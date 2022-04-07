NCAA women’s volleyball simply does not get enough television time.

And especially in comparison to its NCAA women’s basketball counterparts, NCAA women’s volleyball is being severely short-changed.

Kelly Sheffield, the Wisconsin coach whose team won the 2021 NCAA championship, has been particularly vocal about the situation. So has Creighton coach Kristen Bernthal Booth and many others.

We brought Sheffield, Bernthal Booth, Washington coach Keegan Cook — the current AVCA president — and retired longtime LSU coach Fran Flory together to talk about the TV issue and more, but the main focus was TV coverage. This conversation highlights some great points, opinions and thoughts about NCAA volleyball moving forward:

