FIVB Cancun Hub: Klineman-Ross cruise, KWJ-Sweat, Stockman-Kolinske into playoffs

The women took center stage Saturday at the FIVB Cancun Hub as they completed pool play in the four-star pro beach volleyball event in the Mexico resort city.

It set up a Sunday schedule that puts American pairs Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat and Emily Stockman and Kelley Kolinske in a must-win winners-bracket match, while top-seeded Alix Klineman and April Ross are waiting for their round-two opponent.

Here is Sunday’s women’s schedule:

Winners bracket

Round 1

Paula Soria/Maria Carro Spain (25, Q6) vs. Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho Australia (2)

Chantal Laboureur/Cinja Tillmann Germany (20) vs. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24)

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (17) vs. Katharina Schutzenhofer/Lena Plesiutschnig Austria (19)

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings USA (14) vs. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (16)

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (18) vs. Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (28, Q12)

Emily Stockman/Kelley Kolinske USA (12) vs. Chiyo Suzuki/Yurika Sakaguchi Japan (29, Q13)

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (23, Q2) vs. Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (27, Q8)

Kinga Wojtasik/Katarzyna Kociolek Poland (22) vs. Ana Patricia Silva/Rebecca Cavalcanti Brazil (10)

Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (1) vs. TBA

Tanja Huberli/Nina Betschart Switzerland (5) vs. TBA

Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (7) vs. TBA

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) vs. TBA

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) vs. TBA

Nadezda Makroguzova/Svetlana Kholomina Russia (6) vs. TBA

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (9) vs. TBA

Mailen Deliz/Leila Martinez Cuba (31, Q19) vs. TBA

The men played just once Saturday on a day when the conditions were challenging, with temperatures in the high 80s and winds in excess of 20 mph.

Three of four American men’s teams — Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena, Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, Chaim Schalk and Theo Brunner — won their first pool-play match, and will play for a first-round playoff bye Sunday.

Ross and Klineman had little trouble with Mexico’s Maria Quintero and Susana Torres (21-12, 21-15), but were challenged by Canada’s Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson (19-21, 21-16, 15-10).

Walsh and Sweat, second to Ross and Klineman in the chase for the two USA Olympic berths, won in three in their opening-round match against Austria’s Lena Plesiutschnig and Katharina Schutzenhofer (17-21, 21-11, 15-8), but fell short against No. 3 Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Lisboa Duda of Brazil (21-12, 21-19).

Kolinske and Stockman began with a straight set win over Argentina’s Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra (21-12, 23-21), but couldn’t get by Swiss misses Nina Betschart and Tanja Huberli (22-20, 21-17).

Despite the conditions, there were few upsets Saturday, with six of the eight top seeds earning byes: Kleinman and Ross, Huberli and Betschart, Margareta Kozuch and Laura Ludwig, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, and Nadezda Makroguzova and Svetlana Kholomina.

Brazil broke through as No. 9 Talita Antunes and Taiana Lima of Brazil earned the bye after Spain’s Maria Carro and Paula Soria defeated No. 8 Zaira Orellana and Martha Revuelta of Mexico (21-11, 21-16).

Cuba surprised the field, with qualifiers Mailen Deliz and Leila Martinez upsetting No. 2 Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia (21-17, 13-21, 15-11) and then No. 18 Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands (21-15, 16-21, 15-10) for the bye.

On the men’s side, qualifiers Brunner and Schalk upset No. 2 Alison Cerutti and Alvaro Filho of Brazil (17-21, 21-18, 15-13). They will win the bye if they defeat Italy’s Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai on Sunday morning.

Dalhausser and Lucena survived a tough Polish team, Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Losiak (21-15, 13-21, 15-11). Their second-round pool opponent is Brazil’s Gustavo Carvalhaes and Arthur Da Silva.

Bourne and Crabb won a pair of deuce sets to defeat Latvia’s Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Janis Smedins (17-21, 21-19, 16-14). Next up for Bourne and Crabb is Brazil’s Evandro Goncalves and Bruno Oscar Schmidt.

Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb lost a tough pair of deuce sets to Switzerland’s Yves Haussener and Quentin Metral (25-23, 21-19).

Gibb and Crabb’s next opponent is Switzerland’s Mirco Gerson and Adrian Heidrich, with only the winner advancing to playoffs.

Saturday’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com

MEN

Pool A

Round 1

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) def. Miguel Sarabia/Raymond Stephens Mexico (32) 21-11, 21-10 (0:30)

Ilya Leshukov/Konstantin Semenov Russia (16) def. Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (17) 21-17, 23-21 (0:45)

Round 2

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum Norway (1) vs. Ilya Leshukov/Konstantin Semenov Russia (16)

Miguel Sarabia/Raymond Stephens Mexico (32) vs. Cherif Samba/Ahmed Tijan Qatar (17)

Pool B

Round 1

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (31, Q17) def. Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) 17-21, 21-18, 15-13 (0:54)

Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (15) def. Yannick Harms/Julius Thole Germany (18) 18-21, 21-13, 17-15 (0:55)

Round 2

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (31, Q17) vs. Daniele Lupo/Paolo Nicolai Italy (15)

Alison Cerutti/Alvaro Filho Brazil (2) vs. Yannick Harms/Julius Thole Germany (18)

Pool C

Round 1

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (3) def. Samuele Cottafava/Jakob Windisch Italy (30, Q14) 21-13, 21-10 (0:31)

Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (14) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (19) 21-14, 21-18 (0:37)

Round 2

Viacheslav Krasilnikov/Oleg Stoyanovskiy Russia (3) vs. Andre Loyola/George Wanderley Brazil (14)

Samuele Cottafava/Jakob Windisch Italy (30, Q14) vs. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton Canada (19)

Pool D

Round 1

Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (29, Q13) def. Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb USA (4) 25-23, 21-19 (0:40)

Nikita Liamin/Taras Myskiv Russia (20) def. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (13) 21-16, 19-21, 15-10 (0:52)

Round 2

Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (29, Q13) vs. Nikita Liamin/Taras Myskiv Russia (20)

Taylor Crabb/Jake Gibb USA (4) vs. Mirco Gerson/Adrian Heidrich Switzerland (13)

Pool E

Round 1

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Arthur Da Silva Brazil (28, Q12) def. Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (5) 14-21, 21-15, 17-15 (0:56)

Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena USA (12) def. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (21) 21-15, 13-21, 15-11 (0:47)

Round 2

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Arthur Da Silva Brazil (28, Q12) vs. Phil Dalhausser/Nick Lucena USA (12)

Nils Ehlers/Lars Fluggen Germany (5) vs. Piotr Kantor/Bartosz Losiak Poland (21)

Pool F

Round 1

Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (6) def. Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (27, Q10) 21-16, 21-17 (0:36)

Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb USA (22) def. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (11) 17-21, 21-19, 16-14 (0:56)

Round 2

Evandro Goncalves/Bruno Oscar Schmidt Brazil (6) vs. Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb USA (22)

Mathias Berntsen/Hendrik Mol Norway (27, Q10) vs. Aleksandrs Samoilovs/Janis Smedins Latvia (11)

Pool G

Round 1

Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (7) def. Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (26) 21-16, 21-18 (0:39)

Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (23, Q2) def. Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (10) 21-18, 21-17 (0:38)

Round 2

Adrian Carambula/Enrico Rossi Italy (7) vs. Martin Ermacora/Moritz Pristauz-Telsnigg Austria (23, Q2)

Lombardo Ontiveros/Juan Virgen Mexico (26) vs. Ondrej Perusic/David Schweiner Czech Republic (10)

Pool H

Round 1

Florian Breer/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (25, Q8) def. Josue Gaxiola/Jose Rubio Mexico (8) 15-21, 21-16, 15-10 (0:51)

Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9) def. Kusti Nolvak/Mart Tiisaar Estonia (24, Q6) 21-15, 21-17 (0:32)

Round 2

Florian Breer/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (25, Q8) vs. Alexander Brouwer/Robert Meeuwsen Netherlands (9)

Josue Gaxiola/Jose Rubio Mexico (8) vs. Kusti Nolvak/Mart Tiisaar Estonia (24, Q6)

WOMEN

Pool A

Round 1

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (1) def. Maria Quintero/Susana Torres Mexico (32) 21-12, 21-15 (0:32)

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (17) def. Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (16) 19-21, 21-16, 15-10 (0:53)

Round 2

Alix Klineman/April Ross USA (1) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson Canada (17) 21-16, 18-21, 15-13 (0:46) 1

Karla Borger/Julia Sude Germany (16) def. Maria Quintero/Susana Torres Mexico (32) 24-22, 21-19 (0:43)

Pool B

Round 1

Mailen Deliz/Leila Martinez Cuba (31, Q19) def. Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (2) 21-17, 13-21, 15-11 (0:49)

Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (18) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (15) 21-15, 16-21, 15-11 (0:45)

Round 2

Mailen Deliz/Leila Martinez Cuba (31, Q19) def. Sanne Keizer/Madelein Meppelink Netherlands (18) 21-19, 21-12 (0:34)

Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy Australia (2) def. Barbora Hermannova/Marketa Slukova Czech Republic (15) 21-23, 21-10, 15-10 (0:45)

Pool C

Round 1

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Victoria Lopes/Taina Silva Brazil (30, Q16) 21-13, 21-11 (0:28)

Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings USA (14) def. Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (19) 17-21, 21-11, 15-8 (0:44)

Round 2

Agatha Bednarczuk/Eduarda “Duda” Lisboa Brazil (3) def. Brooke Sweat/Kerri Walsh Jennings USA (14) 21-12, 21-19 (0:35)

Lena Plesiutschnig/Katharina Schutzenhofer Austria (19) def. Victoria Lopes/Taina Silva Brazil (30, Q16) 23-21, 23-21 (0:36)

Pool D

Round 1

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) def. Yurika Sakaguchi/Chiyo Suzuki Japan (29, Q13) 21-18, 21-18 (0:36)

Chantal Laboureur/Cinja Tillmann Germany (20) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (13) 21-16, 21-13 (0:38)

Round 2

Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan Canada (4) def. Chantal Laboureur/Cinja Tillmann Germany (20) 21-19, 22-24, 15-8 (0:52)

Yurika Sakaguchi/Chiyo Suzuki Japan (29, Q13) def. Elsa Baquerizo/Liliana Fernandez Spain (13) 12-21, 21-19, 15-11 (0:42)

Pool E

Round 1

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (5) def. Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (28, Q12) 23-21, 18-21, 16-14 (0:54)

Kelley Kolinske/Emily Stockman USA (12) def. Ana Gallay/Fernanda Pereyra Argentina (21) 21-12, 23-21 (0:39)

Round 2

Nina Betschart/Tanja Huberli Switzerland (5) def. Kelley Kolinske/Emily Stockman USA (12) 22-20, 21-17 (0:38)

Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (28, Q12) def. Ana Gallay/Fernanda Pereyra Argentina (21) 21-13, 22-20 (0:35)

Pool F

Round 1

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (6) def. Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (27, Q8) 21-14, 21-10 (0:30)

Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (22) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (11) 21-18, 21-19 (0:38)

Round 2

Svetlana Kholomina/Nadezda Makroguzova Russia (6) def. Katarzyna Kociolek/Kinga Wojtasik Poland (22) 21-15, 21-15 (0:32)

Vasiliki Arvaniti/Penny Karagkouni Greece (27, Q8) def. Fan Wang/Xinyi Xia China (11) 21-18, 23-21 (0:40)

Pool G

Round 1

Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (7) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (26, Q7) 21-17, 21-18 (0:36)

Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (23, Q2) def. Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10) 21-15, 23-21 (0:34)

Round 2

Margareta Kozuch/Laura Ludwig Germany (7) def. Kim Behrens/Sandra Ittlinger Germany (23, Q2) 21-19, 17-21, 15-10 (0:51)

Rebecca Cavalcanti/Ana Patricia Silva Brazil (10) def. Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (26, Q7) 21-19, 21-11 (0:30)

Pool H

Round 1

Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (25, Q6) def. Zaira Orellana/Martha Revuelta Mexico (8) 21-15, 21-17 (0:34)

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (9) def. Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24) 21-9, 21-10 (0:28)

Round 2

Talita Antunes/Taiana Lima Brazil (9) def. Maria Carro/Paula Soria Spain (25, Q6) 21-11, 21-16 (0:32)

Miki Ishii/Megumi Murakami Japan (24) def. Zaira Orellana/Martha Revuelta Mexico (8) 21-18, 21-16 (0:35)

