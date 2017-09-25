VBM Mid-Major Poll: 1-6 the same, SMU makes biggest move, VCU gets in

BYU stayed No. 1 for the second straight week in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the NIVC.

For that matter, Nos. 1 through 6 stayed the same. The first change is at No. 7, where Colorado State moved up one notch. Northern Iowa went from seventh to No. 8.

The biggest move was three spots as SMU moved up to No. 19.

New this week is VCU, in at No. 25 after improving to 15-3 by winning two matches and extending its winning streak to 12.

The VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll includes all teams not in the “power-five” conferences (ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12).

The National Invitational Volleyball Championship (Nov. 26-Dec. 12, 2017) will be an annual tournament involving 64 of the nation’s top women’s Division I Volleyball teams. All games, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools. Every round is single elimination. The event offers 32 automatic berths, one to each established conference, and 32 at-large berths. The NIVC field and bracket is announced late on the evening of the NCAA Tournament selections. The NIVC is committed to offering deserved opportunities to women’s volleyball programs; the event offers teams an opportunity to get more practices in, to experience playoff-atmosphere games, to play in front of passionate fans and to use their NIVC success and experience as a springboard to the next season.

Rank School Points W/L Previous 1 BYU 647 (24) 13-1 1 2 San Diego 609(1) 9-3 2 3 Creighton 594 9-4 3 4 Cal Poly 558 13-2 4 5 Western Kentucky 536 15-2 5 6 Wichita State 527 10-3 6 7 Colorado State 501 12-2 8 8 Northern Iowa 493 12-4 7 9 Missouri State 406 10-5 10 10 North Dakota 396 17-2 11 11 Marquette 381 9-5 12 12 Dayton 330 9-6 14 13 Lipscomb 316 6-7 9 14 Boise State 300 9-5 15 15 Hawai’i 289 8-5 16 16 UC Irvine 269 11-2 13 17 Austin Peay 211 13-2 18 18 Denver 190 10-3 17 19 SMU 173 8-5 22 20 North Texas 122 13-2 21 21 Miami (OH) 109 10-6 19 22 Loyola Marymount 98 7-5 20 23 Towson 86 16-0 23 24 Radford 64 13-1 25 25 VCU 52 15-2 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Illinois State 33; Rice 21; Butler 13; Portland State 10; James Madison 8; Southern Miss 7; Temple 7; Central Arkansas 6; Portland 6; Princeton 5; Stephen F Austin 4.

14 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 73 combined points.

Dropped Out: Rice 24.

Previous polls: August 29, September 5, September 12

The pollsters: Kristin Belzung, Stony Brook; Keylor Chan, Samford; Dietre Collins-Parker, San Diego State; Dan Conners, UC Davis; Steve Florio, Fort Wayne; Matt Ginipro, Appalachian State; Greg Goral, Campbell; Kris Grunwald, Connecticut; Tom Hanna, Akron; Tommy Harold, Nicholls State; Venessa Hackett Jacobs, Southern; Justin Ingram, UIC; Mike Jordan, New Mexico State; Frank Lavrisha, San Francisco; Steve Loeswick, North Florida; Don Metil, Towson; Kent Miller, Saint Louis; Anna Moreno Allison, Bucknell; Jennifer Petrie, San Diego; Kadie Platt, Houston; Mark Pryor, North Dakota; Dave Rehr, Arkansas State; Kari Thompson, Southern Illinois-Carbondale; Jennifer Weiss, Harvard; Arlisa Williams, Georgetown; Sam Wolinski, Eastern Illinois.

About Triple Crown Sports: Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Triple Crown Sports has been producing events in youth athletics and the college ranks for more than 30 years. TCS runs both the preseason and postseason WNIT basketball events and produces the men’s and women’s Cancun Challenge tournaments in November, which have been recognized by Sports Illustrated as a top-5 destination tournament for D-I basketball programs. Triple Crown is also rolling out a new “WNIT” concept in D-I volleyball (the NIVC), beginning in 2017, and launched a similar event in D-I softball (the National Invitational Softball Championships) in spring 2017. TCS youth fast-pitch tournaments (including the 900-team Sparkler/Fireworks event) draw the nation’s finest club programs, and hundreds of college coaches attend this TCS event and others for recruiting purposes.

Triple Crown also operates one of the top club volleyball events in the country, the TC Volleyball NIT, which hosts more than 400 of the top teams in the country and is played at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.