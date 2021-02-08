Mondays with Mick: Polls and Poles, Samedy, Purdue, Pac-12, and more

Among the topics that former Texas, USC, and USA Olympic coach Mick Haley hits on this week with VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog are Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy, the toughness of Purdue, finally seeing Penn State, Stanford’s woes, how pollsters should consider voting this year, and making coaching adjustments when playing back-to-back, which is the case for most teams this spring:
