Cal Poly comes back to win Big West beach title, photo gallery

Cal Poly (23-9) recovered from an early loss to win its second straight Big West Championship this past weekend.
The Mustangs fell into the losers bracket after losing to Hawai’i (3-2), then battled to the championship by beating Long Beach State (4-1), and getting two victories over Hawai’i (3-2) to complete the championship.
Cal Poly’s Emily Sonny reached a landmark 100 career wins in the win over Long Beach State and got one more to get to 101, a program record.
The Big West final results: 1. Cal Poly, 2. Hawai’i, 3. Long Beach, 4. Bakersfield, 5. CSUN, 6 (tie) UC Davis, 6. (tie) Sacramento State.
Cal Poly now goes to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for its second national-championship appearance, the last in 2019. The Mustangs open against USC on Thursday. Full TV listings can be found at our TV and streaming listings.
Enjoy Jim Wolf’s photos from the Big West Championship:
Hawai’i’s Brooke Van Sickle with one of many great digs/Jim Wolf photo
Hawai’i’s Amber Igiede with the monster stuff block/Jim Wolf photo
Lexi McLeod runs down a hard cross court shot/Jim Wolf photo
SUN’s Lexi McLeod with a spike attempt against Kalani Hayes/Jim Wolf photo
Makenzie Griffin with the dominant joust position against Megan Luly/Jim Wolf photo
UC Davis’ Colleen McGuire tooling off the block attempt/Jim Wolf photo
Amber Igiede hitting uncontested/Jim Wolf photo
Hawai’i’s Kylin Loker tries to push through the block from Cal Poly’s Mariah Whalen/Jim Wolf photo
Tia Miric dives for a short serve/Jim Wolf photo
Long Beach State players getting fired up in their huddle/Jim Wolf photo
Maria Molina lays out for a net serve reception/Jim Wolf photo
High flying Maria Molina surveying hitting opportunities/Jim Wolf photo
Tyler Spriggs hitting past the block of Milica Vukobrat/Jim Wolf photo
Skyler Germann navigates around the block attempt/Jim Wolf photo
Sam Strah with the scoop dig off a net serve/Jim Wolf photo
Jayelin Lombard reaches for a cut shot/Jim Wolf photo
Pani Napoleon dives to keep the play alive/Jim Wolf photo
Sam Strah with a deep court dig/Jim Wolf photo
Amber Igiede reaches for an outside set/Jim Wolf photo
Brooke Van Sickle getting vertical/Jim Wolf photo
Jamie Santer hitting hard angle/Jim Wolf photo
Brooke Van Sickle showing her coach why she is playing on the No. 1 court/Jim Wolf photo
Pani Napoleon tracks down a hard angle shot/Jim Wolf photo
Cal Poly’s Vanessa Roscoe covers a line shot under the watchful eye of her teammates/Jim Wolf photo
Cal Poly SLO players rush the court to celebrate their 3-2 comeback win over Hawai’i in a playoff tieberaker/Jim Wolf photo
Cal Poly celebrates with another Big West Championship trophy for their school/Jim Wolf photo
Cal Poly and Coach Todd Rogers pose with their trophy and Big West Championship banner/Jim Wolf photo