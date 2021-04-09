Veteran coach Travis Hudson calls this unbeaten Western Kentucky team his best yet

Few teams are hitting on more cylinders than unbeaten Western Kentucky heading into the NCAA Tournament.

The Toppers are 21-0 after going through Conference USA 12-0 and then winning the league tournament by beating Rice in four. Travis Hudson, in his 26th year as the coach, has built WKU into a perennial national power, and, is one of the best guys to interview in college volleyball.

For that matter, in case you missed it (or are coming back to it now after watching the video) we did this in-depth feature on Hudson in 2018 that tells his incredible story that has a lot more to about him than just coaching.

WKU, to the surprise of many, was not one of the top 16 NCAA Tournament seeds, but we don’t talk about that, although the Toppers lost just four sets this season. Rather, we cover a team, one that Hudson calls his best yet, that is hitting .356 and plays lights out.

WKU opens NCAA play against SWAC-champion Jackson State, also undefeated at 11-0 overall, 9-9 in the SWAC. The Tigers won the SWAC tournament when Arkansas-Pine Bluff was forced to withdraw. The winner gets 15th-seeded Washington State:

