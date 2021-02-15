Minnesota, Purdue win back-to-back, Utah, Stanford, Kentucky, Pitt win

Minnesota beat Penn State again and Purdue did the same to Michigan in the Big Ten on Sunday, and Stanford got its first victory.

Among the other winners were Kentucky and Pitt on a busy Sunday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

And on the men’s side, NJIT swept Penn State in the EIVA.

And it got busier when some of Monday’s matches were made into Sunday doubleheaders because of impending bad weather.

All the recaps follow, but first a look at Monday’s schedule that has Saint Mary’s back at Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference. The WAC slate includes NM State playing host to Grand Canyon, and action in the Big Sky, Conference USA, Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SoCon, and Summit.

There are no men’s matches on tap Monday.

We have links to every match that is being shown at our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BIG TEN — Minnesota (8-0) stayed unbeaten after beating visiting Penn State (2-2) 25-19, 16-25, 17-25, 25-15,15-10 despite hitting .149. Freshman Taylor Landfair led with 22 kills as she hit .340 and had a block and two digs. Stephanie Samedy had 19 kills but hit .161 and had two assists, an ace, two blocks, and 16 digs. Their teammates combined for 15 kills, including Adanna Rollins with nine. CC McGraw had 19 digs, seven assists, and two aces, and Rachel Kilkelly had 13 digs and five aces. Melani Shaffmaster had a kill, 43 assists, two blocks, and 15 digs.

Jonni Parker had 21 kills for Penn State, which hit .229. Parker had an assist, three blocks, and 16 digs. Kaitlyn Hord had 12 kills, hit .310, and had nine blocks. Gabby Blossom had two kills in as many tries, 50 assists, three blocks, and 13 digs. Jenna Hampton and Macall Peed had 18 digs each … Purdue (4-4) hit .349 and won at Michigan (0-2) again, this time 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 25-18 as Grace Cleveland had 19 kills and hit .567 after having two errors in 30 attacks. Cleveland added an assist, an ace, four blocks, and six digs. Caitlyn Newton had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, eight digs, and four blocks, one solo. Hayley Bush had seven kills in 13 errorless attempts — her dumps continually caught Michigan flat-footed — to go with 42 assists, 11 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Taylor Trammel had five kills and seven blocks, one solo.

Freshman Jess Mruzik again led Michigan. She had 19 kills, an assist, three digs, and four blocks, one solo. Paige Jones had 18 kills and seven digs.

PAC-12 — Stanford (1-3) got its first victory, beating visiting Cal (1-7) 25-15, 25-21, 25-13. Kendall Kipp led with 15 kills as she had three errors in 21 swings to hit .571. She also had three blocks and six digs. Caitie Beard had nine kills, an assist, two blocks, and six digs. The match also marked the spring debut of Stanford’s only senior, Meghan McClure, who had six kills, an ace, a block, and eight digs. Selina Xu had two kills in three errorless attempts, an ace, four blocks, and four digs. Cal, which hit .049, got eight kills each from Katarina Pantovic and Bella Bergmark …

Utah (8-0) stayed unbeaten but got all it could handle from visiting USC (1-5) 24-26, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13. Dani Drews led with 21 kills, two aces, two blocks, and 14 digs. Kenzie Koerber had 14 kills, three aces, four blocks, and 20 digs. Zoe Weatherington had 10 kills, three blocks, and two digs, and Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had four kills, 45 assists, 17 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Utah hit .179 and USC .174. Brooke Botkin led the Trojans with 21 kills, an assist, 12 digs and four blocks, two solo. Emilia Weske had 13 kills and four blocks, and Sam Hastings had 18 digs and five assists …

Washington (6-2) bounced back at UCLA (5-3) with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-13 sweep as UCLA hit .043. Claire Hoffman had nine kills, an assist, four blocks, and 10 digs for UW, which hit .245. Samantha Drechsel had eight kills, an assist, four blocks, and eight digs. Mac May led UCLA with 10 kills, an ace, and eight digs …

And Oregon (6-2) hit .370 and swept visiting Arizona (2-6). Brooke Nuneviller had 11 kills, an ace, a block, and 12 digs. Gloria Mutiri and Morgan Lewis had nine kills each. Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 11 kills for Arizona and two aces, two blocks, two digs.

PITTSBURGH WINS — Pitt (5-4) of the ACC opened its spring season with a sweep at the Big East’s Villanova (1-1) as the Panthers hit .359. Chinaza Ndee led with 11 kills, hit .444, and had three blocks and a dig. Kayla Lund and Chiamaka Nwokolo had nine kills each. Lund hit .353 and had two aces, two blocks, and nine digs. Nwokolo had one error in 11 attacks and four blocks. Villanova hit minus .061.

KENTUCKY WINS — The Wildcats (12-0) swept their SEC match at Georgia (4-8). Alli Stumler led with 18 kills while hitting .359 in the 25-21, 25-10, 25-15 victory. She added an ace and 11 digs. Avery Skinner had 10 kills, hit .333, and had an ace, six digs, and a block. Madison Lilley had two kills, 36 assists, seven digs, and three blocks, one solo. Georgia hit .088.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Four Salukis has 12 or more kills as Southern Illinois (2-5, 1-4) won at Valparaiso 25-17, 17-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-13. Hannah Becker led with 17 kills, an assist, six blocks, and four digs. Imani Hartfield had 14 kills and eight blocks. Katy Kluge had 24 digs and three assists. Jaclyn Buhlman had 23 kills and hit .500 for Valpo and Jillie Grant had 22 kills and 14 digs. Rylee Cookerly had 30 digs, five assists, and an ace …

Missouri State (9-1, 5-0) rallied from being down 0-2 and won in five at UNI (2-6, 2-3). Brooklyn Cink led with 15 kills, five aces, 10 digs, and two blocks. La’Treva Kennedy had eight blocks, one solo. Missouri State hit .137. Emily Holterhaus had 16 kills to lead four Bears with 10 more more kills, including Inga Rotto, who had 10 kills, hit .444, and had seven blocks, one solo … Loyola (5-1, 4-1) won in five against visiting Evansville (2-5, 1-4) behind 15 kills each from Anna Feldkamp (who had eight blocks) and Emily Banitt, who had 18 digs, and 14 from Elle Van Grinsven. Grace Hinchman had 27 digs and Jenna Appel had two kills, 52 assists, two aces, a block, and 17 digs. Alondra Vazquez had 23 kills for Evansville to go with an assist, an ace, four blocks, and 13 digs … Bradley (2-3) beat visiting Indiana State (2-4, 2-3) in four as four players had 10 more more kills, led by Karagan Coggin, who had 14 while hitting .343 to go with an ace, seven digs, and four blocks, one solo. Serena Sparks had 34 digs, and Hannah Thompson had 11 kills and 22 digs. Karinna Gall had 11 kills for Indiana State … And Drake (6-2, 4-1) swept at Illinois State (5-4, 3-2) as Lindsey Pliapol had 11 kills and Emily Plock 10. Kaylee Martin and Sarah Kushner had 11 kills each for Illinois State.

ASUN — Kennesaw State (4-0) beat visiting Bellarmine (1-7, 0-4) in four behind Emma Schurfranz, who had 17 kills, an ace, a dig, and five blocks, one solo. Lauren Chastang had 15 kills and Claire Parsons 14 and four blocks. Chrysanthi Stamatiou and Hannah Brown, who had no errors in 17 swings, had one kill each … North Florida (2-5) beat visiting Florida Gulf Coast (2-1) in the conference opener for both. Gabby O’Connell and Solimar Cestero had 15 kills each in the four-set win. Erin Shomaker had 21 kills for FGCU … And Liberty (2-3, 2-2) swept at North Alabama (0-3, 0-2). Julia Mangun led with 13 kills, a block, and 12 digs. Kamryn Parsonage had 13 kills for UNA and an assist, an ace, 10 digs, and two blocks.

BIG SKY — Montana State (3-2) won in five at Montana (1-6) as Kira Thomsen had 18 kills while hitting .324 to go with an assist, two aces, four blocks, and eight digs. Alexis Goroski had 27 digs, four assists, and two aces. Peyton Boutwell had 18 kills and four blocks for Montana …. Northern Arizona (5-2) swept visiting Eastern Washington (3-5, 2-5) as Taylor Jacobsen had 13 kills, hit .476, and had seven digs and two blocks, one solo … And Sacramento State (5-3) beat visiting Idaho (4-4, 3-3) in four, giving Ruben Volta his 200th victory as the program’s coach. Bridgette Smith led with 16 kills, 12 digs, an assist, an ace and a block.

CONFERENCE USA — Rice (4-3, 3-0) swept at Southern Miss (5-3, 0-1). Nicole Lennon led with nine kills, four digs, and five blocks, two solo … Florida Atlantic (1-4, 1-2) beat visiting Middle Tennessee (0-3, 0-1) in five. Camryn Vogler led with 16 kills and 11 digs, and Scherine Dahoue had 14 kills, two blocks, and 15 digs. Marshall had four players with 10 or more kills, led by Amelia Van Der Werff’s 14 … Charlotte (4-2, 2-1) beat visiting FIU (1-3, 1-2) as Emani Foster had 18 kills and hit .394 to go with an ace, three blocks, and seven digs. Sydney Rowan had 14 kills … UTSA (3-5, 1-1) beat visiting North Texas (3-5, 1-3) in four. Hunter Coppola led with 13 kills, five digs, and a block and Amanda Ifeanyi had 10 kills, an assist, two aces, a dig, and four blocks, one solo. Sarah Haeussler had 18 kills and hit .500 for UNT and Barbara Martin and Rhett Robinson had 16 kills each … And Fernanda Maida had 22 kills as UAB (4-2, 3-0) beat visiting UTEP (1-3, 0-1) in five. Maida added an ace, a solo block, and 16 digs. Caroline Stogner had 13 kills. UTEP’s Cheyenne Jones had 16 kills and hit .441 after having one error in 34 attacks. Serena Patterson had 13 kills.

OHIO VALLEY — Austin Peay (4-0) swept twice at Tennessee State (0-4) as they moved Monday’s match to Sunday because of expected bad weather. Brooke Morgan led with 13 kills in both matches … Tennessee Tech (1-2) swept visiting Eastern Illinois (0-3)and then won in four as their Monday match was also moved to Sunday. Ali Verzani led with 13 kills and hit .478 in the opener, while Taylor Dorsey had 14 kills in the nightcap while hitting .571 to go with seven blocks … Olivia Lohmeier had 16 kills and hit .491 and had an ace and four blocks as Morehead State (4-0) swept visiting Murray State (2-2). Lauren Rekey had 13 kills and hit .385 …

Jacksonville State (2-2) won in four at SIUE (2-2) as Lena Kindermann had 22 kills and hit .475 to go with three digs and two solo blocks. Courtney Glotzbach had 17 kills, two digs, and three solo blocks. Savannah Christian had 15 kills and hit .440 for SIUE …

Southeast Missouri (2-2) also won twice in four sets Sunday, beating visiting Eastern Kentucky (1-3). Laney Malloy led in the first set with 15 kills, two assists, an ace, four blocks, and 14 digs. In the nightcap, Malloy came back with 21 kills, an ace, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Colby Greene added 15 kills and three blocks. Lindsey Wilkins had 15 kills for EKU.

SOCON — Olivia Cunningham set the program record with 30 kills as ETSU (3-0) beat visiting UNCG (0-5) in five. Cunningham hit .288 after taking 73 swings and had three assists, an ace, 12 digs, and two blocks. Sanne Maring had nine kills with no errors in 22 attacks and she had an ace, three digs, and two blocks, one solo. Sarah Esposito had 18 kills and hit .353 and added an assist, eight digs, and four blocks. Hannah Knier had 13 kills an hit .355 for UNCG …

