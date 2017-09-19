From SIUE’s Joens to Arkansas’ Victoria to WSU’s Civita, here are the NCAA POWs

Another week of big-time NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball performances.
Such as:
SIUE’s Taylor Joens, who had 37 kills, 17 blocks and hit .537 in three victories and was also named the AVCA Pow; Arkansas’ Pilar Victoria averaging 5.75 kills, Wichita State freshman libero Giorgia Civita averaging 7.86 digs; and Army West Point senior middle Carolyn Bockrath averaged 4.65 kills and hit .494 in three matches.
That’s just a sampling. You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC Player of the week: Notre Dame senior middle Sam Fry Freshman: Pittsburgh outside Kayla Lund Worth noting: Fry hit .510 and 29 kills and 14 blocks in three matches. Lund hit .340 and averaged 3.25 kills and 2.62 digs in three matches and led the team with five aces. The complete ACC release
Big 12 Offensive: Baylor outside Katie Staiger Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas Freshman: Iowa State freshman middle Avery Rhodes The Big 12 only releases the names on Twitter @big12Conference
Big Ten Co-Player of the week: Michigan junior outside Carly Skjodt Co-Player of the week: Penn State senior outside Simone Lee Defensive: Illinois senior libero Brandi Donnelly Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson Co-Freshman: Iowa setter Gabrielle Orr Co-Freshman: Minnesota opposite Stephanie Samedy Worth noting: Skjodt averaged 4.1 kills and 2.6 digs in three Michigan sweeps, while Lee averaged 3.6 kills and 1.7 digs in three sweeps by Penn State. Donnelly not only had 68 digs and 11 assists in three wins, had just one serve-receive error in 49 tries. Seliger-Swenson averaged 11.6 assists and is the honoree for the second time in three weeks and eighth overall. Orr averaged 11.7 assists and hit .500, while Samedy averaged 4.7 kills and 2.4 digs and hit .322. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12 Offensive: Colorado junior outside Alexa Smith Defensive: Arizona State senior libero Halle Harker Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna Deluzio Worth noting: Smith averaged 4.56 kills and 3.33 digs, including 25 kills against Colorado State. Harker averaged 6.1 digs and 1.8 assists, while Deluzio averaged 2.83 digs and 11.92 assists. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference Offensive: Arkansas senior outside Pilar Victoria Defensive: Florida senior middle Rhamat Alhassan Setter: Georgia sophomore Meghan Donovan Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar Worth noting: Victoria just keeps on putting up remarkable numbers. She averaged 5.75 kills and 2.25 digs, which included 31 kills and hitting .335 against SMU. She leads the NCAA with 6.31 kills per set. Alhassan averaged 2.6 blocks, including 12 against Lipscomb. She also hit .404 and had 28 kills and six digs. Donovan averaged 11.36 assists and also had four aces, while Ceasar averaged 4.73 kills and hit .330. She also had six aces. The complete SEC release
America East Player of the week: UMBC sophomore middle Lauren Mortimer Defensive specialist: New Hampshire sophomore outside Logan Welti Setter: UMBC junior Krytsia Negron Rookie: UMBC freshman outside Carmen Freeman Worth noting: UMBC took three of the four. The AE release comes out on Wednesday. This is from September 13.
