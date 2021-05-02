FIVB Cancun Hub 3: Dalhausser-Lucena, Ross-Klineman to play for bronze

By
VBM Staff
-
0
69
FIVB Cancun 5/2/2021-Phil Dalhausser
Phil Dalhausser save the ball while Qatar's Cherif Samba watches/FIVB photo

Just two USA teams are left in the third of three 4-star FIVB Cancun Hub pro beach tournaments and they will play for bronze Sunday.

Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena take on Italy’s Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi at noon local (U.S. Central), followed by April Ross and Alix Klineman playing Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes at 1 p.m.

The gold-medal matches follow, with Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba playing Russia’s Konstantin Semenov and Ilya Leshukov at 2:30 p.m., and Brazil’s Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa playing Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho at 4.

FIVB Cancun 5/2/2021-Phil Dalhausser
Phil Dalhausser blocks against the Netherlands/FIVB photo

Dalhausser and Lucena reached the semifinals by defeating the Netherlands’ Stefan Boerman and Yorick de Groot (21-18, 21-17), but were defeated by Qataris Samba and Tijan (21-15, 21-17).

Head-to-head, Dalhausser and Lucena and Carambula and Rossi have split, with the Italians winning at the World Tour Finals in Rome (19-21, 21-16, 15-12), and the Americans winning at the Vienna 5-star (21-17, 21-13).

FIVB Cancun 5/2/2021-Alix Klineman
Alix Klineman spikes against Australia/FIVB photo

Ross and Klineman beat Switzerland’s Tanja Huberli and Nina Betschart (21-17, 11-21, 15-9) to reach the medal rounds, but their bid for gold was thwarted by Australia’s Artacho and Clancy (21-11, 21-15).

Ross and Klineman and Pavan and Humana-Paredes have an extensive competitive history, with Klineman and Ross leading 4-3 in FIVB competition, 4-2 in AVP competition.

FIVB Cancun 5/2/2021-Alix Klineman
Alix Klineman spikes against Australia/FIVB photo

Americans Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes finished in fifth after falling to Pavan and Humana-Paredes (21-18, 20-22, 15-12). Sponcil and Claes will not improve their Olympic qualification scores, as the 480-point Cancun Hub 3 fifth-place finish is the same as their lowest Olympic finish.

FIVB Cancun 5/2/2021-Trevor Crabb
Trevor Crabb jousts with Ilya Leshukov/FIVB photo

Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb also finished fifth, losing to Russians Semenov and Leshukov (21-16, 21-17). They will replace their 360-point finish from Rome with 480 from Cancun Hub 3, but will lose ground to Dalhausser and Lucena.

Samba and Tijan advanced to the semifinals by defeating Brazil’s Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho (23-21, 21-15), while Carambula and Rossi beat Poland’s Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak (24-22, 18-21, 15-10).

Semenov and Leshukov subsequently defeated Carambula and Rossi to earn the right to play for gold.

Artacho and Clancy booked their semifinal berth with a win over Cuban qualifiers Lidiannis Echeverria and Yanisleidis Sanchez (21-11, 21-17), while Bednarczuk and Lisboa eliminated the Netherlands’ Marleen Van Iersel and Pleun Ypma (15-21, 21-9, 15-11).

Bednarczuk and Lisboa relegated Pavan and Humana-Paredes to the bronze medal match with a 21-15, 20-22, 16-14 win.

FIVB Cancun 5/2/2021-Taliqua Clancy
Taliqua Clancy serves for Australia/FIVB photo
Results courtesy of BVBinfo.com:
MEN:
Round 3
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (3) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (1) 23-21, 21-15 (0:41)
Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser USA (5) def. Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (29, Q11) 21-18, 21-17 (0:40)
Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (9) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (19) 24-22, 18-21, 15-10 (1:10)
Konstantin Semenov/Ilya Leshukov Russia (10) def. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb USA (13) 21-16, 21-17 (0:42)
Semifinals
Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (3) def. Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser USA (5) 21-15, 21-17 (0:38)
Konstantin Semenov/Ilya Leshukov Russia (10) def. Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (9) 14-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:49)
WOMEN
Round 3
Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (5) def. Tanja Huberli/Nina Betschart Switzerland (14) 21-17, 11-21, 15-9 (0:59)
Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (3) def. Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (24, Q4) 21-11, 21-17 (0:36)
Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) def. Marleen Van Iersel/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (25, Q5) 15-21, 21-9, 15-11 (0:55)
Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (2) def. Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (16, Q2) 21-18, 20-22, 15-12 (1:00)
Semifinals
Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (3) def. Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (5) 21-11, 21-15 (0:36)
Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (1) def. Sarah Pavan/Melissa Humana-Paredes Canada (2) 21-15, 20-22, 16-14 (0:56)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here