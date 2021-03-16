Hunter earns Athletes Unlimited Volleyball captain’s role as season continues into 4th week

Atletes Unlimited volleyball 3/16/2021-Karsta Lowe-Athletes Unlimited volleyball
Karsta Lowe gets ready to unload on Team Larson in their match Monday/Athletes Unlimited, Jade Hewitt

Kelly Hunter broke into the top four and will be one of this week’s Athletes Unlimited volleyball captains as the pro venture heads into its fourth week in Dallas. Action resumes with two matches Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The other three captains are getting used to the Tuesday evening drafts when the top four players from the previous week pick new teams.

In this case, it will be Jordan Larson, Karsta Lowe, Bethania De La Cruz, and Hunter, the first setter to become a captain. 

De La Cruz’s team went 3-0 this past week, basically dominating the field. Accordingly, she is in first place in the individual points standings with 2,688 points. Larson is second at 2,652, followed by Lowe at 2,279, and Hunter with 2,215. 

Leah Edmond, one of last week’s captains, fell to fifth with 2,100, a shade of ahead of Brie King, who has 2,075.

Click here for the complete listing of all players’ stats. The competition is being conducted in Dallas, where all the players in the pro venture are housed and training. 

The results of the third week:
Team De La Cruz 75, Team Nwanebu 59
Team Larson 80, Team Edmond 77
Team De La Cruz 75, Team Edmond 54
Team Larson 70, Team Nwanebu 54
Team Edmond 68, Team Nwanebu 68
Team De La Cruz 73, Team Larson 66
Here is the viewing schedule for the next round of matches:
Saturday, March 20
Team Hunter vs. Team Larson, 6 p.m., FS2
Team Lowe vs. Team De La Cruz, 9 p.m. AU Digital
Sunday, March 21
Team Lowe vs. Team Larson, 6 p.m., FS2
Team De La Cruz vs. Team Hunter, 8:30 p.m., AU Digital
Monday, March 15
Team Hunter vs. Team Lowe, 5 p.m., FS2
Team Larson vs. Team De La Cruz, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network

