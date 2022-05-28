By the time the action ended Friday in the Czech Republic, no USA teams were left in either the men’s or women’s quarterfinals of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Ostrava Elite 16.

Both men’s pairs were ousted, Olympians Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb after going 1-2 in pool play and Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk after losing all three of their pool-play matches.

And on the women’s side, both USA pairs were knocked out. Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske lost both their Friday pool-play matches to finish 1-2, while Olympian Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon lost twice to finish 0-3.

Bourne and Crabb, 0-2 after Thursday, lost a tough one to Qatar Olympians Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan 23-21, 16-21, 16-14.

Brunner and Schalk, also 0-2 after Thursday, lost to Olympic gold-medalists Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, falling to the Norwegians 21-15, 21-17.

Hughes and Kolinske lost to Canadian Olympians Melissa Humana-Paredes 22-20, 21-19, and then Germans Svenja Muller and Cinja Tillmann 21-14, 21-19.

Sponcil and Cannon lost two tough matches, first to Australian Olympic silver-medalists Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy 18-21, 21-18, 15-13. Then they fell to Latvian Olympians Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 24-22, 15-21, 15-10.

Click here for the men’s results and schedule courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s.

Here’s a preview of the quarterfinals: