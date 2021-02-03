NCAA volleyball: USF, Pepperdine get WCC wins; UIC, Wright St. atop Horizon, all the recaps

San Francisco beat visiting Loyola Marymount in five Tuesday, while Pepperdine swept Saint Mary’s in West Coast Conference action. In the Horizon League, UIC and Wright State won again and stand alone atop the conference at 4-0. We also have a men’s update.

There are only four NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches on Wednesday’s schedule and we’ve got the links to watch.

In the Mountain West, Boise State is at San Jose State. The Big East’s St. John’s plays host to Fordham, while in the West Coast Conference, Loyola Marymount is at San Francisco and Pepperdine is at Saint Mary’s.

POSTPONED — Two were announced Tuesday, Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in the SEC set for Friday and Saturday, and Illinois-Northwestern in the Big Ten on February 9.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE — San Francisco (1-2) rallied for a 25-22, 13-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 victory over LMU (1-2). McKenna Marshall led with 20 kills, two of the Dons’ 10 aces, four digs, and two blocks, one solo. Greta Corti added 16 kills, two aces, two blocks, and nine digs. Anna Dalla Vecchia had 20 digs and six assists.

“Such a great team win for us,” USF coach Frank Lavrisha said. “In the middle we were teetering a little bit and to have the composure to force a fifth set, and to do it with three freshmen on the floor with their ability to work through some things to get the fourth set and win in five made it really special.”

Rose Booth led LMU with 19 kills, two aces and 11 digs, and Kari Geissberger had 19 kills, hit .341, and had an ace, a solo block, and four digs. Audrey Klemp had 18 kills and hit .343, and Isabella Bareford and Mary Shroll had 20 digs each. Bareford had 50 assists …

Pepperdine (3-0) got 14 kills from Rachel Ahrens and 13 from Shannon Scully in its sweep at Saint Mary’s (1-2). Isabel Zelaya had two kills, 37 assists, a block, and seven digs. Elena Baka led Saint Mary’s with 13 kills, a block, and 10 digs.

HORIZON LEAGUE — UIC improved to 4-0 with another sweep of Robert Morris (0-4) as seven players had kills, four with seven or more. Becca Oldendorf and Alexandria Hicks had nine kills each. Oldendorf hit .500 with one error in 16 attacks and added two aces, a block, and two digs. Hicks had one error in 17 swings, two blocks, ane one dig. Morgan Kull had four kills in 11 errorless attempts, 35 assists, a block, and seven digs. Robert Morris hit .071 …

Wright State is also 4-0 after sweeping visiting Northern Kentucky (0-2). Nine Raiders had kills, led by Celia Powers, who had nine, 14 digs, and two blocks, one solo. UNK hit .041 …

Cleveland State (3-1) hit .372 and swept visiting Milwaukee (1-3). Hannah Greene led with 11 kills as she hit .688 after having no errors in 16 attacks. She added an ace, a dig, and two blocks. Chelsea Penfield had six kills with no error in 10 swings and had five blocks, one solo. Carmen Heilemann had 15 kills and hit .321 for Milwaukee …

Purdue Fort Wayne swept visiting Youngstown, leaving both teams 2-2. Katie Crowe led with 17 kills, an assist, an ace, a block and 11 digs. Madelyn Wurster had 10 kills with no errors in 18 attacks to hit .556 and she had an assist and three blocks. Josie Borum had 11 kills for Youngstown …

And Green Bay (2-2) swept visiting IUPUI (0-4). No stats were available.

WAC — Dixie State (3-2, 2-2) swept visiting Texas Rio Grande Valley (0-4, 0-2) again as the Trailblazers hit .303. Kate Hardy led with 17 kills as she hit .615 after having one error in 26 attacks. She added nine blocks and two digs. Megan Treanor had 15 kills, 12 assists, 12 digs, and six blocks, one solo. UTRGV hit .057 …

Cali Hoye had 20 kills and hit .341 as Cal Baptist (2-0) won in four at Tarleton (2-5, 0-4). Hoye added two aces and 12 digs. Tesa Oaks had 17 kills, hit .357, and had two aces, a block and five digs. Paige Johnstone had 24 digs and two assists. Amber Strange had 10 kills, five blocks and five digs for Tarleton …

Utah Valley (2-0) beat Seattle U (0-2) again, this time in four as Kendra Nock led a balanced attack with 13 kills while hitting .579. She added five blocks. Sofia Sanchez had 13 kills and hit .440 for Seattle.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE — Central Arkansas won in five at Sam Houston with some players putting up some big numbers, and New Orleans won in four at Lamar.

Emily Doss had 33 digs, an ace, and two assists as Central Arkanas (3-1, 1-0) hit .141 but got 16 kills from Amanda Beaton and 13 each from Amari Mitchell and Lexi Miller. Ashley Lewis led Sam Houston with 25 kills and took 75 swings to go with three aces, two blocks, and 25 digs. Hannah Baker had 26 digs.

New Orleans (1-2, 1-0) won at Lamar (0-6, 0-3) as Shelby Pullins had 12 kills, four digs, and eight blocks, one solo. Kai Williams also had 12 kills. Kaitlyn Gil led Lamar with 10 kills, three blocks, and two digs.

AROUND THE NATION — Southern Miss of Conference USA (5-2) hit .406 as it swept visiting Nicholls State of the Southland, which was opening its spring season. Kinsley Hanback led with 15 kills and USM teammates Duquesne Mortazka and Lauren Talbert had 11 each. Hanbeck had no errors in 21 attacks and hit .714, Moratzka hit .321 and had an ace and five digs, and Talbert hit .500 with an assist, an ace and 11 digs. Kate Hoerdemann led Nicholls with nine kills as she hit .318 and had an assist, a block, and eight digs …

The Citadel (3-4, 1-1) swept Western Carolina (1-3, 1-1). The Citadel’s Sharlissa de Jesus had 19 kills as she hit .395 to go with two assists, an ace, a block, and nine digs. Merry Gebel led WCU with 10 kills, 11 digs, and two blocks, one solo. …

Jacksonville (2-1) of the ASUN swept at the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern (5-12). Jenna McNamara led the Dolphins with nine kills. Eight of her teammates had at least one kill. Chamblee Russell had 12 kills for GSU …

MEN — There is one match on the Wednesday NCAA slate when Belmont Abbey is at North Greenville.

There were two matches Tuesday when independent Limestone beat Emmanuel of Conference Carolinas in four and Alderson Broaddus went five to beat Bluefield College.

Limestone had four players with 10 or more kills, including Spencer Saint-Eloi, who had 12 and hit .409 to go with three aces, six digs, and a block. Jon Igo had 11 kills and seven blocks, two solo. Aleksa Lakic had 17 kills for Emmanuel in its season opener …

Gannon Chinen had 23 kills and Loic Nanchen 17 for Alderson Broaddus (2-2). Leonel Fernandez had 20 kills for Bluefield (1-2).

AVCA MEN’s POW — The coaches association’s men’s player of the week is Loyola sophomore outside Cole Schlothauer, who averaged 4.88 kills and hit .417 in two victories.

