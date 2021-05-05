Cal Poly comes back to win Big West beach title, photo gallery

Cal Poly (23-9) recovered from an early loss to win its second straight Big West Championship this past weekend.

The Mustangs fell into the losers bracket after losing to Hawai’i (3-2), then battled to the championship by beating Long Beach State (4-1), and getting two victories over Hawai’i (3-2) to complete the championship.

Cal Poly’s Emily Sonny reached a landmark 100 career wins in the win over Long Beach State and got one more to get to 101, a program record.

The Big West final results: 1. Cal Poly, 2. Hawai’i, 3. Long Beach, 4. Bakersfield, 5. CSUN, 6 (tie) UC Davis, 6. (tie) Sacramento State.

Cal Poly now goes to Gulf Shores, Alabama, for its second national-championship appearance, the last in 2019. The Mustangs open against USC on Thursday. Full TV listings can be found at our TV and streaming listings.

Enjoy Jim Wolf’s photos from the Big West Championship: