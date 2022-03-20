The finals are set for Sunday’s Volleyball World Tlaxcala Challenge in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

For the women, second-seeded Brazilians Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas play fifth-seeded Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands.

On the men’s side, third-seeded Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak of Poland play Noe Aravena and Vicente Dorguett, the Chileans who made it out of the qualifer and are seeded 21st.

The lone Americans left in the field Saturday, April Ross and Emily Day, were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Schoon and Stam 18-21, 21-2, 15-9.

Results and schedule courtesy of BVBinfo.com

WOMEN

Quarterfinals

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (2) def. Andressa Cavalcanti/Vitoria De Souza Brazil (8) 19-21, 22-20, 15-13 (1:01) Hegeile Almeida/Taiana Lima Brazil (13) def. Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (21, Q6) 21-13, 21-18 (0:37) Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (5) def. Emily Day/April Ross USA (3) 18-21, 21-12, 15-9 (0:48) Thamela Coradelli/Elize Maia Brazil (11) def. Maria Carro/Angela Lobato Spain (22, Q7) 21-14, 21-17 (0:37)

Semifinals

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (2) def. Hegeile Almeida/Taiana Lima Brazil (13) 21-15, 17-21, 15-13 (0:53)

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (5) def. Thamela Coradelli/Elize Maia Brazil (11) 21-14, 21-15 (0:36)

Bronze Medal

Hegeile Almeida/Taiana Lima Brazil (13) vs. Thamela Coradelli/Elize Maia Brazil (11)

Gold Medal

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (2) vs. Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (5)

MEN

Quarterfinals

Vitor Felipe/Renato Lima Brazil (12, Q1) def. Daniele Lupo/Alex Ranghieri Italy (10) 21-18, 21-13 (0:38) Michal Bryl/Bartosz Losiak Poland (3) def. Paul Burnett/Christopher McHugh Australia (18, Q8) 21-16, 21-13 (0:36) Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (4) def. David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig Sweden (15) 21-17, 21-18 (0:39) Noe Aravena/Vicente Dorguett Chile (21, Q13) def. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (2) 22-20, 21-18 (0:41)

Semifinals

Michal Bryl/Bartosz Losiak Poland (3) def. Vitor Felipe/Renato Lima Brazil (12, Q1) 17-21, 24-22, 15-12 (1:03)

Noe Aravena/Vicente Dorguett Chile (21, Q13) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (4) 21-17, 17-21, 16-14 (0:59)

Bronze Medal

Vitor Felipe/Renato Lima Brazil (12, Q1) vs. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (4)

Gold Medal

Michal Bryl/Bartosz Losiak Poland (3) vs. Noe Aravena/Vicente Dorguett Chile (21, Q13)

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag