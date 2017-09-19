From SIUE’s Joens to Arkansas’ Victoria to WSU’s Civita, here are the NCAA POWs

Another week of big-time NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball performances.

Such as:

SIUE’s Taylor Joens, who had 37 kills, 17 blocks and hit .537 in three victories and was also named the AVCA Pow; Arkansas’ Pilar Victoria averaging 5.75 kills, Wichita State freshman libero Giorgia Civita averaging 7.86 digs; and Army West Point senior middle Carolyn Bockrath averaged 4.65 kills and hit .494 in three matches.

That’s just a sampling. You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: Notre Dame senior middle Sam Fry

Freshman: Pittsburgh outside Kayla Lund

Worth noting: Fry hit .510 and 29 kills and 14 blocks in three matches. Lund hit .340 and averaged 3.25 kills and 2.62 digs in three matches and led the team with five aces.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor outside Katie Staiger

Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas

Freshman: Iowa State freshman middle Avery Rhodes

The Big 12 only releases the names on Twitter @big12Conference

Big Ten

Co-Player of the week: Michigan junior outside Carly Skjodt

Co-Player of the week: Penn State senior outside Simone Lee

Defensive: Illinois senior libero Brandi Donnelly

Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Freshman: Iowa setter Gabrielle Orr

Co-Freshman: Minnesota opposite Stephanie Samedy

Worth noting: Skjodt averaged 4.1 kills and 2.6 digs in three Michigan sweeps, while Lee averaged 3.6 kills and 1.7 digs in three sweeps by Penn State. Donnelly not only had 68 digs and 11 assists in three wins, had just one serve-receive error in 49 tries. Seliger-Swenson averaged 11.6 assists and is the honoree for the second time in three weeks and eighth overall. Orr averaged 11.7 assists and hit .500, while Samedy averaged 4.7 kills and 2.4 digs and hit .322.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Colorado junior outside Alexa Smith

Defensive: Arizona State senior libero Halle Harker

Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna Deluzio

Worth noting: Smith averaged 4.56 kills and 3.33 digs, including 25 kills against Colorado State. Harker averaged 6.1 digs and 1.8 assists, while Deluzio averaged 2.83 digs and 11.92 assists.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Arkansas senior outside Pilar Victoria

Defensive: Florida senior middle Rhamat Alhassan

Setter: Georgia sophomore Meghan Donovan

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Victoria just keeps on putting up remarkable numbers. She averaged 5.75 kills and 2.25 digs, which included 31 kills and hitting .335 against SMU. She leads the NCAA with 6.31 kills per set. Alhassan averaged 2.6 blocks, including 12 against Lipscomb. She also hit .404 and had 28 kills and six digs. Donovan averaged 11.36 assists and also had four aces, while Ceasar averaged 4.73 kills and hit .330. She also had six aces.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week: UMBC sophomore middle Lauren Mortimer

Defensive specialist: New Hampshire sophomore outside Logan Welti

Setter: UMBC junior Krytsia Negron

Rookie: UMBC freshman outside Carmen Freeman

Worth noting: UMBC took three of the four.

The AE release comes out on Wednesday. This is from September 13.

American Athletic

Offensive: UCF senior outside Kia Bright

Defensive: Wichita State freshman libero Giorgia Civita

Worth noting: Bright averaged 3.67 kills and 4.83 digs per set with just four attacking errors. Civita averaged 7.86 digs, including 29 against Creighton and 26 against Iowa State.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Florida Gulf Coast junior outside Amanda Carroll

Defensive: NJIT junior libero Adriana Nieto

Freshman: FGCU outside Cortney VanLiew

Worth noting: Carroll average 4.45 kills, 2.18 digs and hit .317 in three matches. Nieto had 64 digs in a 3-0 week and leads the ASUN with 215. VanLiew, winner for the second straight week, averaged 3.36 kills and also had 29 digs.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton junior outside Lauren Bruns

