NCAA volleyball: Wright State wins again, all the recaps from Tuesday

Wright State is all right in the Horizon, where the Raiders won again Tuesday and are 12-0 in conference play.

Central Connecticut and LIU won NEC twinbills, and two players named Ashley led their respective teams in kills.

Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s schedule has just Stetson at Jacksonville in the ASUN, Baylor of the Big 12 at Texas State of the Sun Belt, Villanova at St. John’s in the Big East, and a SWAC meeeting featuring Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

In NCAA men’s Division I-II, there are four non-league Conference Carolinas matches including (only because we never let a sight gag go), Queens at King.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

There was a full schedule in the Horizon League, where Wright State and UIC won again, although Wright State (12-1,12-0) had to go five to get past visiting Cleveland State (7-7). Celia Powers led with 21 kills, an assist, an ace, five blocks, and 11 digs. Nyssa Baker had eight kills with one error in 18 attacks and 11 blocks. Lainey Stephenson had two kills, 37 assists, five blocks, and 22 digs. Hannah Greene had 12 kills and seven blocks for Cleveland State. Abby Miller had five kills, 36 assists, an ace, five blocks, and 22 digs … UIC (11-1) stayed a game back with a sweep of visiting Green Bay (4-10) as Martina Delucchi had 11 kills, hit .310, and had three aces, two blocks, and 12 digs … Purdue Fort Wayne (10-4) hit .306 and swept at Oakland (5-7) as Katie Crowe had 11 kills and Sydney Boerst and Madelyn Wurster had 10 each … Northern Kentucky (8-3, 7-3) hit .311 and swept visiting Milwaukee (4-6) as Anna Brinkmann had 14 kills, hit .342 and had four aces and 10 digs … And Youngstown State (3-6) swept visiting Robert Morris (0-11) …

Miami (7-6) swept Toledo (3-8) in the lone Mid-American match of the day as Avarie Powell had nine kills and hit .357 …

In the Northeast Conference, Central Connecticut swept visiting Merrimack twice and LIU beat Fairleigh Dickinson twice. In Central Connecticut’s first win, it hit .386 and Isabelle Roufs led with 11 kills. In the second sweep the Blue Devils hit .350 and Emma Henderson had 14 kills, hit .444, and had an ace and 10 digs … LIU swept in its first win over FDU as Karolina Nova led with 15 kills, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs …

In the West Coast Conference, Saint Mary’s swept visiting Pacific and Santa Clara swept visiting Portland. Saint Mary’s (5-6) got eight kills from Hawley Harrer, who had an ace, five blocks, and a dig against Pacific (2-7). Santa Clara (2-4) got 15 kills from Julia Sangiacomo in its win over Portland (2-10). Sangiacomo hit .375 and had an assist two aces, and eight digs. Sophia Tullino had 11 kills, an assist, two aces, and 12 digs …

The only SWAC match saw Jackson State (6-0) sweep at Mississippi Valley (0-4) as the Tigers hit .381 and kills from eight players. Alexis Williams led with seven in 14 errorless swings to go with four aces and 12 digs …

There were two Southland matches. Sam Houston (7-1) beat visiting UIW (2-7, 2-5) in four. Ashley Lewis led with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 14 digs … Kailin Newsome had 22 kills, two aces two blocks, and 11 digs as Southeastern Louisiana (6-3, 4-2) won in five at Lamar (1-11, 1-6). Three players had 12 kills for Lamar, including Kayla Neumann, who hit .450 and had an ace and two blocks … And Dixie State (7-8, 6-8) swept at Tarleton (10-8, 6-6). Megan Treanor had 16 kills, two assists, five aces, and 11 digs …

In the WAC, NM State (11-1), which saw its 34-match winning streak snapped the day before, came back and swept at Utah Valley (9-4, 9-3). Savannah Davison had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Victoria Barrett and Shaney Lipscomb had 10 kills each … UTRGV (2-10, 2-8) hit .311 and bounced back at Seattle U (2-8) as Victoire Nama had 16 kills and hit .500 to go with three aces, 11 digs, and two blocks, one solo, and Yasmin da Silva had 14 kills, two aces, a solo block, and six digs … Grand Canyon (8-2) swept at California Baptist (4-8). Ashley Lifgren led with 14 kills, hit .387, and had an assist, a block, and seven digs …

Dayton (6-1) of the Atlantic 10 hit .390 and swept at Xavier (4-5) of the Big East. Eight players had kills, three with 10 or more, led by Mahalia Swink, who had 10. She hit .375 and had an assist, two blocks, and a dig. Jamie Peterson had 11 kills, hit .391, and had an assist, two aces, three blocks, and 13 digs. Amelia Moore had five kills in nine errorless attempts, and Bridget Doherty had five kills, 42 assists, a block, and four digs …

There were two Metro Atlantic matches, both at Quinnipiac, as the home team split with Manhattan in the spring openers for each team. In the opener, Maggie Baker had 19 kills and Quinnipiac won in four. Baker hit .419 and had a block and nine digs. Manhattan won the nightcap in five as Erin Hoener had 13 kills, eight blocks — two solo — and two digs. Bianca Viera had 11 kills, two aces, and 10 digs. Baker had 20 moire kills for Quinnipiac and three aces, a block, and 17 dig. LIU won the second in four as Nova and Miranda Strongman, who was a strong woman, had 15 kills each. Strongman hit .458 and had three aces, four digs, and seven blocks, two solo. Nova hit .394 and had an assist, three aces, two blocs, and 20 digs. Anastasia Scott had 26 digs, two assists, and three aces. FDU’s Victoria Demmene had 14 kills and 15 digs.

