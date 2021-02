NCAA men’s Division I-II volleyball enters its fifth week, and coaches Dan Friend (Lewis), David Hunt (Pepperdine) and Jay Hosack (George Mason) join in as we review last week’s results and next week’s schedule.

The conversation includes some nice wins by NJIT, BYU, USC and McKendree, and the debut of Big West competition as Hawai’i goes to UC Irvine.

We hope you enjoyed this video. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/