Co-Defensive: Rhode Island senior middle Marie Gillcrist

Co-Defensive: VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed

Rookie: Saint Louis freshman outside Maya Taylor

Worth noting: Bruns averaged 4.69 kills, including 22 against NIU.She hit .358 in three matches. Gillcrist averaged 1.46 blocks and also had 18 kills and 12 digs in three matches. Sneed averaged 1.43 blocks in four matches. Taylor averaged 3.61 kills and hit .299 in four matches.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Player of the week: Marquette sophomore outside Allie Barber

Defensive: Butler junior outside Anna Logan

Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravenell

Worth noting: Barber led the league with 4.8 kills per set in three matchs and hit .339 to go with 1.2 blocks and .50 digs. Logan, who had not played all season, returned from an injury, played libero and then returned to outside hitter. She averaged 4.27 digs, 2.82 kills and was named MVP of the Butler and Ball State tournament. And Ravenall averaged 2.27 kills, 1.0 block and 2.27 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: Winthrop senior middle blocker Keauponi Fey

Defensive: Charleston Southern junior libero Madison Martin

Freshman: Charleston Southern middle blocker Kalysia Bates

Worth noting: Fey averaged 3.27 kills while hitting .455 in three matches. She also had 18 blocks (1.64 per set). Martin averaged 5.62 digs. Bates averaged 3.15 kills, 1.62 blocks and hit . 323.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: North Dakota senior outside Tamara Merseli

Defensive: Portland State senior libero Tasha Bojanic

Worth noting: It was all about players from Belgrade, Serbia. Merseli had 35 kills and 25 digs in two matches. Bojanic averaged 6.11 digs in three victories.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Irvine junior opposite Harlee Kekauoha

Defensive: UC Davis junior Malia Bolko

Freshman: UC Riverside libero Nicole Rodriguez

Worth noting: Kekauoha averaged 3.83 kills and 2.75 digs and hit .348 or better in each of four Anteaters victories. Bolko won for the second straight week as she averaged 5.80 digs. Rodriguez averaged 4.18 digs.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Co-Offensive: Delaware sophomore outside Maria Bellinger

Co-Offensive: Hofstra sophomore setter Luisa Sydlik

Defensive: Northeastern junior libero Gabrielle Eyl

Rookie: UNCW freshman setter Brynn Montgomery

Worth noting: Bellinger averaged 4.47 kills and 3.31 digs, including 25 kills against UMBC and 28 against George Washington. Sydlik averaged 12.08 assists and also had 19 digs, six blocks and three aces. Eyl averaged 6.3 digs, while Montgomery did it all, with 22 kills, 52 assists, 25 digs and seven blocks in three victories.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: Charlotte senior outside Janell Sparks

Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle

Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas

Freshman: Rice right side Nicole Lennon

Worth noting: Sparks hit .368 in four victories and averaged 4.93 kills and had 11 blocks. Engle had no errors in 47 serve receptions, 28 digs and 16 blocks. Lucas won for the third consecutive week after averaging 11.23 assists against four teams that all went to last year’s NCAA Tournament. And Lennon had 20 or more kills in four matches and had 50 digs.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Wright State senior outside Katie Klusman

Defensive: Wright State senior libero Jessie Thornton

Worth noting: It was a good week for Wright State. Klusman had 43 kills in three sweeps, while teammate Thornton had 64 digs. She leads the league with 242, 5.26 per set.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player of the week: Harvard junior middle Christina Cornelius

Rookie: Penn freshman outside Parker Jones

Worth noting: In three matches, Cornelius had 30 kills, hit .300, had 226 digs and five aces. Jones, winning for the second time in three weeks, had 38 kills and 40 digs in three matches.

