NCAA volleyball: WSU atop Pac-12; wins for Washington, Utah, LSU, Valpo; all the scores

Washington State now stands alone atop the Pac-12 standings.

The Cougars swept visiting Oregon State on Sunday and, at 10-2, lead Washington (13-3), Utah (11-3), and Oregon (9-3) by one game in the loss column.

The Big Ten was idle and none of the leaders in the other Power 5 conferences were in action.

LSU beat South Carolina again in the SEC and in the ACC, NC State had two players with 20 or more kills, something that doesn’t happen that often, as Melissa Evans had 24 and Jade Parchment 23 in a win over Wake Forest.

Valparaiso won its Missouri Valley match against Northern Iowa, its first win ever over the Panthers.

The schedule lightens up a bit Monday but there are full slates in Conference USA, the Horizon, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, SoCon, and WAC.

PAC-12 — Washington State (10-2) won 25-17, 25-20, 25-20 at Oregon State (5-9) to win its sixth in a row and the Cougars only needed 37 kills to do it while hitting .255. Alexcis Lusby led with nine kills while hitting .400 and she had three blocks and a dig. Pia Timmer had eight kills, three assists, a block, and five digs. Oregon State’s Mychael Vernon had 11 kills, a block, and seven digs. The Beavers hit .094 …

Washington (13-3) kept pace by sweeping USC (3-7) 25-16, 26-24, 25-15 a day after beating the visiting Women of Troy in five. The Huskies hit .341 and won with 38 kills, 10 by Samantha Drechsel, who had one error in 20 attacks, an ace, five digs, and five blocks, one solo. Claire Hoffman and Madi Endsley had nine kills, two blocks, and four aces each. USC, which hit .112, got 11 kills from Brooke Botkin …

Dani Drews had 24 kills as Utah (11-3) hit .317 and won 21-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-10 at UCLA (11-5). Drews hit .362 and had three assists, 17 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Kenzie Koerber had 17 kills, hit .368, and had two aces, five blocks, and 13 digs. Madelyn Robinson had 12 kills, hit .440, and had two blocks, and three digs, and Kennedi Evans had five kills and 10 blocks. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had three kills, 46 assists, an ace, four blocks, and 11 digs. UCLA’s Mac May had 15 kills, an assist, three aces, and seven digs. The Bruins hit .123 …

Four players had 10 or more kills as Arizona (7-9) beat visiting Colorado (5-9) 26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19. Sofia Maldonado led with 17 kills, hitting .317, and she had five digs and two blocks, one solo. CU’s Leah Clayton had 13 kills …

Arizona State (4-10) swept visiting Cal (1-15) as Iman Isanovic had 17 kills in the 25-17, 25-17, 26-24 victory. Isanovic hit .351 and had an assist, an ace, a block, and six digs. Marta Levinska had seven kills and seven blocks. Lydia Grote had 13 kills for Cal, hit .346, and had an assist, two blocks, and three digs.

SEC — LSU (7-11) beat visiting South Carolina (12-8) for the second straight day, this time a 27-25, 25-22, 25-19 sweep. Taylor Bannister led with 15 kills, two aces, a block, and five digs. South Carolina’s Riley Whitesides had 13 kills …

Jillian Giller had 20 kills as Arkansas (12-8) broke a four-match skid with a 25-21, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17 win at Tennessee (9-7). Gillen hit .410 and had an ace, 15 digs, and two blocks. UT’s Lily Felts had 13 kills, an ace, six digs, and two blocks.

ACC — Melissa Evans had 24 kills and Jade Parchment 23 as NC State (6-7, 5-7) swept at Wake Forest (0-10, 0-9). Evans hit .354 and had two assists, two aces, and 11 digs. Parchment hit .311 and had an assist, an ace, a block, and four digs. Wake hit .314 and got 14 kills from Caroline Kuhn …

Florida State (10-3, 6-3) won its ninth in a row, a 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-9 victory over visiting Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-6). The Seminoles, who hit .311, got 17 kills from Morgan Chacon, 14 from Jasmyn Martin, and 12 from Taryn Knuth, who had four blocks. VT’s Kaity Smith had 14 kills, an ace, 11 digs, and four blocks, one solo …

Louisville (9-2, 7-2) swept at Duke (8-7, 6-5) 25-15, 25-22, 25-20. Nena Mbonu had 14 kills, a solo block and a dig …

Miami (7-4) swept visiting Virginia (2-11, 0-11) 25-14, 25-19, 29-27. Elizaveta Lukianova led with 20 kills as she hit .405.

AMERICA EAST — Albany (7-1, 6-0) won twice, sweeping Binghamton and then beating UMBC (4-2, 3-2) in five. Kamara Kelly had 25 kills against UMBC and 19 digs … Hartford swept NJIT twice, UMBC swept Binghamton, and Stony Brook spiit with New Hampshire.

