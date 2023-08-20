Top-seeded Brazilians Ana Patricia Silva and Duda Lisboa put an end to a great week in Germany for Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss as they swept the Americans in the Volleyball World Hamburg Elite16 final 21-16, 21-17.

But it was hardly a total loss for the third-seeded USA pair. Not only did they take home $20,000 and silver medals, they moved atop the USA race in the rankings for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Duda and Ana Patricia, who won their third Volleyball World title in four events, top the rankings. We’ll have the complete story and full lists Monday.

In the women’s bronze-medal match, the team that Kloth and Nuss beat in the semifinals, fourth-seeded Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillman, beat eighth-seeded Brazilians Carol Salgado and Barbara Seixas 21-15, 21-19.

The men’s gold went to fifth-seeded Swedes David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig, who won a thrilling affair 21-16, 22-24, 21-19 over 13th-seeded Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai, the Italians who came through the qualifier.

In the men’s third-place match, top-seeded Anders Mol and Christian Sorum of Norway took home some rare bronze for them with a 21-19, 21-16 win over ninth-seeded Brazilians George Wanderly and Andre Loyola.