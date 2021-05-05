LMU repeats as WCC beach champion, photo gallery

Loyola Marymount (29-6) dropped only one match on its way to its second consecutive WCC title. The Lions defeated Pacific (5-0), and Pepperdine twice (4-1 and 3-0) to capture the championship and extend their nine-match win streak.

“I’m proud of this team for all the hard work and growth they made this season,” coach John Mayer said. “It’s challenging to win a championship and this team went out and battled for it these past two days and this whole year. I’m especially excited for our five seniors who lost their season last year due to COVID and came back this year on a mission.”

The WCC final results: 1. LMU, 2. Pepperdine, 3. St. Mary’s, 4. Pacific 5. San Francisco, 6. (tie) Santa Clara, 6. (tie) Portland.

Loyola will participate in the NCAA College beach championships May 7-9 in Gulf Shores, the program’s first appearance. The Lions are seeded fifth.

Mayer received his second consecutive WCC Coach of the Year award Tuesday. Jessie Prichard and Savannah Slattery received 2021 WCC Pair of the Year award after a 26-3 record at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots.

WCC Defensive Player of the year went to Emma Doud, and her partner Madi Firnett received Freshman of the Year honors.

Six Lions received first-team All-WCC beach honors: Iya Lindahl, Selina Marolf, Reka Orsi Toth, Prichard, Megn Rice, and Slattery.

Doud, Darby Dunn and Firnett were named to the All-WCC beach second team.

Jacinda Ramirez and Firnett received WCC All-Freshman honors.

The Lions will take on No. 4 LSU at 9 a.m. CT, streaming info for the championships can be found on our TV and streaming listings.

Enjoy Mark Rigney’s photos: