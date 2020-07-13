Waupaca Boatride photo gallery, mud, puddles, volleyball and all

The 37th annual Waupaca Boatride volleyball tournament wrapped up on Sunday at Brighton Acres in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Boatride typically exceeds 1,000 teams, but this year as the county health department gave the tournament the go-ahead, it included the caveat that half of the courts be eliminated.
The tournament absorbed a further body blow when an unusually potent storm dumped nearly two inches of rain Thursday, prompting organizers to cancel Thursday’s play and move Friday’s divisions to Sunday.
Despite the pandemic and weather, participants were enthusiastic to play, as one of the few competitive outlets since the country closed down in March, even in a well-attended, questionably-distanced men’s and women’s finals.
One especially enthusiastic competitor was former Hawai’i setter Joe Worsley, now a professional setter heading to Germany in a little more than three weeks. Joe and his brother Gage, Dalton Solbrig, Chris Schafer, and Luke Lau won the men’s open triples division. If that seems like a lot of players for triples, well, it is. See yesterday’s piece for the details.
“Since a lot of things were shut down this summer, my brother and I heard that the tournament was still on, so we said, ‘We gotta go. It was a last minute decision with Dalton Solbrig, our other partner. He was the one that called and convinced us.
“This tournament is so cool. It’s an unbelievable experience. It’s the coolest volleyball tournament I’ve ever been to, for sure. Hands down. It’s got a great vibe, it’s totally different. Obviously winning makes things a lot better, obviously, but we’ve met a ton of new people, and we’re super-excited to come out this year.”
VolleyballMag.com photo editor Ed Chan waded through mud and puddles as he shot the tournament. Click on any thumbnail to view a photo at full size.
TJ DeFalco attracts a blocker/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bob Hall passes a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michael Groselle spikes line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Andrei Belov jump serves out of a puddle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Katie Spieler picks up a high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The sun sets on the 37th annual Waupaca Boatride/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Delainey Maple leaps for a touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The wind blows an overpass over Rowdy Martin’s reach/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Troy Fields blocks out both the sun and the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christopher Vaughan goes airborne for the save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Gage Worsley/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Delaney Knudsen Mewhirter turns a spike line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Gaffney gets low to pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chris Shaffer celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Relyea Speller/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bob Hall celebrates after putting a ball down unopposed/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dalton Solbrig gives Gage Worsley a push after a dig and kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Grabowski prepares for a right-side spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Delaney Knudsen Mewhirter waits to play the ball out of the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Troy Field pulls his block back to get the open hand tip call/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dalton Solbrig reaches angle against Cody Caldwell/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christopher Vaughan absorbs the full impact of a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Delaney Knudsen Mewhirterand Katie Spieler congratulate Carly Skjodt/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mike Michaelau/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lauren DeTurk hustles down a Brittany Tiegs dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joe Worsley sets
Cody Caldwell plays a touch off the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joe Worsley pushes the set off the block of Troy Field/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Bomgren finds some angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brian Bomgren hits while Troy Field runs a fake/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Scott Fabian hits a ball low to the tape/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Brewster runs down a Evan Cory pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Scott Fabian gets a rare triples opportunity with no blockers/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Troy Field blocks a ball straight down/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Questionable social distancing at the women’s triples open final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Troy Fields hits line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Evans exults as the day’s last ray of light hits court one/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Relyea Speller hits an off-balance spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Gaffney celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Gage Worsley/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dalton Solbrig sets as Gage and Joe Worsley have distancing issues/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Skjodt/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chelsea Ross hits in the women’s final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dalton Solbrig, Joe Worsley, and Gage Worsley hug/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Katie Spieler practices her matrix dance moves/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lev Priima blocks a Joe Worsley set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
John-Michael Plummer dives for a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Bomgren serves/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The rain left some courts saturated with water Thursday/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Katie Spieler makes an athletic save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Most courts suspended play during the heaviest Thursday rains, but some hardy souls continued/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joe Worsley draws the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Circular fisheye view of warmups/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Hailey Harward digs the jumbo/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lev Priima hits against the block of Joe Worsley and Dalton Solbrig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TJ DeFalco swings angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rileigh Powers plays a ball at the sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Gaffney scores a kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lev Priima tries to tool while Dalton Solbrig turns his block in/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Dalton Solbrig hits off Cody Caldwell’s hands/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Evans outruns the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Bomgren covers up as Maxwell Martin spikes a ball through his legs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Hailey Harward goes all out for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Kan/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
TJ DeFalco hits line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Skjodt, Delaney Knudsen Mewhirter, and Katie Spieler celebrate/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cody Caldwell lunges for a pass/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carly Skjodt spikes in Saturday pool play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Gaffney/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Iya Lindahl makes a one-handed stab dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Meg Kraft swings angle as ominous clouds threaten the tournament/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Schuh-Klister hustles for a ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Evans pushes Bill Kolinske in encouragement after a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tim Bomgren/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Blocker Bruno Amorim can only watch the ball go by/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Andrei Belov spikes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bill Kolinske holds the block with a jump set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Delaney Knudsen Mewhirter reaches for a tight set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Troy Field hits during the men’s open final/Ed Chan, VBshots.com