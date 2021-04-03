NCAA men’s volleyball: Hawai’i, UCLA, Penn State, Lewis, MO among the winners

Hawai’i stayed unbeaten with a Big West win over Long Beach State on Friday, UCLA pulled a reverse MPSF sweep against Grand Canyon, Penn State rolled on in the EIVA, Lewis escaped Loyola in the MIVA, and Mount Olive won the Conference Carolinas regular-season title.

All the NCAA men’s Division I-II matches are recapped here. For a look at the Saturday schedule and to watch any match, we’ve got the viewing links at our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

BIG WEST — Hawai’i is 10-0, 5-0 in the conference, after beating visiting Long Beach State (3-2) 23-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24. Rado Parapunov led with 17 kills, two aces, seven digs, and three blocks, two solo. Colton Cowell had 14 kills, an assist, eight blocks, and five digs. Long Beach’s Spencer Olivier had 14 kills, three digs, and five blocks, one solo …

UC San Diego (2-7, 2-3) swept at CSUN (1-4) as the Tritons hit .303. Kyle McCauley led with nine kills, three aces, a block, and six digs …

UC Santa Barbara (9-4, 5-3) hit .400 and swept at UC Irvine (2-10, 2-6). Roy McFarland and Ryan Wilcox had 10 kills each and Keenan Sanders and Randy DeWeese had nine each. UCI’s Alexandre Nsakanda had 11 kills and Joel Schneidmiller had 10.

MIVA — Ryan Coenen had 25 kills and Lewis (17-2, 12-2) beat Chicago rival Loyola (13-5, 9-5) in five. Coenen had four errors in 55 attacks to hit .382 and had five blocks and 15 digs. Kyle Bugee had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks, and 11 digs. Tyler Mitchem had 10 kills with three errors in 23 attacks, an assist, an ace, four blocks, and four digs, and TJ Murray had 10 kills with one error in 23 swings, two assists, six digs, and six blocks, two solo. Loyola’s Luke Denton had 22 kills and Cole Schlothauer had 20 …

Ohio State (9-8, 8-5) swept at Quincy (4-12, 1-12) as the Buckeyes hit .487. Sotiris Siapanis led with 10 kills. He had one error in 15 attacks, an ace, four digs, and two blocks …

McKendree (10-4, 9-4) beat Ball State (10-4, 9-4) in four. Ethan Carroll led with 16 kills as he hit .636 and had an ace, a block, and 10 digs. Patrick Ross had 13 kills, four blocks, and three digs. McKendree hit .349 and had two aces and 12 errors. Ball State’s Kaleb Jenness had 12 kills, Blake Reardon 11, and Bryce Behrendt 10. Their team had two aces and 15 errors …

Pelegrin Vargas had 24 kills as Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7) beat Lindenwood (4-12, 1-12) in five. Vargas, who hit .354, had two assists, six digs, and two blocks, one solo. Four Lindenwood players had 10 or more kills, 19 by AJ Lewis, who had three digs and four blocks, one solo.

MSPF — UCLA (12-4) went down 0-2 but came back to win in five at Grand Canyon (4-9) as the Bruins hit .435 and Merrick Henry had 18 kills and Kevin Kobrine 16 in the 26-28, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 15-11 victory. McHenry hit .438 and had an ace, a dig, and four blocks. Kobrine had no errors in 20 swings to hit .800 and had four assists, two solo blocks, and four digs. Sam Kobrine had a kill, 48 assists, an ace, three blocks, and seven digs. Camden Gianni had 18 kills for GCU and Hugo Fisher had 14 …

Stanford (2-13) beat visiting Concordia (3-10) in four as the Cardinal hit .333. Kyler Presho and Will Rottman had 14 kills each and Aidan Peters had 12 kill. Presho had one error in 19 attacks, an assist, seven blocks, and three digs. Raymond Barsemian had 22 kills for Concordia, and had three assists, three aces, a block, and eight digs. Jordan Hoppe had 16 kills …

BYU (16-2) won its 11th in a row, a four-set victory over visiting USC (5-10). Gabi Garcia Fernandez led with 13 kills, three digs, and three blocks, and Zach Eschenberg had 10 kills with one error in 19 attacks, two aces, three digs, and four blocks, one solo. Billy Fauntleroy led USC with 14 kills, eight digs, and a solo block. Brandon Browning had 13 kills and hit .375, and added two aces, three assists, and three digs.

USC has lost 26 in a row in Provo.

EIVA — Penn State (17-2, 14-1) swept George Mason (13-6, 10-5) as Cal Fisher led ith 11 kills. He had an assist, three aces, and five digs. Brett Wildman had six kills, an ace, five blocks, and eight digs. Penn State hit .154 and had nine aces and 13 errors. Mason’s Richie Hoft had nine kills, a block, and eights digs. The Patriots hit .056 and had three aces and 15 errors …

NJIT (12-5, 12-3) stayed two games back with a five-set win at Saint Francis (5-7, 4-11). The Highlanders had 10 aces and 22 errors. Alvaro Gimeno had 17 kills, hit .355. and had four aces and four digs. Julian Meissner had 14 kills, hit .320, and had an assist two blocks, and five digs. SFU lost despite hitting .353 as Michael Fisher had 19 kills. He hit .316 and had an assist and three digs … Charleston at Sacred Heart was postponed.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — In the lone match of the day, Mount Olive (11-3, 10-2) won the league regular-season title as it beat Erskine (11-3, 10-2) in four as Tobi Azeez had 22 kills for Mount Olive and Edgerrin Austin had 22 for Erskine. Azeez hit .462 and had five aces, a block, and 15 digs. Austin had an assist, two blocks, and six digs.

We hope you enjoyed reading this article. Help keep free journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/