Volleyball today: NCAA roundup, Irma’s impact, USA beats Korea, FIVB awards

There are just six matches on tap in NCAA women’s college volleyball on Wednesday. Tuesday saw Arkansas get to 6-1 with a victory over Oral Roberts, and so did a handful of teams in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, including No. 5 Northern Iowa, No. 8 Western Kentucky and No. 12 Dayton.

Hurricane Irma has also affected volleyball teams in its projected path.

The USA women swept Korea in the FIVB World Grand Champions Cup in Japan a day after losing to China in four.

And the FIVB handed out its season-ending awards. Phil Dalhausser was voted Most Outstanding, while fellow Americans John Hyden, April Ross and Sara Hughes were also among the honorees.

Razorbacks sweep: Arkansas got 19 more kills from senior outside Pilar Victoria, who hit .368 in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Oral Roberts. Hailey Dirrigi had 12 kills and Reagan Robinson 10. Victoria also had 12 kills.

UNI rolled past reeling Northern Illinois 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 to imprvoe to 5-2, while the Huskies fell to 0-8. Bri Weber had 15 kills and eight digs to lead UNI. WKU beat Belmont to improve to 6-2 as Rachel Anderson had 11 kills and five blocks, two solo, and Alyssa Cavanaugh had 10 kills. Belmont, 5-3, got 11 kills from Brie Lewis. Dayton went to Miami, Ohio and came away with a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8 victory. WKU is 4-3, Miami 4-4. Lauren Bruns led the winners with 20 kills and four aces.

Among the six Division I matches on tap for Wednesday is North Dakota State at North Dakota, home for the first time after going 9-1 on the road to open the season.

Matches canceled: The University of Miami volleyball team (6-0) will not travel to Philadelphia for a tournament, leaving only Temple, Delaware and Boston College.

South Florida in Tampa canceled its tournament, that included Florida Atlantic, American and Oral Roberts.

Plenty of small-college and high school competitions have been canceled as well.

Much like when Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area and affected so many players both in Texas schools and at colleges around the country, many college teams have players from Puerto Rico — including Arkansas’ Victoria — which was right in the path of Irma.

Just last weekend Florida, North Carolina, NC State and Auburn played in Puerto Rico.

USA sweeps Korea: The Americans won 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 and play again Friday in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Grand Champions Cup against Russia at 8:40 p.m. in Nagoya. All the matches are televised live on the Olympic Channel.

Click here for the complete USA Volleyball recap and stats.

Dalhausser FIVB’s Most Outstanding: Dalhausser regained his status as the Most Outstanding Player on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour as he was recognized for the fourth-time as the international beach volleyball circuit’s top performer for the 2017 season in the voting by players, coaches, referees and FIVB officials.

John Hyden, his 44-year old compatriot, was named the Most Inspirational.

Dalhausser was also named the Best Blocker for the seventh time and Best Offensive Player for the fifth time.

Dalhausser has now accumulated 30 post-season awards.

• Most Outstanding (2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017)

• Best Setter (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016)

• Best Blocker (2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2017)

• Best Offensive player (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2017)

• Best Hitter (2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010)

• Best Server (2014)

• Most Improved (2006)

• Sportsman of the Year (2008)

Overall, Dalhausser has won more awards than any other player on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour since the start of the voting after the 2005 season. Other players with double-digit award totals are Americans Kerri Walsh Jennings (26) and Misty May-Treanor (13), Brazilians Larissa Franca (20), Emanuel Rego (11), Juliana Felisberta (10) and Bruno Oscar Schmidt (10), and German Laura Ludwig (11).

Dalhausser teamed with Nick Lucena to win the most events (three, Moscow, Gstaad and Hamburg) in 2017 for men along with topping the gender in earnings ($202,000), match wins (35) and winning percentage (87.5 percent).

Other 2017 men’s award winners included Evandro Goncalves of Brazil and Viacheslav Krasilnikov of Russia, named the tour’s Best Server and Top Defensive Player, respectively.

Dutchman Alexander Brouwer was named the tour’s Best Hitter and Bartosz Losiak of Poland was the Best Setter. Sam Pedlow of Canada was honoured as the Most Improved Player and Anders Mol of Norway was named the Rookie of the Year. Alvaro Filho of Brazil was selected as the Sportsman of the Year.

German Laura Ludwig became only the fifth player to win back-to-back awards as the Most Outstanding Player.

Ludwig was also named the Best Defensive Player, Sportswomen of the Year and Most Inspirational.

Ross is the Best Server for the fifth-time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017), while Hughes was the Rookie of the Year.

The 31-year old Ludwig joined Dalhausser (2013 and 2014) and Kerri Walsh Jennings (2012, 2013 and 2014), and Brazilians Juliana Felisberta (2009, 2010, 2011) and Bruno Oscar Schmidt (2015, 2016) as the only players to win consecutive Most Outstanding Player honors since the award was initiated in 2005.

Ludwig’s partner, Kira Walkenhorst, was named Best Hitter.

Larissa was named the FIVB World Tour’s Best Setter for the 10th-time (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017) and Best Offensive Player for the third-straight season (2015, 2016 and 2017). Canadian Sarah Pavan was voted as the Top Blocker for the second-time (2015 and 2017).

Other women’s award winners were Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada who was named the FIVB World Tour’s Most Improved Player for 2017. Humana-Paredes, who teamed with Pavan to win Canada’s first Majors gold medal at July’s stop in Croatia, was the 2014 FIVB Rookie of the Year.