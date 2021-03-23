NCAA volleyball: Wright State wins twice to clinch Horizon, JSU wins SWAC, all the recaps

Wright State swept Green Bay twice and finished the Horizon League regular season 14-0 after a 10-match day in the conference and clinched the tournament’s No. 1 seed.

Jackson State beat Mississippi Valley to go 9-0 as it won the SWAC regular-season title.

Things got tighter in the Southern Conference as Samford’s 11-match winning streak came to an end, Coppin State rolled on in the MEAC, and the race stayed close in the Missouri Valley as Drake’s Haley Bush had a big match.

The Tuesday NCAA Division I women’s schedule is light but the Mid-American and WAC have full slates and there’s action in the Big East, MEAC, Northeast, and Southland.

Texas of the Big 12 plays host to Rice of Conference USA but there is no TV or streaming.

NCAA men’s Division I-II includes UCLA at Stanford.

AVCA WOMEN — The first 10 teams stayed exactly the same in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll. The only moves were one or two spots, if at all.

Creighton dropped out and Missouri moved back in at No. 24. Florida State, which lost the only match it played, stayed at No. 25, while Bowling Green and UNLV, are still outside looking in and Texas State is not getting any votes.

AVCA MEN — The top six teams stayed more or less the same, but Long Beach State finally played, won, and moved up three spots to No. 7. Ohio State dropped out and Loyola Chicago moved back in at No. 14.

HORIZON LEAGUE — What a Monday as the conference played five doubleheaders and when the day was done, Wright State improved to 14-0 in the conference and UIC was 13-1 with a three-game lead over Northern Kentucky at 8-4.

In Wright State’s first match with Green Bay, Megan Alders had 11 kills in the sweep with one error in 31 attacks and Nyssa Baker had nine kills with no errors in 20 swings and six blocks. Jenna Story had 24 digs and two assists. In the nightcap sweep, Mallory Ladd led with 11 kills …

UIC swept IUPUI as Paola Santiago had 17 kills, hit .400, and had five digs and two blocks, one solo. In the second sweep, she led again, this time with 11 kills while hitting .308 with an assist, an ace, a block, and 14 digs …

Also, Milwaukee won in four at Purdue Fort Wayne and then swept, Oakland swept Youngstown twice, and Robert Morris and Northern Kentucky split.

CONFERENCE USA — League-leading and unbeaten WKU and second-place Charlotte had the day off. FIU swept Florida Atlantic, Marshall swept Old Dominion, UTEP swept Louisiana Tech, and UTSA won in five at UAB despite 28 kills by UAB’s Fernanda Maida, who also had two aces, 10 digs, and three blocks, two solo. Four UTSA players had eight or more kills, including Bianca Ejesieme, who had 10 and eight blocks.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Haley Bush had 23 kills, 27 digs, and two blocks, one solo, as Drake (12-5, 10-4) won its sixth in a row, a four-set win over visiting Southern Illinois. Emily Plock added 13 kills, two aces, six digs, and four blocks, one solo …

Illinois State (11-5, 9-3) swept visiting Evansville as Sydney Holt had 13 kills, hit .550 and had three blocks, an assist and a dig. Stef Jankiewicz had three kills, 41 assists, two aces, two blocks, and 10 digs. Alondra Vazquez had 17 kills for Evansville to go with a block and 10 digs …

Missouri State (13-6, 9-5) pulled even with Bradley (11-5) in the loss column with a four-set victory over the visiting Braves. Amelia Flynn led with 20 kills, three assists, a block, and 11 dig. Bradley’s Hannah Thompson had 14 kills, three assists, and 15 digs … Loyola Chicago beat visiting Valparaiso in five. Sarah Murczek had 16 kills, 14 digs, and two blocks.

OHIO VALLEY — Jacksonville State and Morehead State swept again and remained tied for the lead at 14-0. It sets up perfectly with two playing dates remaining, which culminates next Sunday and Monday with Jacksonville State at Morehead State.

Jacksonville State hit .393 and swept visiting UT Martin. Courtney Glotzbach led with 10 kills as she hit .444 and had two blocks, one solo. Lexie Libs had three kills in seven errorless attempts, 31 assists, three blocks, and three digs …

Morehead State hit .384 at Eastern Kentucky. Abby Hulsman had 16 kills, hit .387, and had a block and a dig. Bridget Bessler had four kills in seven errorless attempts, 44 assists, and a dig …

There were two other sweeps as Belmont beat Tennessee State again, Southeast Missouri won at Eastern Illinois. Tennessee Tech had four players with nine or more kills as it won in five at Murray State. McKenna Young had 34 digs and two assists. Murray State’s Becca Fernandez had 28 digs, five assists, and two aces.

SOCON — Maia Rackel had 21 kills as Chattanooga (6-10, 4-10) stunned visiting Samford (12-2), which had won 11 in a row. Rackel had two aces, five blocks, and 11 digs. Mikaela Gauthreaux had 14 kills, hit .429, and had a block and three digs. Samford’s Lauren Deaton had 19 kills, two assists, an ace, four blocks, and 16 digs, and Kenya McQuirter had 16 kills, hit .351, and had seven digs. The Bulldogs still have a three game lead in the standings …

Second-place Mercer (12-7, 12-4) swept visiting ETSU as four players had nine or more kills … Wofford (10-5) fell off the pace when it lost in five to visiting Furman, which got 16 kills from Courtney Hoffman, who hit .344 and had an assist, four digs and seven blocks. Andrea Aceveda had 24 digs, five assists, and an ace … And Sharlissa de Jesus became The Citadel’s all-time kills leader as the Bulldogs swept UNCG. de Jesus had 17 kills with no errors in 17 attacks to give her 1,366 for her career. She also had 13 digs, two assists, and two aces.

SWAC — Jackson State (9-0) won the regular-season title with its sweep of Mississippi Valley. The Tigers finished a game ahead of Prairie View (9-1) in a season in which Alabama State did not participate. JSU hit .324 and got 12 kills from Alexis Williams, who had two errors in 23 attacks to hit .435 and she had two assists, five aces, a solo block, and five digs …

Prairie View swept Grambling as Tamaira Armstrong led with 13 kills, 14 digs, an assist, an ace, and a block … Arkansas-Pine Bluff swept at Texas Southern as Haley Gomez had 11 kills with one error in 16 attacks, two digs, and five blocks.

WAC — Only league-leading NM State (14-1) had to win in four as the other three matches were all sweeps. The Aggies got a career-high 19 kills from Katie Birtcil at winless Chicago State. She hit .447 after having two errors in 38 attacks, and added two assists, four blocks, and five digs …

Tarleton swept visiting UT Rio Grande Valley, Grand Canyon won at Utah Valley, and California Baptist won a non-conference match at Northwest. Tarleton’s Amber Strange had 17 kills, hit .469, and had a dig and two blocks, one solo.

AROUND THE NATION — Coppin State beat visiting Morgan State (4-5, 3-4) in four to improve to 9-4, 8-1 in the MEAC, the most conference wins in school history. Miajavon Coleman led with 21 kills as she hit .321 and had two assists, an ace, a block, and 14 digs. Chudear Tut had 11 kills and three blocks, one solo, and Paola Caten had 10 kills, an ace, and 12 digs. Ashley Roman had 21 digs and four assists. Morgan State’s Tyler Robinson had 19 kills, hit .378, and had two assists, two aces, two blocks, and 12 digs …

Also in the MEAC, Delaware State beat visiting Howard in four as the Hornets hit .318. Valeria Otero led with 15 kills as she hit .394 and had an assist, an ace, and five digs …

Duke (9-9, 7-6) hit .386 swept visiting Boston College 91-12, 0-12) in an ACC match. Gracie Johnson had 11 kills and Payton Schwantz had 10 with no errors in 18 attacks in the 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 victory …

In the Big Sky, second-place Northern Colorado won in four at Idaho as Rachel Hickman had 15 kills as she hit .406 and an assist, four digs, and seven blocks … Also in the Big Sky, Sacramento State won in four at Montana …

The lone West Coast Conference match saw Loyola Marymount sweep visiting Santa Clara. Kari Geissberger led with 14 kills as she hit .500 and had two digs …

In the America East’s two round robins of the day, Stony Brook won twice, beating Hartford and Albany, and New Hampshire did the same, beating Binghamton and UMBC. Click here for the results and boxscores.

