As the respective pro beach volleybal tournaments head into Sunday, there’s a chance for an all-USA women’s final at the Volleyball World Challenge in La Paz, Mexico.

In Miami, there are some familiar veterans into the semifinals.

In Mexico, three of the four women’s semifinalists got through the qualifier.

In one semifinal, second-seeded Americans Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss play 18th-seeded Brazilians Taina Silva and Victoria Lopes, who came all the way the through the qualifier. In the other, surprising Savvy Simo and Toni Rodriguez, the No. 21 seed who also got through the qualifier, play Austrian sisters Dorina and Ronja Klinger. They, too, got through the qualifier and are seeded 22nd.

The men’s semifinals pit Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira against Brazil’s Evandro. Goncalves and Arthur Mariano and Stefan Boemans and Yorick de Groot of the Netherlands against Austrians Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz.

See all the La Paz results and schedule here.

Phil Dalhausser just keeps on rolling. He and Troy Field are into one AVP Miami men’s semifinal and Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander are in the other. They await the winners of the matches that pit Jeremy Casebeer and Seain Cook against Cody Caldwell and Chase Frishman and Chase Budinger and Miles Evans vs. Tim Brewster and Kyle Friend.

On the women’s side, the Brazilian veterans, Larissa and Lili, await with Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon. They play the winners of the matches between Brook Bauer and Katie Horton vs. Betsi Flint and Julie Scoles and Kim Hildreth and Teegan Van Gunst vs. Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson.

See all the AVP Miami results and schedule here.