NCAA volleyball: WKU’s Matthews goes off; NM St., Wright St., Morehead St., Jacksonville St. keep winning 

Lauren Matthews had 25 kills with one error in 29 attacks Monday as Western Kentucky improved to 9-0.

Other teams that won to stay unbeaten in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conference play include NM State, Wright State, Morehead State, and Jacksonville State.

And the Hawai’i men went back to back, this time sweeping at UC Irvine to open the NCAA Division I-II season 2-0.

Tuesday’s NCAA Division I women’s schedule is relatively light, but there is a Big Ten match when Purdue goes to Indiana. There is plenty of action in the WAC and West Coast Conference, including BYU at Pepperdine in a battle of two of the three teams unbeaten in the league (San Diego is the other).

AVCA women — The top seven stayed the same this week in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll, including two teams that haven’t played since the fall but finally do this week in No. 2 Texas and No. 6 Baylor.

And Hawai’i is still getting votes.

Stanford dropped out and Ohio State, off to a 9-0 start, finally moved in and is No. 19.

AVCA men — Just four teams in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Coaches Poll stayed the same this week, No. 1 BYU, No. 2 Hawai’i, No. 7 UCLA, and No. 8 UC Irvine, and UC Santa Barbara is still at No. 3 but is now tied with Lewis, which was No. 4. But no one dropped out of the top 15, although Loyola Chicago fell four spots to 15th and UC San Diego, which has yet to play, jumped two notches to No. 11.

WAC — All four matches played Monday resulted in sweeps, including NM State (7-0) at California Baptist (3-4) as Savannah Davison had 15 kills, hit .444, and had two assists, five digs, and four blocks. NM State hit .419 … Grand Canyon (5-2) got 16 kills from Yeny Murillo, who had no errors in 33 attacks in its win over UT Rio Grande Valley (0-7, 0-5). Murillo had three digs and two blocks, one solo. Kaira Moss had 11 kills and hit .350. Samaret Carabello had 13 kills and 12 digs for UTRGV … Seattle U (1-4) got its first win as Julia Queiroz and Eve Kerschenbaum had 10 kills each against Dixie State (5-5, 4-5) … And Utah Valley (5-3, 5-2) beat Chicago State, which was playing its season opener, as Kazna Tarawhiti Tanuvasa led with 11 kills. Yanlis Feliz had 12 for Chicago State.

BIG SKY — Eastern Washington (5-6, 4-6) beat visiting Montana (1-9) in five sets for the second straight day. EWU, which trailed 0-2, got 22 kills from Maya McClellan, who had six digs and a block. Ashlyn Blotzer had 14 kills and hit .357 and she had five blocks, two solo. Amethyst Harper had 218 kills and 12 digs for Montana and Sophia Meyers had 13 kills, three aces, and 19 digs … Southern Utah (4-5, 4-4) beat Portland State (1-9, 0-8) with just 29 kills, seven by Raegen Ashby, who had three blocks, one solo … Northern Arizona at Idaho was canceled.

HORIZON — All four matches played Monday went four sets, which included Wright State improving to 7-1 overall and 7-0 as it stayed atop the league by winning at Robert Morris (0-7). Celia Powers led a balanced attack with 15 kills, an assist, an ace, five blocks, and 12 digs. Robert Morris got 14 kills from Alyssa Hudak, who had four blocks and three digs …

Previously unbeaten UIC (6-1) was knocked out of first place at Milwaukee (4-3). Carmen Heilmann led Milwaukee with 15 kills as she hit .357. Kleja Cerniauskaite had 10 kills and three blocks, and Ari Miller had 10 kills and seven blocks, five solo. Jess Grabowski had 26 digs, five assists, and three aces. UIC, which hit .081, got 10 kills from Paola Santiago … Jamie Walling had 20 kills with one error in 39 attacks for Oakland (4-3) and hit .487 in a win over visiting Green Bay (3-6). Walling had five blocks, one solo, and two digs. Alexandra Zakutney had 16 kills for Green Bay to go with an assist, three aces, a block, and 13 digs … Cleveland State (5-4) broke the six-match winning streak of Purdue Fort Wayne (6-3) as four players had 12 or more kills and the team hit .324. Emily DeGeorge led with 19 kills as she hit .319 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs. Hannah Greene had 12 kills and six blocks, two solo. PFW’s Katie Crowe had 15 kills, two aces, and 11 digs … IUPUI at Northern Kentucky was canceled.

SOCON — Chattanooga (5-5, 3-5) swept visiting Furman (3-3). Gylian Finch had 10 kills for the Mocs … Wofford swept visiting ETSU, leaving both teams 3-2. Kennedy Smith led Wofford with 12 kills as she hit .455 with two errors in 22 attacks to go with an ace, a block, and six digs … And Samford (7-1) won in four at UNCG (0-8) as Lauren Deaton had 14 kills, seven aces, and 19 digs.

CONFERENCE USA — Lauren Matthews had 25 kills with one error in 29 attacks to hit .828 as Western Kentucky (9-0, 4-0) got off to the best start in program history after sweeping at Charlotte (5-4, 3-3). Matthews also had a dig and three blocks, one solo. Paige Briggs, who had 10 digs, and Katie Isenbarger had 10 kills each. Charlotte’s Emani Foster had 14 kills …

Old Dominion (4-3, 2-2) won in five at Middle Tennessee (1-4, 1-2) as Alessia Sgherza had 15 kills, two assists, three blocks, and four digs. Teresa Atilano had four kills in nine errorless attempts, 36 assists, three aces, five blocks, and eight digs. Kayla Henly led MTSU with 16 kills, four blocks, and four digs … Marshall (4-1, 2-1) swept at FIU (1-5, 1-4) as Ciara DeBell had 11 kills and hit .346 and Macy McElhaney had 10 kills and three blocks. Emily Meyer had 17 kills for FIU and added an assist, a block, and nine digs … Lauren Talbert had 16 kills and Duquesne Moratzka 13 as Southern Miss (7-4, 2-2) swept at Louisiana Tech (0-11, 0-4) … Rice (7-3, 6-0) swept visiting UAB (4-5, 3-3). Ellie Bichelmeyer had 12 kills for the Owls, who hit .316. Anota Adekunle had seven kills with one error in 10 attacks, an ace, five blocks, and a dig. UAB’s Fernanda Maia had 12 kills, two aces, two blocks, and five digs … Serena Patterson had 19 kills and hit .471 as UTEP (3-3, 2-1) beat visiting UTSA (3-6, 1-2) in four. Patterson added an ace, four digs, and two blocks, one solo. Paulina Perez Rosas had 13 kills with one error in 28 attacks. UTSA’s Hunter Coppola had 16 kills and two blocks … North Texas of Conference USA (4-5) swept visiting Texas State (25-3) of the Sun Belt. Barbara Martin led UNT with 11 kills, five aces, nine digs, and two blocks, one solo. Rhett Robinson had 10 kills, four blocks, and four digs. Texas State’s Tyeranee Scott had 15 kills, hitting .444.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Indiana State (3-6, 3-5) beat visiting Loyola Chicago (6-3, 5-3), sweeping the Ramblers for the first time since 2014. Taylor Shelton led with 13 kills, hitting .357, and she had 10 digs … Four players had 10 more kills for the Panthers as Northern Iowa (5-6, 5-3) won in five at Southern Illinois (2-8, 1-7). Inga Rotto led with 14 kills as she hit .600 and had an assist and two blocks. Taylor Alden had 10 kills with one error in 16 swings, 44 assists, three aces, and six digs. SIU’s Tatum Tornatta had 12 kills. The Salukis have gone five sets in four of their 10 matches, winning two and losing two …

Valparaiso (4-6, 3-5) won in five at Illinois State (7-5, 5-3). Peyton McCarthy led with 17 kills while hitting .333 and she had five blocks. Rylee Cookerly had 32 digs and six assists. Sarah Kushner and Kaitlyn Prondzinski had 15 kills each for Illinois State. Kendal Meier had 24 digs, six assists, and three aces … Bradley (5-3) swept at Evansville (3-7, 2-6) as Hannah Thompson had 15 kills, hit .317, and had an assist, two aces, a block, and 14 digs. Evansville’s Melanie Feliciano had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, and 17 digs … Drake at Missouri State was postponed.

OHIO VALLEY — Morehead State (6-0) hit .324 and stayed atop the standings with a sweep at Austin Peay (4-2) as Olivia Lohmeier had 15 kills, hit .345, and had two aces … Jacksonville State (6-0) kept pace with a sweep at Tennessee State (0-6) as Lena Kindermann had 13 kills, hit .409, and had a block and a dig …

UT Martin (3-1) swept visiting Eastern Illinois (0-6) behind 14 kills by Logan Wallick, who had one error in 28 attacks to hit .464. Ireland Hieb had 13 kills for EIU … Laney Malloy had 16 kills and 16 digs as Southeast Missouri (4-2) swept at Belmont (0-4) … Tennessee Tech (4-2) held off visiting Eastern Kentucky (1-5) in five sets. Ali Verzani had 14 kills, nine digs, and six blocks, three solo. Taylor Dorsey had 13 kills, hit .346, and had 10 blocks, three solo. Lindsey Wilkins had 12 kills for EKU and two digs and two blocks …

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Sadie Limback had a career-high 25 kills and hit .605 as Omaha (6-4, 5-3) beat visiting North Dakota (2-6, 2-4) in four. Limback had two errors in 38 attacks. Rachel Fairbanks added 16 kills, three aces and 12 digs. Claire Mountjoy had 25 digs, six assists, and an ace … Melanie Brecka had 25 kills as Kansas City (7-1) beat visiting South Dakota (2-7, 2-6) in a wild one, 29-31, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 18-16. Brecka hit .368 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and 14 digs. Alex Ratzlaff had 13 kills, an assist, three blocks, and 17 digs. Alli Schomers had five kills, 57 assists, six aces, and 11 digs. Four South Dakota players had 10 or more kills, led by Crystal Burk, who had 13, an assist, a block and 14 digs. Carly Wedel had a kill, 47 assists, 12 digs, and six blocks … Denver (5-1) swept visiting Western Illinois (0-9). Lydia Bartalo had 16 kills, hit .560, and had three aces, 10 digs, and three blocks, one solo … And South Dakota (6-4, 5-1) swept visiting North Dakota State (6-4. 4-4) as Maddie Wiedenfeld had a career-high 13 kills while hitting .500 with an ace, three digs, and five blocks, two solo. Elizabeth Juhnke had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and 13 digs.

AROUND THE NATION — The lone ASUN match of the day saw Lipscomb (6-1, 3-0) sweep visiting North Alabama (0-4, 0-3) as Kamryn Bacus had 15 kills with three errors in 23 swings to hit .522. Megan Kuper had 13 kills and hit .417 and had 10 digs … Providence (2-0) of the Big East beat visiting Rhode Island (1-4) of the Atlantic 10 in four. Emma Nelson led with 16 kills and Jennifer Leitman had 12. Claire Chaplinsky had 15 kills for URI … Prairie View (4-1, 3-1) won its SWAC match at Mississippi Valley (0-3) as 12 players got kills, including Malia Viernes with seven … In a Southland Conference match, Sam Houston (3-1) won in four at Southeastern Louisiana (3-3, 1-2) as Ashley Lewis led with 15 kills, two aces, a block, and 18 digs. SLU’s Kailin Newsome had 11 kills and 13 digs …

HAWAI’I MEN TOP UCI — The Rainbow Warriors, who won in four on Sunday to start the Big West season, hit .466 and won 25-14, 25-13, 28-26 at UC Irvine on Monday. Hawai’i had 44 kills with 10 errors in 73 attacks.

Rado Parapunov led with 15 kills, hitting .385, and he had two aces, three blocks, and five digs. Colton Cowell had 10 kills with one error in 15 attacks, five assists, three blocks, and three digs. Patrick Gasman had seven kills with one error in 11 swings, an assist, a dig, and six blocks, one solo. Jakob Thelle had two kills in three errorless tries, 31 assists, a block, and eight digs.

UCI, which hit .138, got 11 kills from Joel Schneidmiller. He had an assist, an ace, a block, and three digs. Francesco Sani had 10 kills, hit .300, and added four blocks and three digs.

