NCAA volleyball: Penn State rallies at Maryland, UK also wins in 5 at Ole Miss

If nothing else, the upper-tier teams in the Big Ten no longer have a gimme when they go to Maryland. The Terps, who upset then-No. 2 Wisconsin at home last week, almost did it again Wednesday night before No. 14 Penn State rallied for a reverse sweep. Read more here.

Ole Miss is no longer unbeaten, but the Rebels gave No. 6 Kentucky all it could handle, too, before falling in five. Read more here.

Second-ranked Pitt swept Virginia to stay undefeated, No. 8 Ohio State swept Indiana, and No. 20 Tennessee swept Auburn.

Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule is also light, but the 33-match slate marks the first Big 12 match of the season for No. 1 Texas, which has been off for eight days and plays host to West Virginia.

Two of the three ranked West Coast Conference teams are in action as No. 10 BYU goes to Santa Clara and No. 25 San Diego is at San Francisco.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

In other action Wednesday, Florida swept at Georgia in the SEC and Houston won a key American Athletic match at Tulane.