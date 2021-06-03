Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Purdue’s Taylor Trammell

Editor’s note: Our countdown to the start of the fall 2021 NCAA Division I volleyball season continues with this weekly look at the Big Ten, 14 programs in 14 Thursdays.

Taylor Trammell, a 6-foot-2 middle from Lexington, Kentucky, had a tremendous freshman season for Purdue, which advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of eight before losing to eventual champion Kentucky.

After her dogs made a cameo appearance, we interviewed Purdue’s leading blocker (137) who had 124 kills and hit .365. Trammell’s average of 1.63 blocks per set is the best in Boilermakers history.

