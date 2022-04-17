The semifinal are set and just one USA pair, Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske, are left in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Itapema Challenge.

Fifth-seeded Huges and Kolinske play ninth-seeded Germans Karla Borger and Julia Sude in one Sunday semifinal, while 11th-seeded Brazilians plays the early season surprise of the pro season, second-seeded Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands. The gold- and bronze-medal matches are later Sunday.

On the men’s side there is also a Brazil-Netherlands matchup when Leon Luini and Ruben Penninga of the Netherlands, seeded 21st after getting out of the qualifier and knocking out the last American pair on Saturday, play top-seeded Brazilians Andre Loyola and George Wanderly. In the other semifinal, third-seeded Czechs Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner face 12th-seeded Estonians Kusti Nolvak and Mart Tiisar.

Hughes and Kolinske won both their pool-play matches and in the round of 16 knocked out Italians Margherita Bianchin and Claudia Scampoli before beating sixth-seeded Brazilians Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas 21-14, 21-23, 15-12.

The USA’s Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss got out of the qualifier, split their pool-play matches, and and beat fellow Americans Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil 21-16, 21-17 for 17th place.

That got them into the round of 16, but they lost to Brazil’s Andressa Cavalcanti and Vitoria De Souza 21-14, 19-21, 19-17.

The only other USA pair in the women’s tournament was Lauren Fendrick and Emily Stockman. They also split their pool-play matches and in the round of 16 lost to Brazilans Hegeile Almeida and Taianaa Lima 21-18, 17-21, 15-9.

Fendrick and Stockman and Kloth and Nuss both split $2,500, while Cannon and Sponcil took home $1,500. Hughes and Kolinske, of course, are hoping for a big payday on Sunday.

The USA had only two men’s entries. Chase Budinger and Troy Field lost in the qualifier.

Eighth-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk won both their pool-play matches and then beat sixth-seeded Italians Daniele Lupo and Alex Ranghieri 26-24, 21-18.

But in the quarterfinals, they were ousted by Luini and Penninga 21-14, 21-9. Brunner and Schalk took home $3,750.

Click here to see all the women’s results on BVBinfo.com, and here for the complete list of men’s results.