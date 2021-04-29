FIVB Cancun Hub 3: Schalk-Brunner, Claes-Sponcil advance to main draw

Both USA teams — Chaim Schalk and Theo Brunner and Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil — survived both Tuesday’s country-quota matches and Wednesday’s qualifier at the 4-star FIVB Cancun Hub, leaving eight American pairs in the tournament that starts Thursday in the Mexican resort city.

As the third tournament in three weeks gets under way, the eight women’s qualifiers are the USA’s Claes and Sponcil, Switzerland’s Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre, Finland’s Niina Ahtianen and Riikka Lehtonen, the Netherlands’ Marleen Van Iersel and Pleun Ypma, Cuba’s Lidiannis Echeverria and Yanisleidis Sanchez, Germany’s Victoria Bieneck and Isabel Schneider, and Norway’s Ingrid Lunde and Emilie Olimstad.

The eight men’s teams are the USA’s Schalk and Brunner, Switzerland’s Florian Breer and Marco Krattiger, Brazil’s Arthur Mariano and Pedro Solberg, Italy’s Andrea Abbiati and Tiziano Andreatta, Austria’s Christoph Dressler and Alexander Huber, New Zealand’s Ben and Sam O’Dea, the Netherlands’ Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot, and Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes and Arthur Da Silva.

Thursday’s USA first-match schedule

9 a.m. local (equivalent to Central Time) — Claes and Sponcil vs. Emily Stockman and Kelley Kolinske and Brooke Sweat and Kerri Walsh Jennings vs. Argentina’s Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra.

11 a.m. — April Ross and Alix Klineman vs. Finland’s Riikka Lehtonen and Niina Ahtianen

1 p.m. — Jake Gibb and Taylor Crabb vs. Mexico’s Raymond Stephens and Miguel Sarabia

2 p.m. — Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb vs. Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter

3 p.m. — Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena vs. Brazil’s Pedro Solberg and Arthur Mariano

4 p.m. — Schalk and Brunner vs. Spain’s Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira

Claes and Sponcil beat Terese Cannon and Kelly Reeves in the country-quota match 21-14, 21-18. Then, as the No. 2 qualifier seed, they only had to win one match, defeating Venezuela’s Norisbeth Agudo and Gabi Brito 21-18, 21-16.

Earlier in country-quota play, Cannon and Reeves defeated Emily Day and Sara Hughes 19-21, 21-17, 15-13.

Schalk and Brunner also had a qualifier bye, defeating Switzerland’s Yves Haussener and Quentin Metral 21-14, 21-16 to join the main draw. Tuesday they defeated Miles Evans and Billy Kolinske 22-20, 21-14 in country-quota play.

Results courtesy of BVBinfo.com

WOMEN

Country quota

Chantal Laboureur/Sarah Schulz def. Leonie Kortzinger/Sarah Schneider 22-20, 25-23

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (21, Q3) def. Chantal Laboureur/Sarah Schulz 21-18, 21-17

Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (Q1) def. Victoria Lopes/Taina Silva Brazil 21-13, 21-19 (0:44)

Terese Cannon/Kelly Reeves USA def. Emily Day/Sara Hughes USA 19-21, 21-17, 15-13

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (16, Q2) def. Terese Cannon/Kelly Reeves USA 21-14, 21-18 (0:36)

Qualifier bracket

Round 1

Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (30, Q16) def. Sunniva Helland-Hansen/Ane Tveit Hjortland Norway (Q17) 27-25, 14-21, 15-13 (1:04)

Mariia Bocharova/Aleksandra Ganenko Russia (29, Q9) def. Sakurako Fujii/Yukako Suzuki Japan (Q24) 18-21, 21-17, 15-13 (0:59)

Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (28, Q8) def. Ieva Dumbauskaite/Gerda Grudzinskaite Lithuania (Q25) 21-12, 21-14 (0:36)

Marleen Van Iersel/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (25, Q5) def. Danna Cortes/Paulette Cruz Mexico (Q28) 21-12, 21-16 (0:34)

Jagoda Gruszczynska/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (Q12) def. Laura Caluori/Anna Lutz Switzerland (Q21) 19-21, 21-11, 15-13 (0:53)

Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (Q13) def. Satono Ishitsubo/Asami Shiba Japan (Q20) 21-16, 21-19 (0:38)

Emi van Driel/Mexime van Driel Netherlands (Q19) def. Yuli Ayala/Diana Rios Colombia (Q14) 21-18, 21-17 (0:43)

Julie Gordon/Shanice Marcelle Canada (Q11) def. Andrea Galindo/Claudia “Gorda” Galindo Colombia (Q22) 21-13, 21-19 (0:44)

Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (27, Q6) def. Esperanza Albarran/Atenas Gutierrez Mexico (Q27) 19-21, 21-19, 16-14 (1:02)

Ingrid Lunde/Emilie Olimstad Norway (32, Q26) def. Lezana Placette/Alexia Richard France (Q7) 21-16, 21-19 (0:46)

