NCAA volleyball: Texas plays Baylor, Ohio State is at Penn State, Tuesday’s recaps

They don’t count in the Big 12 standings, but the conference’s two powerhouses square off Wednesday when Baylor goes to Texas. Texas, ranked second in the latest AVCA poll, beat Baylor (No. 6) twice — both times in five sets 0 — in the fall when they also met in Austin in November.

The match between Ohio State at Penn State does, however, count in the Big Ten standings. Ohio State sits alone atop the league at 11-0 and beat the Nittany Lions in Columbus two weeks ago, coming back from 0-2 to win in five. Penn State’s matches at Maryland last weekend were called off.

There are four other matches on the NCAA Division I women’s schedule Wednesday, St. John’s at Rhode Island, UNCW at Old Dominion, Seattle U at NM State, and North Alabama at Lipscomb.

Another scheduling note: Washington State’s Friday-Sunday Pac-12 matches at USC have been canceled. USC hasn’t played since February 20. The Big Ten had already postponed Rutgers-Michigan and Michigan State-Northwestern.

On the NCAA Division I-II men’s side Wednesday, Stanford plays an MPSF match at Pepperdine, and in Conference Carolinas North Greenville is home for King.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

Tuesday’s schedule was a light one, but there was action in the WAC, Horizon, and around the nation.

WAC — California Baptist (4-6) got 13 kills from Cali Hoye in a sweep at UTRGV (1-9, 1-7). Hoye hit .323 and had an assist, three aces, three blocks, and two digs. CBU hit .341. UTRGV’s Veronika Jandova had nine kills …

Utah Valley (8-3, 8-2) swept at Dixie State (6-7, 5-7) as Kazna Tanuvasa had 13 kills, hit .375, and added a block and a dig. Kristen Bell had nine kills, three blocks, and nine digs. …

And Tarleton State (9-7, 5-5) won in five at Chicago State (0-4). Lauren Kersey led with 15 kills, four blocks, and three digs. Amber Strange had 11 kills and Ana Costas had 34 digs and five assists. Kayla Brannon had three kills, 41 assists, an ace, a block, and 13 digs. Chicago State’s Yanlis Feliz had 22 kills, three assists, two blocks, and 21 digs. Andrea Calderon had 24 digs and four assists.

HORIZON — Wright State (10-1, 10-0) kept on rolling with not one but two sweeps Tuesday at winless IUPUI (0-8).

In the opener, eight Wright State players had kills, including eight by Celia Powers, who had three aces, a block, and nine digs. In the second match, Teddie Sauer and Nyssa Baker get six kills each …

UIC (9-1) stayed a game back but had to go five to beat visiting Oakland (5-5) and won despite hitting .184. Mikala Henderson led with 13 kills, an ace, three blocks, and five digs. Paolo Santiago had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and 16 digs. Becca Oldendorf had 11 kills and five blocks, and Zahria Woodard had 10 kills and four blocks, one solo. Martina Delucchi had nine kills, three assists, a block, and 22 digs. Oakland’s Brittany Welch had 14 kills, an ace, eight digs, and five blocks, and Jamie Walling and Patti Cesarini had 11 kills each. Walling had four digs and three blocks, two solo. Lindsay Wightman had 22 digs and seven assists …

Alexandra Zakutney had 23 kills as Green Bay (4-8) dealt visiting Purdue Fort Wayne (8-4) a tough five-set loss. Zakutney, who had a kill and an ace to end the match, had an assist, two aces, seven digs, and three blocks, one solo. Anna Eaton had 12 kills, hit .417, and had two blocks. PFW’s Sydney Boerst had 23 kills with just three errors in 32 attacks to hit .625 and she had four blocks and a dig. Ramei Jackson had 17 kills, hitting .414, and six blocks, one solo. Katie Crowe had 15 kills, a block, and 12 digs, and Rachael Crucis had 24 digs, three assists, and an ace …

Cleveland State (7-5) swept visiting Robert Morris (0-10) as Hannah Greene had 12 kills with one error in 27 attacks to hit .407 to go with an assist, a dig, and six blocks. Peyton Bloomer had 11 kills, two digs, and a block. Robert Morris got 12 kills from Alyssa Hudak, who had one error in 23 swings …

And Northern Kentucky (5-3, 4-3) swept at Youngstown State (2-5) as Peytton Bagwell, Anna Brinkmann, and Miranda Wucherer had eight kills each.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE — Sacred Heart (3-3, 2-0) swept visiting Central Connecticut (0-2) twice as they opened with their seasons with a doubleheader. In the opener Olivia Fairchild led with 19 kills as she hit .368 and had an ace and six digs. In the second match, she topped the stats with nine kills, five aces, eight digs, and four blocks …

LIU beat St. Francis Brooklyn twice as they also opened their respective seasons with a doubleheader. In the opener, LIU won in four as Jovana Stekovic had 18 kills each. Vanja Miljacic had 14 kills for St. Francis. Stekovic had an assist, three aces, a block, and 10 digs.

Then in the second match, LIU won in four again, this time with Stekovic and Karolina Nova getting 16 kills apiece and Barbora Hoskova getting 16. Stekovic had two assists, two aces, and 18 digs. Nova had an assist, two aces, two blocks, and 14 digs. Hoskova hit .381 and had an ace, two blocks, and 12 digs. Carla Hernandez had 11 kills for St. Francis …

AROUND THE NATION — Lipscomb (9-2, 6-1) swept at ASUN opponent North Alabama (1-7, 1-6). Megan Kuper led with 12 kills, an ace, two blocks, and four digs. Kamryn Bacus had 11 kills. North Alabama, whose only victory was over Lipscomb last month, got 10 kills from Kamryn Parsonage, who hit. 375 and had three blocks and four digs …

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-3, 3-3) swept its SWAC match against visiting Alcorn State (1-4) as Zyonn Smith had 15 kills with one error in 35 attacks to hit .400. She had a block and 12 digs …

There were two Southland Conference matches Tuesday. McNeese (3-4) swept visiting New Orleans (2-7, 2-5). Regan Stiawalt led with nine kills, an ace, two blocks, and 12 digs … Central Arkansas (6-5, 4-2) won in four at Northwestern State (2-5, 0-5). Alexis Stumbough led with 13 kills as she hit .333 and had 15 digs. Amanda Beaton had 11 kills and 10 digs, and Emily Doss had 25 digs and two assists. NSU’s Addison McDermott had eight kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks, and eight digs.

MEN — UCLA (6-3, 3-1) hit .554 with 46 kills and just five errors in 74 attacks as the Bruins swept visiting Concordia (1-5, 1-2) in their MPSF match. Cole Ketrzynski led with 12 kills, hit .476, and had an ace, four blocks, and three digs. Merrick McHenry, who had no errors in 12 swings, and Austin Matautia, who hit .400, had 19 kills each. Sam Kobrine had a kill, 41 assists, and five digs. Raymond Barsemian had 10 kills and hit .318 for Concordia to go with an assist, an ace, and four digs …

Independent Limestone (6-4) swept visiting Lees-McRae of Conference Carolinas (0-8). Vicente Mardones led with nine kills.

