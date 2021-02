In our weekly (mostly, because last Monday Mick had no electricity in Austin, Texas, and couldn’t make it) video breakdown of some things NCAA women’s volleyball, the topics include Nebraska–Minnesota and their two matches this past weekend, making adjustments in the two-match format, and how about all the outstanding freshmen?

We hope you enjoyed this video. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/