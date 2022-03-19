One by one they got knocked out in the first round of the winners bracket on Friday, and when the day ended, the lone Americans left in the Volleyball World Tlaxcala Challenge in Tlaxcala, Mexico, were the new pair of Olympic gold-medalist and Emily Day.

Gone were Lauren Fendrick and Emily Stockman, Sarah Hughes and Kelley Kolinske, and Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn.

Third-seeded Ross and Day play fifth-seeded Raisa School and Katja Stam of the Netherlands in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

And on the men’s side, Americans Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk got out of pool play, but into a playoff. They won that match but were ousted in the first round of the winners bracket.

Ross and Day knocked out 23rd-seeded Germans Chantal Laboureur and Sarah Schulz 22-20, 21-18.

Fendrick and Stockman were bounced by Brazilians Andressa Cavalcanti and Vitoria De Souza 29-27, 21-18. Hughes and Kolinske lost to Brazilians Thamela Coradelli and Elize Maia 21-19, 22-20. Quiggle and Schermerhorn, who got out of the qualifier bracket and then went 2-0 in pool play, were eliminated by Spain’s Maria Carro and Angela Lobato 21-18, 19-21, 19-17.

Fendrick and Stockman, Quiggle and Schermerhorn, and Hughes and Kolinske tied for ninth and will split $2,500 each. Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil tied for 19th and split $1,000.

Click here for all the women’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

Brunner and Schalk finished pool play with a 21-12, 21-17 victory over Leon Luini and Ruben Penninga of the Netherlands, and then beat another Dutch pair, Matthew Immers and Mart van Werkhoven, 21-13, 21-16. But in the first round of the winners bracket, they were ousted by Brazilians Vitor Felipe and Renato Lima 21-19, 21-19. They finished in a tie for ninth and will split $2,500.

Click here for all the men’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.