CONFERENCE USA — Rice (12-3, 11-0) stayed unbeaten in league play with a four-set win at UTEP (5-5. 4-3). Nicole Lennon led with 17 kills, an assist, three aces, 10 digs, and three blocks, two solo. Danyle Courtley had 13 kills with two errors in 25 attacks … Southern Miss (8-6. 3-4) won in four at UTSA (6-9, 4-5) … Charlotte (10-4, 8-3) swept visiting Old Dominion (7-5, 4-3) … Marshall (7-4, 5-4) swept Florida Atlantic (1-9 1-7) … Middle Tennessee (4-7, 3-5) swept at FIU (1-9,1-8) … North Texas (7-9, 3-6) swept Louisiana Tech (1-16, 0-9).

METRO ATLANTIC — Quinnipiac and Canisius split, Fairfield beat Iona twice, and Marist and Rider split. The line of the day went to Quinnipiac’s Maggie Baker, who had 25 kills, two assists, a block, and 10 digs in her team’s five-set win over Canisius in the first match.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Valparaiso (8-7, 7-6) beat visiting Northern Iowa (6-9, 6-5) in five and beat the Panthers for the first time in program history. UNI had won the previous 14 meetings, including eight since Valpo joined the Valley. Jillie Grant led with 17 kills, three assists, two aces, 15 digs, and a block. Rylee Cookerly had 27 digs and four assists. UNI’s Tayler Alden had eight kills with one error in 17 attempts, 53 assists, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo. Emily Holterhaus had 17 kills, an assist, an ace, 17 digs, and five blocks …

Drake (9-5, 7-4) swept at Indiana State (6-8, 6-7) as Emily Plock had 15 kills and Haley Bush 13, a block, and 10 digs … Bradley (9-4) swept visiting Loyola (7-5, 6-5). Hannah Thompson had 12 kills with one error in 27 attacks, two aces, a block, and 14 digs … Illinois State (8-5, 6-3) swept visiting Missouri State (12-4, 8-3) as Kaylee Martin had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, 13 digs, and three blocks, one solo … Alondra Vazquez had 22 kills, two aces, 19 digs, and five blocks, one solo, as Evansville (4-11, 3-10) beat visiting Southern Illinois (2-13, 1-12) in four. Melanie Feliciano had 19 kills, a block, and 17 digs.

OHIO VALLEY — Morehead State (12-0) stayed unbeaten with another sweep, beating Belmont (1-11). Olivia Lohmeier and Lauren Rokey had 11 kills each … Jacksonville State stayed unbeaten, too, and is a game back in the win column after sweeping visiting Eastern Kentucky (2-9). Lena Kindermann and Caroline Kasson had nearly identical stats, 11 kills with three errors in 19 attacks to hit .421 and both had two blocks … Southeast Missouri (9-2) swept visiting Austin Peay (8-3) as Laney Malloy had 16 kills, three assists, two aces, a block, and six digs … Murray State (5-6) beat Eastern Illinois (1-10) in four … SIUE (4-7) swept UT Martin (5-6) … And Tennessee State (2-9) beat visiting Tennessee Tech (4-7) in five. Aniya Williams led with 18 kills and she hit .364 to go with two blocks.

SOCON — Samford (10-1) swept visiting Furman (4-7). Lauren Deaton led with 13 kills, three assists, an ace, four digs, and two blocks, one solo … Western Carolina (7-7, 7-5) swept visiting Mercer (10-6, 10-3) as six Catamounts had four or more kills, including eight each by Merry Gebel, who had 10 digs, and Julia Gardon … ETSU (5-6) swept visiting The Citadel (5-11, 4-9) as Sara Esposito and Jenna Forster had 16 kills each. ETSU hit .363 … Wofford (8-4) hit .344 and won in three at UNCG. Riley Coonan had 12 kills, hit .476, and had four blocks and a dig.

AROUND THE NATION — In an Atlantic 10 match, VCU (9-3, 4-2) swept visiting Duquesne (1-5) as it hit .385. Qairo Bentley led with 12 kills, hit .345, and had two aces, three blocks, and six digs … Another A-10 team, Saint Louis (7-7) got swept at the Big 12’s Kansas State (11-7). K-State’s Aliyah Carter had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 10 digs …

In the only Big Sky match of Sunday, Weber State (13-1) swept at Idaho State (4-12) as Rylin Adams had 20 kills, hit .308, and had two blocks, and 16 digs …

There were two Colonial Athletic Association matches. Northeastern (6-2, 3-1) swept visiting Delaware (2-5, 1-3). Defne Arliel led with 12 kills, an assist, four blocks, and 11 digs … UNCW (1-8, 1-5) got its first win, a five-set victory over visiting College of Charleston (3-3, 3-2). Katie Lanz led with 17 kills, three blocks, and a dig and three players had 20 or more digs, including Brynn Montgomery with 22. She had eight kills, 26 assists, four aces, and a block …

In the Patriot League, Army West Point (2-2) swept visiting Holy Cross (3-3). Allanah Cutler led with 11 kills, four blocks, and three digs … Lylah Washington had 16 kills, hit .480, and had an ace, five blocks, and eight digs as Lehigh (2-4) swept visiting Bucknell (1-3) …

And in the SWAC, Jackson State (8-0) swept at Mississipppi rival Alcorn (1-6). Alexis Williams led JSU with 13 kills while hitting .357. She had two aces, three blocks, and four digs … Southern beat visiting Texas Southern in five but no stats were available.