American Athletic Offensive: UCF senior outside Kia Bright Defensive: Wichita State freshman libero Giorgia Civita Worth noting: Bright averaged 3.67 kills and 4.83 digs per set with just four attacking errors. Civita averaged 7.86 digs, including 29 against Creighton and 26 against Iowa State. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun Player of the week: Florida Gulf Coast junior outside Amanda Carroll Defensive: NJIT junior libero Adriana Nieto Freshman: FGCU outside Cortney VanLiew Worth noting: Carroll average 4.45 kills, 2.18 digs and hit .317 in three matches. Nieto had 64 digs in a 3-0 week and leads the ASUN with 215. VanLiew, winner for the second straight week, averaged 3.36 kills and also had 29 digs. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10 Player of the week: Dayton junior outside Lauren Bruns Co-Defensive: Rhode Island senior middle Marie Gillcrist Co-Defensive: VCU sophomore middle Jasmin Sneed Rookie: Saint Louis freshman outside Maya Taylor Worth noting: Bruns averaged 4.69 kills, including 22 against NIU.She hit .358 in three matches. Gillcrist averaged 1.46 blocks and also had 18 kills and 12 digs in three matches. Sneed averaged 1.43 blocks in four matches. Taylor averaged 3.61 kills and hit .299 in four matches. The complete A-10 release
Big East Player of the week: Marquette sophomore outside Allie Barber Defensive: Butler junior outside Anna Logan Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravenell Worth noting: Barber led the league with 4.8 kills per set in three matchs and hit .339 to go with 1.2 blocks and .50 digs. Logan, who had not played all season, returned from an injury, played libero and then returned to outside hitter. She averaged 4.27 digs, 2.82 kills and was named MVP of the Butler and Ball State tournament. And Ravenall averaged 2.27 kills, 1.0 block and 2.27 digs. The complete Big East release
Big South Player of the week: Winthrop senior middle blocker Keauponi Fey Defensive: Charleston Southern junior libero Madison Martin Freshman: Charleston Southern middle blocker Kalysia Bates Worth noting: Fey averaged 3.27 kills while hitting .455 in three matches. She also had 18 blocks (1.64 per set). Martin averaged 5.62 digs. Bates averaged 3.15 kills, 1.62 blocks and hit . 323. The complete Big South release
Big Sky Offensive: North Dakota senior outside Tamara Merseli Defensive: Portland State senior libero Tasha Bojanic Worth noting: It was all about players from Belgrade, Serbia. Merseli had 35 kills and 25 digs in two matches. Bojanic averaged 6.11 digs in three victories. The complete Big Sky release
Big West Player of the week: UC Irvine junior opposite Harlee Kekauoha Defensive: UC Davis junior Malia Bolko Freshman: UC Riverside libero Nicole Rodriguez Worth noting: Kekauoha averaged 3.83 kills and 2.75 digs and hit .348 or better in each of four Anteaters victories. Bolko won for the second straight week as she averaged 5.80 digs. Rodriguez averaged 4.18 digs. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association Co-Offensive: Delaware sophomore outside Maria Bellinger Co-Offensive: Hofstra sophomore setter Luisa Sydlik Defensive: Northeastern junior libero Gabrielle Eyl Rookie: UNCW freshman setter Brynn Montgomery Worth noting: Bellinger averaged 4.47 kills and 3.31 digs, including 25 kills against UMBC and 28 against George Washington. Sydlik averaged 12.08 assists and also had 19 digs, six blocks and three aces. Eyl averaged 6.3 digs, while Montgomery did it all, with 22 kills, 52 assists, 25 digs and seven blocks in three victories. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA Offensive: Charlotte senior outside Janell Sparks Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas Freshman: Rice right side Nicole Lennon Worth noting: Sparks hit .368 in four victories and averaged 4.93 kills and had 11 blocks. Engle had no errors in 47 serve receptions, 28 digs and 16 blocks. Lucas won for the third consecutive week after averaging 11.23 assists against four teams that all went to last year’s NCAA Tournament. And Lennon had 20 or more kills in four matches and had 50 digs. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League Offensive: Wright State senior outside Katie Klusman Defensive: Wright State senior libero Jessie Thornton Worth noting: It was a good week for Wright State. Klusman had 43 kills in three sweeps, while teammate Thornton had 64 digs. She leads the league with 242, 5.26 per set. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League Player of the week: Harvard junior middle Christina Cornelius Rookie: Penn freshman outside Parker Jones Worth noting: In three matches, Cornelius had 30 kills, hit .300, had 226 digs and five aces. Jones, winning for the second time in three weeks, had 38 kills and 40 digs in three matches. The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic The MAAC hadn’t announced its POWs when we posted, but we’ll update when they do.
Mid-American MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore outside Polina Prokudina MAC West offensive:Toledo senior middle Annie Beasley MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly Worth noting: Polina Prokudina had 52 kills in three matches, 26 against Appalachian State. Beasley hit .444 and had 36 kills. Seimet had a program-record 44 digs against Seton Hall and averaged 6.36 digs in three matches. Reilly averaged 5.18 digs. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore junior outside Lucia Babic Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco Setter: Howard junior Tamia Dockery Rookie: Norfolk State freshman outside Taylor Eichelberger Worth noting: Babic averaged 3.1 kills and hit .367 in four matches. She also had 12 blocks, seven aces and 21 digs. Carrasco averaged 6.7 digs per set. Dockery averaged 8.9 assists and had nine digs in each of her three matches. Eichelberger had 21 kills in two matches. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson Defensive: Bradley junior libero Yavianliz Rosado Freshman: Valparaiso setter Brittany Anderson Worth noting: Johnson became her school’s all-time kills leader. She averaged 4.69 kills and 2.81 digs, including 27 kills against Illinois. Rosado averaged 6.31 digs and also 1.31 assists. Anderson averaged 12.27 assists and 3.55 digswhile getting eight kills. The complete Valley release
Mountain West Offensive: New Mexico junior middle Mariessa Carrasco Defensive: Utah State junior libero Tasia Taylor. Worth noting: Carrasco had 30 kills and hit .456 in three matches. She also had eight blocks, two solo and two aces. Taylor averaged 6.0 digs. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference Player of the week: Bryant junior outside Julia Flynn Defensive: LIU Brooklyn sophomore libero Natalia Rivera Rookie: Robert Morris freshman middle Emma Granger Worth noting: Flynn hit .333 over three matches and averaged 3.58 kills and 3.06 digs. Rivera won again for 5.08 digs over three matches, and Granger averaged 3.23 kills and hit .385 with nine blocks and six aces in three matches. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley Offensive: SIUE senior middle Taylor Joens, also the AVCA national POW Co-Defensive: Austin Peay senior libero Allie O’Reilly Co-Defensive: UT Martin sophomore libero Brooke Gyori Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker Newcomer: UT Martin junior Megan Fair Worth noting: Joens had 37 kills, 17 blocks and hit .537 in three victories. In three wins,O’Reilly had 55 digs, just one reception error and had four aces. Gyori had 65 digs in three matches. Stucker averaged 12 assists and had 33 digs, three kills and three blocks in three victories. And Fair had 33 kills, six aces and 23 digs in three victories. The complete OVC release
Patriot League Player of the week: Army West Point senior middle Carolyn Bockrath Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman setter/right side Ashley Kozer Worth noting: Bockrath averaged 4.65 kills and hit .494 in three matches. She also had four aces, 12 digs and nine blocks. Kozer had 88 assists, 17 kills, 34 digs and four blocks in four matches while playing all the way around for the first time. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference Offensive: Samford junior setter Taylor Anderton Defensive: Wofford junior libero Taylor Gill Worth noting: Anderton averaged 9.44 assists and had 25 digs and nine blocks in 16 sets. Gill averaged 5.0 digs and 1.67 assists in a 3-0 week. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference Offensive: Central Arkansas sophomore setter Elizabeth Armstrong Defensive: McNeese sophomore libero Angela McGownd Worth noting: Armstrong averaged 11 assists in three victories and leads the league at 10.4 per set. McGownd, last week’s winner as well, averaged 5.35 digs The complete Southland release
Southwestern Not available as we posted.
Summit Offensive: South Dakota senior middle Kelly Law Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell Worth noting: Law hit .400 in three matches , while Purnell was named MVP of the FAU Invitational. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt Offensive: Arkansas State senior outside Drew Jones Defensive: Louisiana junior libero Sydney Davis Setter: Arkansas State sophomore Kenzie Fields Freshman: Louisiana outside Hali Wisnoskie averaged 3.0 kills and hit .329 over 11 sets. Worth noting: Jones had 44 kills in three matches. Davis, a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, averaged 6.0 digs in three matches, including 27 against Chicago State. Fields had to step in and set and averaged 10.42 assists. And Wisnoskie The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast Player of the week: Pepperdine sophomore middle Jasmine Gross Worth noting: Gross averaged 4.0 kills and 1.79 blocks while hitting .404 in four matches. She also had four aces and 12 digs. Also Nominated: Jensen Cunningham, Santa Clara; Chapin Gray, Gonzaga; Veronica Jones-Perry, BYU; Addie Picha, San Diego; Megan Rice, Loyola Marymount; Andie Shelton, Pacific The complete WCC release
Western Athletic Player of the week: UT Rio Grande Valley senior right side Bojana Mitrovic Worth noting: Mitrovic averaged 3.09 kills, 3.18 digs and .36 blocks as the Vaqueros went 3-0.Also nominated: Haylee Roberts of CSU Bakersfield, Chicago State’s Lauryn Dela Cruz, Hannah Hicks of Grand Canyon, Kansas City’s Rhegan Spiegel, Ariadnne Sierra of NM State, Utah Valley’s Lexi Thompson. The complete WAC release