Lauren Deaton had 20 kills and Sarah Hayes Farley 15 as Samford (4-1) beat visiting Wofford (2-1) in four. Deaton, who hit .364, had three aces and nine digs. Farley had an assist, two aces, and 12 digs …. Mercer (5-5) swept the visiting The Citadel (3-7, 2-5) as Jaida Howell had 14 kills with no errors in 19 attacks to go with four blocks and a dig … Western Carolina (2-5, 2-3) swept visiting Chattanooga (4-3, 2-3) as Merry Gebel had 15 kills, 23 digs, and two blocks, one solo, and Haley Multerer had 15 kills, two blocks and five digs. Gylian Finch and Hayden McGee had 12 kills each for Chattanooga.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Denver (2-1) swept at South Dakota State (2-4, 2-3). Lorrin Poulter led with 12 kills while hitting .417 and had nine assists, three block, and four digs … Ali Hinze had 24 kills as North Dakota State (5-2, 3-2) beat visiting Oral Roberts (2-5, 2-3) in five. Hinze hit .321 and had an ace, three blocks, and 13 digs. Alexis Bachmeier had 11 kills, an ace, and 19 digs.

Aixa Vigil led ORU with 17 kills, an assist, three aces, and 21 digs. Kaia Dunford had 13 kills, three assists, four aces, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo … South Dakota (4-3, 3-0) swept visiting Omaha (3-4, 2-3) as Elizabeth Juhnke had 11 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 10 digs … And Kansas City (4-1) beat visiting Western Illinois (0-6, 0-5) in five as Melanie Brecka led with 24 kills while hitting .383. She had an ace, a block, and nine digs. Odyssey Warren added 17 kills with one error in 35 attacks, and Alex Ratzlaff had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, 15 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Mariah Mitchell led WIU with 19 kills.

AROUND THE NATION — Rachele Rastelli had 23 kills for St. John’s (3-1) of the Big East as it won in five over visiting Stony Brook of the America East, which was playing its spring opener. Efrosini Alexakou had 14 kills and 13 digs and Ariadni Kathariou had seven kills with no errors on 15 attacks and eight blocks. Lauren Schmitz and Leoni Kunz had 14 kills each for Stony Brook …

Also in the Big East, Xavier (2-3) lost in five at Marshall (3-1) of Conference USA. Macy McElhaney had 22 kills for Marshall with one error in 37 attacks and had an ace, three blocks, and five digs. Ciara DeBell had 19 kills and 11 digs. Delaney Hogan led Xavier with 17 kills as she hit .438 and had an assist, two blocks, and a dig. Kelly Franxman had 14 kills, a block, and 21 digs … Also, the Big East’s Providence beat visiting Bryant of the Northeast Conference in four in the season opener for both. Emma Nelso had 18 kills for PC, while Caroline Kennedy had 21 for Bryant …

Rhode Island (1-1) swept visiting George Mason (3-6, 3-1) in an Atlantic 10 match. Claire Chaplinsky led with 12 kills and hit .400 and had two aces and eight blocks for URI. Mariah Paulette, who had no errors in 17 attacks, and Natale Zanellato, who had one error in 17 swings, had 10 kills each. Yani Lopez-Barahona had 21 kills for Mason …

Charleston Southern (2-0) swept its Big South match at Radford (2-2) as Chara Dayana had 13 kills and Paige Reagor 12 … also in the Big South, Erin Book had 19 kills and Trinity Williams and Jordan McAda 13 each as Presbyterian won in four at Gardner-Webb, leaving both teams 1-3. Mikah McIntosh had 12 kills for G-W …

There was a Colonial Athletic Association match as Delaware opened the spring season with a four-set win at James Madison as Michaela Putnicki had 16 kills, an assist, two aces, seven digs, and five blocks …

MEN — NJIT (3-3, 3-1)not only won its EIVA match at Penn State (6-2, 3-1), but hit .413 and swept the Nittany Lions on their home court. Alvaro Gimenez led with 16 kills as he hit .652 with one error in 23 attacks. He had an ace, a solo block, and four digs. Julian Messner had eight kills, an assist, six aces and five blocks. Cal Fisher had nine kills, an ace, and three digs for Penn State. Michael Kowal had eight kills, two blocks, and eight digs.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/