Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn, who got out of the qualifier Wednesday, kept winning Thursday and advanced to the 16-team winners bracket at the Volleyball World Tlaxcala Challenge in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

Three other USA women’s pairs advanced, third-seeded April Ross and Emily Day, ninth-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske and 10th-seeded Lauren Fendrick and Emily Stockman.

Pool play has not finished for the men and the only USA team left, Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk, must win their match Friday against Leon Luini and Ruben Penninga of the Netherlands. Brunner and Schalk lost their first pool-play match Thursday, 24-22, 21-16 to Italians Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai.

With two women’s pool-play matches left, here’s how the rest of the winners bracket looks for Friday:

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (2) vs. TBA

Andressa Cavalcanti/Vitoria De Souza Brazil (8) vs. Lauren Fendrick/Emily Stockman United States (10)

Hegeile Almeida/Taiana Lima Brazil (13) vs. Joana Heidrich/Anouk Verge-Depre Switzerland (4)

Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (21, Q6) vs. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (7)

Emily Day/April Ross United States (3) vs. Chantal Laboureur/Sarah Schulz Germany (23, Q8)

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (5) vs. Svenja Muller/Cinja Tillmann Germany (19, Q3)

Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske United States (9) vs. Thamela Coradelli/Elize Maia Brazil (11)

TBA vs. Corinne Quiggle/Sarah Schermerhorn United States (24, Q13)

Quiggle and Schermerhorn won both their pool-play matches, first beating fellow Americans Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil 19-21, 21-17, 15-12, and then Brazilians Hegeile Almeida and Taiana Lima 21-19, 14-21, 15-9. Cannon and Olympian Sponcil were ousted when they then lost to Brazilians Victoria Lopes and Taina Silva 18-21, 21-11, 15-13.

Olympic gold-medalist Ross and new partner Day beat Maria Carro and Angela Lobato of Spain 21-19, 21-12, and then Fendrick and Stockman 21-10, 21-19. Fendrick and Stockman got out because earlier they beat Japan’s Miki Ishii and Sayaka Mizoe 23-21, 21-16.

Hughes and Kolinske were in an interesting pool. They beat Austrians Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer 21-10, 21-19 and lost to Swiss Olympians Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre 21-15, 21-16.

In their first match, Heidrich and Verge-Depre beat the pair of Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre, Anouk’s younger sister.

