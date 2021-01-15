UCLA beach volleyball player Abby Van Winkle on dealing with skin cancer a year ago

By
Rob Espero
-
0
48
Abby Van Winkle stretches to keep the ball alive for UCLA during play last February. Note the covering on her left foot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com

Abby Van Winkle, a 6-foot-2 sophomore UCLA beach volleyball player, went to a routine visit just more than a year ago to see her dermatologist.

That visit turned out to be more than a routine annual check-up. Her doctor saw a mole on her foot, it proved to be melanoma, and Van Winkle prepared for surgery.

Van Winkle, who is from San Clemente, California, and whose mother, Laurie, played volleyball at UCLA, will be joined on the roster by her sister, 6-2 freshman Tessa.

She told us the story about her diagnosis, recovery, and getting around UCLA and eventually getting back in shape:

