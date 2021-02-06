NCAA volleyball: Arizona blasts Stanford; Penn State wins, Creighton tops Marquette

Two-time defending champion Stanford finally got to play, but the visiting Cardinal — with only eight players available — were simply steamrolled by Arizona. The three other Pac-12 matches Friday all went five.

The Big Ten’s Penn State — also with players out — also got to play for the first time this 2021 spring NCAA Division I women’s volleyball season and Russ Rose got his 1,300th victory as the Nittany Lions beat Illinois in four.

And Creighton had to rally in a big way to beat Marquette in their Big East match.

There were big numbers for Utah’s Dani Drews, who had 31 kills and 15 digs in a win at Arizona State; Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy, who had 28 kills, four blocks, and 26 digs against Purdue; and SMU’s Jadyn Bauss, who had 25 kills and 25 digs against UTSA.

The recaps for both the women’s and men’s matches from Friday follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

The Big Ten has Rutgers back at Wisconsin, Minnesota at Purdue, Indiana at Iowa, Ohio State at Michigan State, Illinois at Penn State, and Maryland at Nebraska.

In the Pac-12, UCLA gets another try at Washington State, while Oregon State is back at Washington.

In the SEC, Friday afternoon Florida announced that its matches Saturday and Sunday with Missouri were postponed “due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Florida program.” Alabama goes back to Ole Miss and Tennessee is at Texas A&M.

There’s a Big East rematch with Marquette at Creighton.

The American Athletic Conference has four teams in action as UCF is home for Tulane in a league match, Cincinnati plays host to Xavier of the Big East, and Temple is home for St. John’s of the Big East.

The Big Sky slate includes Northern Arizona at Montana State and Idaho at Idaho State, while the Big South has Winthrop at Charleston Southern, USC Upstate at Campbell, and Gardner-Webb at Radford.

The ASUN has Lipscomb at Liberty and Kennessaw State at Bellarmine, while George Washington is at George Mason for an Atlantic 10 match.

The Mountain West shows New Mexico at Nevada, Wyoming at Utah State, and Air Force at Colorado State.

The three Southland matches have Abilene Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, SFA at UIW, and Nicholls State at McNeese.

And in the West Coast Conference, Gonzaga is at Pacific and Portland is at Loyola Marymount.

In NCAA Division I-II men, UCLA is back at BYU for an MPSF match.

There are four matches in the MIVA, including Lewis at Ohio State, Purdue Fort Wayne at Ball State, Loyola at Quincy, and McKendree at Lindenwood.

The two EIVA matches include Saint Francis at Penn State and Charleston at George Mason.

And in Conference Carolinas, Erskine is at Mount Olive and Emmanuel is at Barton, while there’s King and Queens in a non-league match.

PAC-12 — Arizona (1-4) beat Stanford 25-17, 25-16, 25-14. Arizona not only hadn’t beaten Stanford in Tucson since 2005 and swept the Cardinal for the first time since 2000.

Regardless, it was a big victory for Arizona, which got its first win of the spring season. Sofi Maldonado Diaz led the Wildcats with 11 kills as she hit .318 and had two aces, two blocks, and nine digs. Jaelyn Hodge had eight kills.

Stanford, not only playing its first match since winning three of the last four NCAA championships with Kathryn Plummer, Audrianna Fitzmorris, Jenna Gray, and Morgan Hentz, had just 25 kills. Kendall Kipp led with 11 and Catie Baird had eight, three blocks, and seven digs. Stanford hit .057 …

Oregon (3-2) won at USC (1-2) 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 28-26, 15-8 as Gloria Mutiri and Brooke Nuneviller had 10 kills apiece. Mutiri hit .389 and added three digs and two blocks, one solo. Nuneviller had an assist, an ace, a block, and 10 digs. Taylor Williams added nine kills, three digs, and five blocks, one solo. While Oregon hit .171, USC hit .163. Kalen Owes led USC with 19 kills, four blocks, and seven digs. Brooke Botkin had 17 kills and 13 digs. Sam Hasting had 25 digs and four assists …

Colorado (3-0) beat visiting Cal (0-5) 24-26, 25-15, 25-10, 22-25, 15-6 as Elissa Alcantara and Sterling Parker had 14 kills each and Rachael Fara had 13 while hitting .667 to go with five blocks. Jenna Ewert had six kills, hit .455, and had 46 assets, two aces, 12 digs, and five blocks, one solo. Katarina Pantovic had 16 kills and nine digs for Cal. Lydia Grote had 13 kills with one error in 22 attacks …

And Utah (5-0) grinded to a 25-8, 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-8 win at Arizona State (1-4). Dani Drews got her 31 kills while hitting .354 to go with an assist, an ace, a block, and 15 digs. Zoe Weatherington had 12 kills, two assists, and three digs. Utah hit .206. Iman Isanovic led ASU with 12 kills, two aces, 15 digs, and six blocks, one solo. Marta Levinska had 10 kills, an ace, seven blocks, and four digs. Megan Beedie and Kennedi Boyd had seven blocks each.

BIG TEN — Penn State won 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 25-20 as freshman Annie Cate Fitzpatrick made the most of the start with 13 kills while hitting .308. She had an assist and nine digs. Sophomore Anastasiya Kudryashova, a transfer from Rutgers, had 11 kills, hit .381, and had an assist, a block, and two digs. Jonnie Parker had 10 kills, two assists, five blocks, and four digs, and Kaitlyn Hord had 10 kills, an assist, and four blocks. Illinois (2-3), which lost to Penn State for the seventh time in the last eight matches, got a career-high 20 kills from Megan Cooney, who added an assist, two blocks, and five digs. Raina Terry had eight kills and hit .350 to go with three aces, four digs, and two blocks, one solo. Kennedy Collins had six kills with one error in seven attacks and four blocks …

The Boilermakers gave visiting Minnesota (5-0) all it could handle before winning 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 15-7 at Purdue (2-3). Stephanie Samedy had a monster night, with 28 kills while hitting .371 to go with four blocks and 26 digs. Adanna Rollins had 17 kills, hit .300, and had two assists, a block, and 27 digs. Taylor Landfair had 14 kills, an assist, a block, and a dig. Caitlyn Newton had 24 kills for Purdue to go with an assist, two aces, and 14 digs. Grace Cleveland returned to the lineup and had 17 kills, a block, and eight digs. Jena Otec had 31 digs, six assists, and three aces …

Nebraska (3-0) beat visiting Maryland (0-5) 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14 as Lauren Stivrins had 18 kills with one error in 20 attacks to hit .850. She added a block and a dig. Lexi Sun had 14 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and 12 digs, and Madi Kubik had 10 kills and 10 digs. Erika Pritchard had 13 kills for Maryland to go with two assists, three blocks, and seven digs. Jada Gardner had 10 kills and three blocks …

Wisconsin (5-0) rolled over visiting Rutgers (1-4) 25-18, 25-20, 25-16 as eight Badgers had kills. Molly Haggerty led with eight, an assist, three aces, seven digs, and two blocks. Dana Rettke had six kills in 11 errorless swings, an ace, four digs, and three blocks. Kamila Cieslek had 10 kills for Rutgers …

Iowa played in its new arena and beat Indiana 25-15, 26-24, 25-17, leaving both teams 1-4. Hannah Clayton led Iowa with 13 kills and hit .667 after having one error in 18 swings. She added eight blocks, one solo. Edina Schmidt had nine kills, four digs, and three blocks. Breanna Edwards led Indiana with 15 kills, three digs, and three blocks, two solo. Tommi Stockham added 12 kills.

BIG EAST — Creighton (4-1) beat visiting Marquette (3-2) 25-13, 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11 after trailing 9-5 in the fifth. Jaela Zimmerman led with 19 kills, two assists, an ace, 15 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Keeley Davis had 11 kills, three assists, an ace, four blocks, and 12 digs. And Naomi Hickman had eight kills with one error in 17 attacks, an assist, and 11 blocks.

Marquette, which hit .100, got 12 kills from Taylor Wolf, who had 16 assists, an ace, four blocks, and 12 digs. Hope Werch and Savannah Rennie had 10 kills each. Werch had 12 digs, while Rennie hit .444, had two assists, four blocks, and two digs. Katie Schoessow had 25 digs, five assists, and an ace.

SEC — Alabama (3-8) won at Ole Miss (0-9) for the first time since 2008 behind 19 kills from Abby Marjama in the 13-25, 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11 victory. Marjama hit .304 and had two assists, two aces, a block, and 11 digs. Kennedy Muckelroy had 15 kills and four blocks, one solo, and Kendyl Reaugh had 14 kills, nine digs, and three blocks, one solo.

Samantha Schnitta had 18 kills for Ole Miss as she hit .400 and had a block and 10 dugs. GG Carvacho had 16 kills, four digs, and four blocks, one solo. Anna Bair had 14 kills …

South Carolina (9-3) went up 2-0 and then had to hold on for a 25-16, 27-25, 18-25, 20-25, 15-9 victory over visiting Mississippi State (2-8). South Carolina, which improved to 14-3 since Tom Mendoza took over, had four players with 10 or more kills, led by Kyla Manning’s 12. She had an ace and 13 digs. Ellie Ruperich had 12 kills and hit .400. Gabby Wadden led State with 19 kills as she hit .341 and had three blocks and two digs …

Arkansas (4-6) swept at Georgia (8-4) as Jillian Gillen had 16 kills, an assist, a solo block, and nine digs. Maggie Cartwright and Taylor Head had 11 kills each. Amber Stivrins had 11 kills for Georgia …

Tennesse at Texas A&M was postponed.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — There was one league match as UCF (4-0) beat visiting Tulane (2-4) in four. McKenna Melville led with 21 kills and hit .333 to go with an assist, two blocks, and eight digs. Anne-Marie Watson had 12 kills, hit .370, and had five blocks, one solo. Mackenzie Martin had 14 kills for Tulane …

Wichita State (5-0) swept visiting North Texas (1-2) of Conference USA as nine players had kills, led by Megan Taflinger’s 13. Rhett Robinson had 21 kills for UNT … Jadyn Bauss had 25 kills and 25 digs and two blocks as SMU (4-0) had to go five to beat visiting UTSA (2-3) of Conference USA. Hannah Jacobs had 17 kills. Hunter Coppola had 18 kills for UTSA …

East Carolina won in four at the MEAC’s NC A&T in the spring opener for both teams. ECU’s Bri Woods and Sydney Kleinman had 15 kills apiece. Courtney Pitt had 16 kills for the Aggies and Andrea Laboy-Rivera had 24 kills and two assists …

Temple (3-0) beat the MEAC’s Coppin State, which was opening its season. Miray Bolukbasi had 18 kills and hit .375 for the Owls in the sweep and Gem Grimshaw added 17 kills, hitting .433. Miajavon Coleman had 14 kills for Coppin … And in a battle of crosstown Ohio teams, four players had 11 or more kills as Cincinnati (2-1) beat Xavier (1-2) of the Big East in four. Maria Tobergate and Kailea Carrier led with 12 kills each. Tobergate had five aces and 21 digs. Xavier’s Ellie Chaffee had 13 kills with no errors in 23 attacks, an ace, six blocks, and four digs.

