NCAA volleyball: Monday’s recaps, schedule changes, AVCA polls

Weather and COVID are messing with the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, but it didn’t keep NM State from rolling on Monday, Omaha from upsetting South Dakota, or Franki Strefling from getting 25 kills and 25 digs as Eastern Michigan knocked off Kent State in the MAC.

We’ve also got the AVCA women’s and men’s polls.

The recaps follow, but first Tuesday’s schedule.

None of the Power 5 conference teams are in action, but there are three West Coast Conference matches with Loyola Marymount at BYU, San Diego at Santa Clara, and Pacific at Pepperdine. San Francisco at Portland was postponed.

In the WAC, NM State plays host to Grand Canyon in El Paso, Texas, and California Baptist is at Dixie State, but Seattle U at Chicago State was postponed.

There are five matches in the Horizon League including league-leader Wright State playing host to Atlantic 10 perennial power Dayton.

Want to watch a match? We have the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV and Streaming Listings.

AVCA WOMEN — So, Hawai’i is still getting votes and the top 14 stayed exactly the same in this week’s AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll.

The first change in the ranking was UCLA, which split two matches at No. 10 Washington, moving up from 18th to No. 15.

After that, Georgia Tech, which has yet to play this spring, moved up a spot to No. 16. Washington State moved up five spots to No. 17. Oregon, not ranked, is in at No. 22, Stanford dropped eight more spots to No. 23, and Missouri fell from 16th to No. 25. Michigan, which finally got to open its season and lost twice to No. 11 Purdue, dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA women’s poll.

AVCA MEN — Five weeks in and we still haven’t seen the Big West, but, well, the top 10 teams in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Poll are exactly the same. The first change was Loyola moving up from 13th to No. 11. Ball State and Ohio State dropped out as McKendree defeated Ohio State, moving in at No. 14 and NJIT is in at 15th after defeating Penn State.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

The AVCA men’s national player of the week is BYU’s Gabi Garcia Fernandez.

HORIZON — Purdue Fort Wayne (5-2) swept visiting Robert Morris (0-5) as the Mastodons hit .333. Katie Crowe led with 18 kills, a block, and 10 digs. Sydney Boerst had 12 kills and hit .455 and Madelyn Wurster had 10 kills. Madison Gates had a kill, 45 assists, an ace, and 16 digs …

Northern Kentucky (3-2) won in four at Green Bay (2-5) as four players had 10 or or kills. Abby Kanakry led with 18. Miranda Wucherer had 11, hit .444, and had 25 assists and 13 digs. Alexandra Zakutney had 15 kills, seven blocks, and six digs for Green Bay …

Cleveland State (4-3) swept visiting Oakland (2-3) behind 13 kills by Hannah Greene and 10 from London Portis. Greene hit .526 and had three digs and five blocks, two solo. Portis hit .333 and had three digs and three blocks. Jamie Walling had 12 kills and six digs for Oakland …

Youngstown State at Wright State and Milwaukee at IUPUI were postponed.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — A day after sweeping the visitors, South Dakota (4-4, 3-1) took its first conference loss — and saw its 22-match Summit winning streak broken — when Omaha (4-4, 3-3) won in five. Sadie Limback had 15 kills for Omaha as she hit .306 and had three blocks. Alexa Blasé had 14 kills, four aces and three digs.

Sami Clarkson had a kill, 43 assists, three aces, and seven digs. Her team hit .188 but had 17 aces, while South Dakota hit .248 and had five aces. Elizabeth Juhnke led South Dakota with 18 kills and she had two assists, 20 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Sami Slaughter had 14 kills and four blocks, one solo. Madison Harms had 11 kills, hit .429 and had five digs, and five blocks, one solo. Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine blocks …

Denver (3-1) swept at South Dakota State (2-5, 2-4) behind Lorrin Poulter’s 11 kills, 16 assists, an ace, and six digs. She had one error in 16 attacks to hit .556. Crystal Burk had 13 kills for SDSU …

Kansas City (5-1) beat visiting Western Illinois(0-7, 0-6) in four as Melanie Brecka had 13 kills, De’Janae Arnold 11, and Odyssey Warren 10. Brecka had an ace, two blocks, and four digs. Arnold had eight blocks. Alli Schomers had six kills with one error in nine tries, 40 assists, 13 digs, and four blocks, one solo …

North Dakota State (6-2, 4-2) beat visiting Oral Roberts (2-6, 2-4) in five sets for the second straight day. Six Bison had five or more kills, led by Ali Hinze, who had 19, four aces, a block, and nine digs. Syra Tanchin had 11 kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Bella Lien had six kills and eight blocks. Kaia Dunford had 25 kills for ORU and added 13 digs and two blocks. Jaxie Wakley had 19 kills, hit .500, and had eight blocks and three digs. Bryanne Soars had four kills, 54 assists, two blocks, and 18 digs.

BIG SKY — Northern Colorado (6-1) won in five at Portland State (1-6, 0-5) as Jo Ince Kailey led with 18 kills, Taylor Muff had 16, and Rachel Hickman had 12. Muff had two assists, three ace, two blocks, and nine digs. Morgan Sester had 20 kills for

Portland State and added three digs and two blocks, one solo …

Northern Arizona (6-2) beat visiting Eastern Washington (3-6, 2-6) in four behind 16 kills by Taylor Jacobsen, who had a solo block and 14 digs. Lyla Hollis had 10 kills, two aces, three blocks, and 11 digs. Sage Brustad had 13 kills for EWU and three blocks and six digs …

Kira Thomsen had 20 kills and hit .368 as Montana State (4-2) swept at Montana (1-7). Hannah Scott had 11 kills with one error in 20 attacks, two blocks and five digs.

CONFERENCE USA — Charlotte (5-2, 3-1) beat visiting FIU (1-4, 1-3) in four. Emani Foster had 15 kills, an ace, a block, and 11 digs, and Sydney Rowan had 12 kills, an assist, two aces, a block, and 16 digs. FIU’s Fiorella Murillo had 15 kills, an assist, an ace, six blocks, and 10 digs …

The Rice-at-Southern Miss match was rescheduled for Tuesday. WKU at Old Dominion was postponed and so was Middle Tennessee at Florida Atlantic.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Evansville (3-5, 2-4) scored the last six points as the Purple Aces rallied from a 13-9 fifth-set deficit to win in five at Loyola Chicago (5-2, 4-2). Alondra Vazquez led with 17 kills, an assist, two aces, 12 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Melanie Feliciano had 15 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks, and 20 digs. Emily Banitt had 18 kills for Loyola to go with an assist, two aces, and 15 digs. Grace Hinchman had 38 digs …

Valparaiso (3-4, 2-4) beat visiting Southern Illinois (2-6, 1-5) in four behind 14 kills each by Haley Hart and Jaclyn Buhlman and 32 digs by Rylee Cookerly. Hart had no errors in 27 attacks and added an ace, four digs, and six blocks, one solo. Hannah Becker had 12 kills for SIU and two digs and two blocks, one solo …

Illinois State (6-4, 4-2) beat visiting Drake (6-3, 4-2) in four as Kaylee Martin had 17 kills and Sarah Kushner and Kaitlyn Prondzinski had 13 each. Martin had an assist, two blocks, and 15 digs. Kushner had three assists, an ace, 19 digs, and four blocks, two solo. Kendal Meier had 33 digs, five assists, and three aces. Emily Plock led Drake with 17 kills and six blocks …

Bradley (3-3) swept visiting Indiana State (2-5, 2-4). Hannah Thompson led with 10 kills, three assists, an ace 20 digs, and three blocks, one solo …

UNI (3-6, 3-3) dealt visiting Missouri State (9-2, 5-1) its first Valley loss with a five-set victory. Kaylissa Arndorfer led with 16 kills as she hit .407 and had two aces, a block, and five digs. Inga Rotta had 13 kills, hit .345, and had five blocks and a dig. Emily Holterhaus added 11 kills, two assists, six digs, and two blocks, one solo. Tayler Alden had seven kills, 48 assists, three aces, three blocks, and 17 digs. Amelia Flynn and Brooklyn Cink had 16 kills each for Missouri State.

