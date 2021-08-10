Washington coach Keegan Cook has new challenges as AVCA president

Washington coach Keegan Cook is the new AVCA president, and there’s a lot on his plate.

Among the topics we discussed were what college volleyball learned from playing the NCAA Tournament in a bubble last spring, the continuing gender-equity battle, and summer access for athletes.

Washington went 17-3 last spring and won the Pac-12 Conference regular season. In that NCAA Tournament, the heart-attack Huskies beat Dayton, Louisville, and Pittsburgh in five in all three matches before losing in the national semifinals to eventual-champion Kentucky in four.

Almost everyone is back for Washington:

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/