Michal Bryl and Bartosz Losiak of Poland and Carolina Salgado and Barbara Seixas of Brazil came away with the respective gold medals Sunday at the Volleyball World Tlaxcala Challenge in Tlaxcala, Mexico, the first pro beach event of 2022.

The third-seeded Poles swept upstarts Noe Aravena and Vicente Dorguett of Chile 21-17, 21-16. The Chilean were seeded 21st after getting through the qualifier.

Salgado and Seixas, seeded second, swept the fifth-seeded pair of Raisa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands 21-19, 21-18.

In the bronze-medal matches, fourth-seeded Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins of Latvia defeated 12th-seeded Vitor Felipe and Renato Lima of Brazil 22-20, 21-12, and 11th-seeded Thamela Coradelli and Elize Maia of Brazil battled back to get past 13th-seeded Hegeile Almeida and Taiana Lima of Brazil 18-21, 21-17, 15-9.

The winners split $10,000. Second place was worth $8,000, third $7,000 and fourth $6,000. The highest paid Americans for the weekend were April Ross and Emily Day, who finished fifth and took home $3,750.

The next Volleyball World event starts Thursday back in Mexico for the Elite Rosarito 16.