Creighton, BYU top first VBM Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC

Creighton, which picked up in 2017 where it left off last season, is the No. 1 team in the first VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth’s Bluejays went 3-0 in a tournament at Washington, beating Saint Mary’s, Pitt and Washington and got 24 of the 25 first-place votes cast.

The second spot went to BYU, also 3-0 after beat Saint Louis, Texas-Rio Grande and Ohio State. San Diego is No. 3, followed by Western Kentucky and Wichita State. All of the top five teams were at or near the top of the VBM poll much of 2016.

A newcomer is Cal Poly. The Mustangs opened with victories over Dayton (No. 9 this week), High Point and host Northern Illinois.

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 Creighton 624 (24) 3-0 2 BYU 596 (1) 3-0 3 San Diego 554 2-1 4 Western Kentucky 507 3-0 5 Wichita State 491 3-0 6 Cal Poly 445 3-0 7 Northern Iowa 433 3-0 8 Lipscomb 396 2-1 9 Dayton 349 2-1 10 Marquette 318 1-2 11 Hawai’i 292 0-3 12 Missouri State 264 2-1 13 Colorado State 257 1-1 14 Boise State 248 2-1 T-15 North Dakota 195 4-1 T-15 Xavier 195 3-0 17 Austin Peay 181 3-1 T-18 Miami, Ohio 131 2-1 T-18 Villanova 131 2-1 20 UC Irvine 124 3-0 21 Coastal Carolina 123 1-1 22 Denver 114 3-0 23 Arkansas St 104 1-2 24 Florida Gulf Coast 94 3-0 T-25 Portland 73 3-0 T-25 Rice 73 2-2 T-25 Seton Hall 73 2-1 T-25 UC Davis 73 3-0

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: SMU 58; Ohio 52; Loyola Marymount 51; Long Beach State 42; UNLV 39; New Mexico State 36; Pepperdine 33; Butler 30; UCF 24; San Jose State 23; Santa Clara 23; Illinois State 21; New Mexico 21; UW-Green Bay 21; North Texas 20; Cleveland State 17; James Madison 17; Towson 16; Southern Miss 14; Cincinnati 12; Belmont 10; Providence 6; Texas A&M Corpus Christi 6; Central Michigan 5; High Point 5; UT Arlington 5. There were 20 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 112 combined points.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

