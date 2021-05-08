VolleyballMag.com Girls 25 Underclassmen to Watch list

What’s a VolleyballMag.com Girls Fab 50 list without a 25 Underclassmen to Watch list?

As is custom, we once again asked our Girls Fab 50 voting panel of NCAA Division I coaches to also give their thoughts on 25 younger players to watch.

Keep in mind, this is not a ranking or listing of the top 25 non-seniors in the country, rather a list of folks to keep an eye on. Year over year, this grouping of 25 features nearly a 100 percent graduation rate to the Fab 50 list the following year — showing our panel of heavy hitters knows what it is talking about. This year, that stat is 24 of 25 bumping up to the main Fab 50 and No. 25 didn’t because she’s not old enough yet!

Two things of note with this 25 listing: A record 11 sophomores made the 2021 list—usually one or two are voted in.

Also, of the known college commitments on the 25 list, Florida (3), Nebraska (2), Minnesota (2), BYU (2) and USC (2) have multiple recruits.

We also asked the panel to rank the top five non-seniors with Jordan Middleton, out of Chandler, Arizona, earning the top spot by a fairly healthy margin over suburban Milwaukee standout Mckenna Wucherer (headed to Minnesota). USC-bound Adonia Faumuina out of Long Beach, California, tied for third with South Carolina native Marianna Singletary (Texas). Nebraska signee Hayden Kubik (West Des Moines, Iowa) was fifth.

Even more promising is the notion that the youth pipeline continues to be loaded with talent. More than 100 non-senior players from across the country received nominations from the panel to be considered for the 25 listing. We will subtract the 27 on this list (there was a tie for the last spot) and feature the remaining hot prospects in the upcoming months here on VolleyballMag.com.

2021 VOLLEYBALLMAG.COM GIRLS 25 UNDERCLASSMEN TO WATCH

Name, Height Position, Year, High School, Club, College

Becca Allick, 6-3, MB, Jr., North Star (Lincoln, Nebraska), VC Nebraska, Nebraska

Julia Blyashov, 6-2, OH, Soph., Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, California), WAVE, Uncommitted

Carter Booth, 6-7, MB, Jr., Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colorado), Colo. Jrs., Minnesota

Eloise Brandewie, 6-3 MB, Soph., Bishop Hartley (Columbus, Ohio), Mintonette, Uncommitted

Riley Buckley, 6-0, S-OH, Jr., North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.), NC Academy, Missouri

Nya Bunton, 6-5, MB, Soph., duPont Manual (Louisville, Kentucky), KIVA, Uncommitted

Jordyn Byrd, 6-4, RS-MB, Soph., Cardinal Mooney (Sarasota, Florida), Siesta Key, Uncommitted

Averi Carlson, 5-11, S, Jr., Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas), Skyline, Baylor

Chloe Chicoine, 5-9, OH-Libero, Soph., McCutcheon (Lafayette, Ind.), Circle City, Uncommitted

Adonia Faumuina, 6-2, S-RS, Jr., Long Beach (California) Poly, Long Beach, USC

Jordyn Harvey, 6-2, MB, Soph., Bountiful (Utah), Hive, Uncommitted

Carly Hendrickson, 6-2, OH, Jr., Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio), NKYVC, Florida

Caroline Jurevicius, 6-2, RS, Soph., N-Dame-Cathedral Latin (Chardon, Ohio), AVC, Uncommitted

Devin Kahahawai, 6-2, OH, Jr. Kamehameha (Honolulu, Hawaii), Spike and Serve, Uncommitted

Hayden Kubik 6-1, OH, Jr., Valley (West Des Moines, Iowa), Club Ignit, Nebraska

Claire Little, 6-2, OH, Soph., Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, California), Forza1, BYU

Maggie Mendelson, 6-5, MB, Soph., Fremont (Plain City, Utah), Hive, Uncommitted

Jordan Middleton, 6-2, OH, Jr., Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona), AZ Storm, USC

Harper Murray, 6-1, OH, Soph., Skyline (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Legacy, Uncommitted

Katie Prior, 6-5, MB, Jr., Boulder City (Nevada), Vegas Aces, BYU

Elia Rubin, 6-2, OH, Jr., Marymount (Los Angeles, California), Sunshine, Uncommitted

Marianna Singletary, 6-4, MB, Jr., Porter-Gaud (Charleston, South Carolina), A5, Texas

Alexis Stucky, 6-2, S-RS, Jr., Laramie (Wyoming), NORCO, Florida

Ella Swindle, 6-2, S, Soph., Rock Bridge (Columbia Missouri), KC Power, Uncommitted

Amaya Thomas, 6-2, MB, Jr., University (Orlando, Florida), OTVA, Florida

Ella Wrobel, 6-4, OH, Jr., Plainfield (Illinois), North, Sports Performance, Wisconsin

Mckenna Wucherer, 6-1, OH, Jr., Brookfield (Wisconsin) Central, Milwaukee Sting, Minnesota

Note: 27 players appear on this year’s list. There was a 3-way tie for the 25th spot.

Top 5 Underclassmen

1. Jordan Middleton (USC)

2. McKenna Wucherer (Minnesota)

3. Adonia Faumuina (USC)

3. Marianna Singletary (Texas)

5. Hayden Kubik (Nebraska)