The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore outside Polina Prokudina

MAC West offensive: Toledo senior middle Annie Beasley

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly

Worth noting: Polina Prokudina had 52 kills in three matches, 26 against Appalachian State. Beasley hit .444 and had 36 kills. Seimet had a program-record 44 digs against Seton Hall and averaged 6.36 digs in three matches. Reilly averaged 5.18 digs.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore junior outside Lucia Babic

Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco

Setter: Howard junior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: Norfolk State freshman outside Taylor Eichelberger

Worth noting: Babic averaged 3.1 kills and hit .367 in four matches. She also had 12 blocks, seven aces and 21 digs. Carrasco averaged 6.7 digs per set. Dockery averaged 8.9 assists and had nine digs in each of her three matches. Eichelberger had 21 kills in two matches.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson

Defensive: Bradley junior libero Yavianliz Rosado

Freshman: Valparaiso setter Brittany Anderson

Worth noting: Johnson became her school’s all-time kills leader. She averaged 4.69 kills and 2.81 digs, including 27 kills against Illinois. Rosado averaged 6.31 digs and also 1.31 assists. Anderson averaged 12.27 assists and 3.55 digs while getting eight kills.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: New Mexico junior middle Mariessa Carrasco

Defensive: Utah State junior libero Tasia Taylor.

Worth noting: Carrasco had 30 kills and hit .456 in three matches. She also had eight blocks, two solo and two aces. Taylor averaged 6.0 digs.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Bryant junior outside Julia Flynn

Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia Rivera

Rookie: Robert Morris freshman middle Emma Granger

Worth noting: Flynn hit .333 over three matches and averaged 3.58 kills and 3.06 digs. Rivera won again for 5.08 digs over three matches, and Granger averaged 3.23 kills and hit .385 with nine blocks and six aces in three matches.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: SIUE senior middle Taylor Joens, also the AVCA national POW

Co-Defensive: Austin Peay senior libero Allie O’Reilly

Co-Defensive: UT Martin sophomore libero Brooke Gyori

Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: UT Martin junior Megan Fair

Worth noting: Joens had 37 kills, 17 blocks and hit .537 in three victories. In three wins, O’Reilly had 55 digs, just one reception error and had four aces. Gyori had 65 digs in three matches. Stucker averaged 12 assists and had 33 digs, three kills and three blocks in three victories. And Fair had 33 kills, six aces and 23 digs in three victories.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Army West Point senior middle Carolyn Bockrath

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman setter/right side Ashley Kozer

Worth noting: Bockrath averaged 4.65 kills and hit .494 in three matches. She also had four aces, 12 digs and nine blocks. Kozer had 88 assists, 17 kills, 34 digs and four blocks in four matches while playing all the way around for the first time.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Samford junior setter Taylor Anderton

Defensive: Wofford junior libero Taylor Gill

Worth noting: Anderton averaged 9.44 assists and had 25 digs and nine blocks in 16 sets. Gill averaged 5.0 digs and 1.67 assists in a 3-0 week.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Central Arkansas sophomore setter Elizabeth Armstrong

Defensive: McNeese sophomore libero Angela McGownd

Worth noting: Armstrong averaged 11 assists in three victories and leads the league at 10.4 per set. McGownd, last week’s winner as well, averaged 5.35 digs

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Summit

Offensive: South Dakota senior middle Kelly Law

Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell

Worth noting: Law hit .400 in three matches , while Purnell was named MVP of the FAU Invitational.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State senior outside Drew Jones

Defensive: Louisiana junior libero Sydney Davis

Setter: Arkansas State sophomore Kenzie Fields

Freshman: Louisiana outside Hali Wisnoskie averaged 3.0 kills and hit .329 over 11 sets.

Worth noting: Jones had 44 kills in three matches. Davis, a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, averaged 6.0 digs in three matches, including 27 against Chicago State. Fields had to step in and set and averaged 10.42 assists. And Wisnoskie

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: Pepperdine sophomore middle Jasmine Gross

Worth noting: Gross averaged 4.0 kills and 1.79 blocks while hitting .404 in four matches. She also had four aces and 12 digs. Also Nominated: Jensen Cunningham, Santa Clara; Chapin Gray, Gonzaga; Veronica Jones-Perry, BYU; Addie Picha, San Diego; Megan Rice, Loyola Marymount; Andie Shelton, Pacific

The complete WCC release