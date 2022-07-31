International icon Volleyball World has joined forces with VolleyballMag.com, the leading North American volleyball news website, to share content of the world’s fastest-growing sport.

Videos and content from Volleyball World will be accessible on VolleyballMag.com, which is the daily digital news source for all things volleyball and beach volleyball, including features and interviews.

In turn, stories featured on VolleyballMag.com will be published on Volleyball World’s digital platforms.

“VolleyballMag.com is the go-to site for all the latest on volleyball in North America,” said Volleyball World CEO Finn Taylor.

“This partnership will allow volleyball fans from around the world to keep up to date with all the volleyball news from North America and beyond.

“We are excited to partner with Lee and the team at Volleyballmag.com.”

VolleyballMag.com publisher and editor Lee Feinswog said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for both of us and we are thrilled to be able to show videos and volleyball highlights from VolleyballWorld.com and vb.tv on VolleyballMag.com.

“It’s a win-win for volleyball fans around the world.”

VolleyballWorld.com offers in-depth coverage of international indoors and pro beach volleyball. Its VB.tv streaming platform is state of the art and covers it all, and in most cases you can’t see the action anywhere else. Volleyball World also has a tremendous social-media presence. Follow on Twitter at @volleyballworld, on Facebook at @VolleyballWorld, on Instagram at @volleyballworld, and on TikTok at @volleyballworld.

VolleyballMag.com not only covers Volleyball World indoor events, like Volleyball Nations League, and international pro beach volleyball, but also AVP pro beach and has the most comprehensive coverage anywhere of NCAA volleyball, including the women’s season that begins at the end of August. Follow VBM on Twitter at @VBMagazine, on Facebook at @volleyballmag, and on Instagram at @vbmagazine.