Mailen Deliz/Leila Martinez Cuba (Q10) def. Anita Dave/Sofia Starikov Israel (Q23) 21-11, 21-18 (0:37)

Norisbeth Agudo/Gabi Brito Venezuela (Q18) def. Aline Chamereau/Clemence Vieira France (Q15) 16-21, 8-5 retired (0:35)

Round 2

Esmee Bobner/Zoe Verge-Depre Switzerland (30, Q16) def. Carolina Salgado/Barbara Seixas Brazil (Q1) 21-16, 23-21 (0:49)

Niina Ahtiainen/Riikka Lehtonen Finland (28, Q8) def. Mariia Bocharova/Aleksandra Ganenko Russia (29, Q9) 21-12, 21-15 (0:36)

Marleen Van Iersel/Pleun Ypma Netherlands (25, Q5) def. Jagoda Gruszczynska/Aleksandra Wachowicz Poland (Q12) 21-15, 21-13 (0:40)

Lidiannis Echeverria/Yanisleidis Sanchez Cuba (24, Q4) def. Raisa Schoon/Katja Stam Netherlands (Q13) 21-17, 21-11 (0:34)

Victoria Bieneck/Isabel Schneider Germany (21, Q3) def. Emi van Driel/Mexime van Driel Netherlands (Q19) 21-17, 21-16 (0:18)

Michaela Kubickova/Michala Kvapilova Czech Republic (27, Q6) def. Julie Gordon/Shanice Marcelle Canada (Q11) 21-19, 21-12 (0:18)

Ingrid Lunde/Emilie Olimstad Norway (32, Q26) def. Mailen Deliz/Leila Martinez Cuba (Q10) 21-18, 23-21 (0:17)

Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil USA (16, Q2) def. Norisbeth Agudo/Gabi Brito Venezuela (Q18) 21-18, 21-16 (0:35)

MEN

Country quota

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (27, Q7) def. Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske USA 22-20, 21-14 (0:42)

Qualifier Bracket

Round 1

Anton Kislytsyn/Daniil Kuvichka Russia (Q16) def. Luis Garcia/Andy Leonardo Guatemala (Q17) 21-16, 21-15 (0:36)

Arthur Mariano/Pedro Solberg Brazil (28, Q9) def. Franklin Flores/David Vargas El Salvador (Q24) 21-10, 21-12 (0:34)

David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig Sweden (Q8) def. Jackson Henriquez/Jesus Villafane Venezuela (Q25) 18-21, 21-13, 15-12 (0:55)

Andrea Abbiati/Tiziano Andreatta Italy (30, Q12) def. Joaquin Bello/Luis Javier Bello England (Q21) 16-21, 21-14, 15-12 (0:50)

Aaron Nusbaum/Michael Plantinga Canada (Q13) def. William Hoey/Jake MacNeil Canada (Q20) 21-16, 22-20 (0:43)

Ben O’Dea/Sam O’Dea New Zealand (32, Q14) def. Nils Ringoen/Svein Solhaug Norway (Q19) 24-22, 11-21, 15-13 (1:05)

Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (29, Q11) def. Jose Cardenas/Juan Espinoza Mexico (Q22) 21-17, 21-7 (0:37)

Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (Q10) def. Sean Faiga/Netanel Ohana Israel (Q23) 21-19, 21-18 (0:47)

Jacob Brinck/Daniel Thomsen Denmark (Q18) def. Dany Lopez/Ruben Mora Nicaragua (Q15) 19-21, 21-12, 15-7 (0:54)

Round 2

Florian Breer/Marco Krattiger Switzerland (22, Q1) def. Anton Kislytsyn/Daniil Kuvichka Russia (Q16) 15-21, 21-19, 15-13 (0:54)

Arthur Mariano/Pedro Solberg Brazil (28, Q9) def. David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig Sweden (Q8) 22-20, 16-21, 15-12 (0:55)

Andrea Abbiati/Tiziano Andreatta Italy (30, Q12) def. Samuele Cottafava/Jakob Windisch Italy (Q5) 17-21, 23-21, 15-11 (0:56)

Christoph Dressler/Alexander Huber Austria (26, Q4) def. Aaron Nusbaum/Michael Plantinga Canada (Q13) 21-14, 21-18 (0:42)

Ben O’Dea/Sam O’Dea New Zealand (32, Q14) def. Julian Azaad/Nicolas Capogrosso Argentina (Q3) 21-18, 16-21, 15-13 (0:32)

Stefan Boermans/Yorick de Groot Netherlands (29, Q11) def. Maciej Rudol/Jakub Szalankiewicz Poland (Q6) 21-3, 21-0 (0:11)

Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk USA (27, Q7) def. Yves Haussener/Quentin Metral Switzerland (Q10) 21-14, 21-16 (0:34)

Gustavo “Guto” Carvalhaes/Arthur Da Silva Brazil (25, Q2) def. Jacob Brinck/Daniel Thomsen Denmark (Q18) 21-23, 21-19, 15-9 (0:57