SOCON — Samford (5-1) swept visiting Wofford (2-2) as Lauren Deaton had 16 kills while hitting .333 to go with an assist and 10 digs. Kenya McQuirter had 14 kills, hit .458, and had a solo block and a dig. Alexa Bertsch led Wofford with 11 kills …

WCU (3-5, 3-3) swept visiting Chattanooga (4-4, 2-4) as Merry Gebel had 15 kills while hitting .343 to go with two aces, a block, and nine digs …

ETSU (4-0) swept visiting UNCG (0-6) as Olivia Cunningham had 14 kills, an ace, 12 digs, and two blocks. Sara Esposito had 10 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, six aces, seven digs, and two blocks …

And Jaida Howell had a career-high 20 kills as Mercer (6-5, 65-1) beat visiting The Citadel (3-8, 2-6) in four for its best conference start ever. Howell hit .441 and had six blocks. Annie Karl added 12 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, an ace, nine digs, and three blocks, one solo. Sharlissa de Jesus had 14 kills for The Citadel to go with an assist, five aces, and 10 digs. Mellanie King had 12 kills, two assists, an ace, and 10 digs.

WAC — Seattle U at Chicago State and Utah Valley at Tarleton were postponed, but NM State (5-0) kept on winning, this time four sets over Grand Canyon (4-1) in El Paso. NM State won its 25th WAC match in a row as Savannah Davison had 15 kills with one error in 36 swings to go with three blocks and 14 digs. Shaney Lipscomb had 14 kills, hit .313 and had five blocks. And Katie Birtcil had 10 kills, hitting .320. Giorgia Turri had 14 kills for GCU and Yeny Murillo had 13 …

Also in the WAC, Dixie State (4-4, 3-4) hit .329 and beat visiting California Baptist (3-2) in four as Megan Treanor had a career-high 19 kills while hitting .342 to go with an assist, an ace, two blocks, and four digs. Whitnee Nihipali had 14 kills, hit .314, and had a block and nine digs. Jordyn Nelson had two kills, 51 assists, and 10 digs, and MyKenna Nelson had 24 digs, two assists, and an ace. Cali Hoye had 13 kills and 14 digs for CBU.

AROUND THE NATION — In the lone Mid-American match of the day, Franki Strefling had 25 kills, hit .362, and had 25 digs as Eastern Michigan (2-3) won in five at previously unbeaten Kent State (6-1). Samantha Basham added 15 kills, three aces, four blocks, and two digs, Alayna Jansky had six kills, two assists, 27 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Jayden Otto had a kill, 53 assists, two blocks, and 27 digs. Kent State’s Savannah Matthews had 20 kills, an assist, 20 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Morgan Copley had 13 kills and three blocks. Alex Haffner had two kills, 52 assists, two blocks, and 13 digs, and Erin Gardner had a kill in her only attempt, three assists and 26 digs …

In the ASUN, Florida Gulf Coast (3-1, 1-1) hit .330 and swept at North Florida (2-6, 1-1) as Cortney VanLiew had 16 kills, an ace, a block, and 11 digs …

Belmont at UT Martin was postponed, so the only Ohio Valley Conference match was Jacksonville State’s (4-0) sweep at SIUE (2-2). Lena Kinderman led Jacksonville State with 15 kills and Courtney Glotzbach had 12 with one error in 18 attacks to go with six digs …

And in the only West Coast Conference match of the day, visiting Saint Mary’s (2-6) beat Gonzaga (2-4) in five. Chandler Cowell and Hawley Harrer led with 11 kills each. Gonzaga’s Sarah Penner had 22 kills, hit .356, and added an assist, an ace, four blocks, and 16 digs.