MOUNTAIN WEST — UNLV (2-0) beat visiting San Diego State (0-2) again, this time in four as Mariena Hayden had 15 kills, hit .342, and had two assists, five of her team’s 12 aces, a block, and eight digs. Shelby Capllonch had 10 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 12 digs. Victoria O’Sullivan had 13 kills for SDSU …

Colorado State got its season off with a four-set win over visiting Air Force, which it has now beaten 53 times in a row. Breanna Runnels led with 18 kills and hit .325. She had three of her team’s 11 aces, two blocks, and six digs. Karina Leber had 14 kills with one error in 21 swings and three blocks, one solo. Ten Air Force players had kills, led by Bailey Keith’s nine …

Boise State (2-0) won at San Jose State (0-2) as four players had nine or more kills, led by Lauren Ohlinger, who had 15, two assists, an ace, four blocks, and seven digs. Jessica O’Donahue had 12 kills with one error in 26 attacks, two digs, and nine blocks, one solo. Haylee Nelson had 19 kills and 10 digs for SJSU and Latahevai Louisi had 17 kills, an assist, a block, and 11 digs …

New Mexico swept at Nevada in the spring opener for both teams. Four Lobos had 11 or more kills, led by Kali Wolf’s 18, an assist, three aces, a solo block, and 15 digs. Kaitlynn Biassou had 14 kills, two aces, five blocks, and 17 digs. Reka Monteleone had 17 kills for Nevada to go with two assists, three aces, a block, and eight digs. Kalia Spevak had 23 digs, an ace, and two assists …

And Wyoming opened with a five-set win Utah State behind 15 kills by KC McMahon and 11 from Jackie McBride, who had three of her five aces in the fifth set. Faith Waitsman had nine kills and a career-high 13 blocks, one solo. Kristy Frank had 17 kills for Utah State and added two aces, two blocks, and eight digs. Corinne Larsen had 11 kills, two aces, three digs, and seven blocks, one solo.

MID-AMERICAN — Three of the six the conference matches went five Friday.

Start with Akron (2-4), which broke a 22-match losing streak to Ohio (2-2). The Zips, who won despite hitting .141, got 12 kills from Alexis Adleta and 10 from Teagan Ochaya. Taylor Sharrits had 29 digs and five assists. Ohio, which hit .127, got 12 kills from Caitlin O’Farrell and 11 from Tia Jimerson, who had five blocks, three solo …

Ball State (5-1) bounced back at Toledo (2-4). A night after losing in five, the Cardinals in turn won in five as Kia Holder led with 12 kills, Allison Hamaker had 14 and Natalie Risi had 12 and 22 digs. Maggie Huber had 35 digs, five assists, and four aces. Toledo’s Taylor Alt had 14 kills, an assist, an ace, six blocks, and nine digs. Ryann Jaqua had 28 digs, three assists, and an ace …

Bowling Green (6-0) stayed unbeaten but had to come back from 0-2 to win in five over visiting Miami (3-3). Petra Indrova led with 19 kills, an assist, two aces, 16 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Katelyn Meyer had 16 kills and three blocks. Sarah Wojick, who had five blocks, and Allyson Severance had 14 kills each for Miami …

Savannah Matthews had 12 kills and Taylor Heberle 11 as Kent State (4-0) swept at Buffalo (0-6). Abby Leigh had nine kills and hit .368 for Buffalo, which hit .092 …

Western Michigan (4-2) won in four at Eastern Michigan (0-2) as Rachel Bontrager had 21 kills and hit .432 and Maggie King had 19 kills and hit .366. Kaley Smith had 31 digs and four assists. EMU’s Franki Sterling had 19 kills and hit .327 to go with 18 digs …

And Savannah Thompson had a career-high 19 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo, Central Michigan (3-3) beat visiting NIU (1-5). NIU hit .037.

AROUND THE NATION — VCU (5-0, 1-0) won its Atlantic 10 match against visiting Saint Louis (0-3, 0-1) as Paula Neciporuka and Lauren King had 14 kills each. Neciporuka had an ace and 13 digs, while King had five blocks and two digs. Jillian Mattingly had 16 kills and hit .519 for Saint Louis …

Lauren Chastang had 23 kills as Kennesaw State opened its season with a five-set ASUN victory at Bellarmine (1-4, 0-1). Chastang had two aces, a block, and 11 digs. Emma Schurfranz had 19 kills, hit .382, and had two aces and four blocks. Bellarmine’s Abbie Oetting, who hit .579 and had two aces and five blocks, and Chrysanthi Stamatiou had 12 kills each …

High Point (2-0) swept its Big South match at Presbyterian (0-2). Gabrielle Idlebird led High Point with seven kills and three blocks. Presbyterian hit minus .044 …

Both teams finally got to play their season opener as Gonzaga won a West Coast Conference match at Pacific 19-25, 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12. Sarah Penner led the Zags with 13 kills, two assists, an ace, 23 digs, and six blocks, two solo. Zoe Thiros and Alyssa Hughes had 11 kills each. Hughes had seven blocks, four solo. Julia Talarico had 22 digs, three assists, and an ace. Alexa Edwards had 21 kills, two blocks, and 14 digs for Pacific. Riley Patterson had 15 kills, an ace, a block, and 25 digs. Gabby Leo had two kills, 50 assists, an ace, a block, and 23 digs, and Jadyn Tubbs had 25 digs, four assists, and an ace …

Brianna Ford had a career-high 23 kills as UT Arlington (13-8) of the Sun Belt beat Tarleton (1-6) of the WAC in five. Ford, who hit .321, had an assist, two aces, a block, and nine digs. Alli Wells had four aces, 21 kdigs and seven assists. Amber Strange had 19 kills for Tarleton to go with an ace, eight digs, and four blocks, one solo … Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the SWAC swept Philander Smith, a college located in Little Rock.

MEN — Jacob Pasteur had 20 kills, an assist, two aces, three blocks, and six digs as Ohio State (2-3) upset previously unbeaten Lewis (5-1) in the MIVA opener for both teams. Martin Lallemand had eight kills, an assist, five aces, three blocks, and five digs. Ryan Coenen led Lewis with 20 kills, seven blocks, and seven digs. Tyler Mitchem had 12 kills with no errors in 20 attacks to hit .600 and had nine blocks and three digs …

Loyola (5-0) swept at Quincy (3-1) in the MIVA opener for both. Luke Denton had 11 kills and hit .556 after having one error in 18 swings. He added two aces, two blocks, and seven digs. Colton Brooks had 10 kills. Quincy’s Omari Wheeler had 10 kills, two blocks, and two digs …

Ball State (4-1) beat visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (0-1) in four in the MIVA opener for both teams. Kaleb Jenness led Ball State with 15 kills, three aces, 10 digs, and four blocks, two solo, and Blake Reardon had 13 kills, two aces, two blocks, and four digs. Pelegrin Vargas had 13 kills and three blocks for PFW …

In the EIVA, NJIT and George Mason were winners. NJIT (2-2, 2-0) swept Sacred Heart (0-2) as Julian Meissner had 13 kills and hit .375 to go with an assist, two aces, three blocks, and five digs. Patrick Mucherino had 11 kills for Sacred Heart … George Mason (4-1) beat visiting Charleston (0-1) in the league opener for both teams. Omar Hoyos had 16 kills for the Patriots, Jack Reese 15, and Sam Greenslade. Reese hit .570 and had dive blocks and Greenslate hit .375 and had three blocks and 10 digs. Maarten Bartels and Nathan Cartier had 10 kills each for Charleston …

And in Conference Carolinas, Mount Olive (2-0, 1-0) swept Emmanuel (0-2, 0-1) but Erskine at Barton was postponed. Tobi Azeez had 12 kills, 10 digs, and a block for Mount Olive and Luke Visgitis and Eric Visgitis had 11 kills each. Aleksa Lakic had 14 kills and hit .448 for Emmanuel.