NCAA volleyball: Oregon, WSU win, Ole Miss finally breaks through, victories for Purdue, Baylor

There’s a second-place logjam in the Pac-12 after Oregon and Washington State won on Sunday.

Ole Miss and first-year coach Kayla Banwarth finally got a victory.

Purdue won the only Big Ten match of the day when it swept Indiana.

And in a rare Big 12-WCC matchup, Baylor beat visiting Pepperdine in five.

It was a busy Sunday around the nation in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. All the recaps follow.

The Monday schedule is also pretty busy in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. Among the conferences with full slates are the Summit League, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Conference USA, Horizon, and WAC.

PAC-12 — Oregon (8-2) beat visiting Colorado (4-6) 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 to win its seventh in a row and move into a three-way tie with Washington State (8-2), which swept Cal (1-10), and idle Utah.

Four players had 10 or more kills for Oregon including Brooke Nuneviller with 15. She had two assists, two aces, a block, and 17 digs. Taylor Williams had 13 kills, two blocks, and eight digs. Gloria Mutiri had 19 kills, five blocks, and three digs, and Morgan Lewis had 10 kills, three blocks, and four digs. Karson Bacon had five kills, five digs, and five blocks, one solo, and Abby Hanson had 10 blocks — three solo — and three kills, and four digs. Kylie Robinson had 23 digs and 20 assists.

“The growth of this group, it’s as a group and not as individuals,” Oregon coach Matt Ulmer said. “Everybody’s flying in the right direction.”

Oregon hit .209 and CU .098. Meegan Hart led the Buffs with 11 kills and hit .455 after having one error in 22 attacks to go with two assists, an ace, two digs, and three blocks, one solo. Leah Clayton had 10 kills, two blocks, and 19 digs …

Washington State hit .506 after getting 47 kills with just six errors in 81 attacks in its 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 victory over Cal. Pia Timmer led with 16 kills as she had one error in 26 attacks to hit .577 to go with six digs. Kalyah Williams had 12 kills with one error in 16 swings, an ace, a block, and a dig. Alexcis Lusby had nine kills in 13 errorless swing. Magda Jehlarova had three kills, an assist, an ace, a dig, and seven blocks, one solo, and setter Hannah Pukis had two kills, 37 assists, four blocks, and nine digs.

Cal, which hit .094, got 11 of its 26 kills from Lydia Grote, who had an ace, a solo block, and three digs …

UCLA (9-3) stayed a game back in the loss column behind the pack by beating visiting Arizona (4-8) 25-14, 25-19, 25-20. Mac May led UCLA once again, this time with 18 kills while hitting .382. She had an assist, eight digs, and three blocks, two solo. Allison Jacobs had nine kills, two blocks, and four digs, and élan McCall had eight kills, three assists, a solo block, and 10 digs. Sofia Maldonado Diaz led Arizona with 10 kills, an assisst, an ace, a block, and four digs.

PURDUE KEEPS MONON SPIKE — Purdue (8-4) dominated Indiana (2-10) 25-18, 25-11, 25-16 as the Boilermakers hit .355 in the Big Ten match between Hoosier State schools to retain the trophy they annually play for, the Monon Spike.

Caitlyn Newton led Purdue with 12 kills, an assist, two aces, five digs, and three blocks, one solo. Grace Cleveland had 10 kills with no errors in 22 attacks to hit .455 and she had three blocks and four digs. Hayley Bush had three kills, 32 assists, a block, and nine digs. Tommi Stockham had nine kills for Indiana, which hit .055.

OLE MISS BEATS LSU — After six losses in the fall and seven more this spring under first-year coach Kayla Banwarth, Ole Miss (1-13) finally won by winning at LSU (5-9). The Rebels did it the hard way, too, squandering a 24-19 first set lead. Ultimately they won the match 25-27, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 15-12 and tied a program record with 18 blocks along the way.

Ole Miss, which hit .181, had five players with 11 or more kills. Anna Bair led with 14, five blocks, and four digs. GG Carvacho had 13 kills, two blocks, and three digs. Sasha Ratliff had 12 kills, two digs, and nine blocks, three solo. Samantha Schnitta had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and 18 digs, and Aubrey Sultemeier not only had nine blocks, she had 11 kills with one error in 16 swings to hit .625, and she had an ace, and three digs. Gabby Easton had two kills, 52 assists, five blocks, and 15 digs.

BAYLOR TOPS WAVES — Baylor (15-3) of the Big 12 had to go five to beat visiting Pepperdine (7-2) of the West Coast Conference. Yossiana Pressley led with 17 kills in the 25-22, 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-7 victory. Pressley had two blocks and 14 digs. Lauren Harrison had 15 kills, two blocks, and seven digs, and Marieke van der Mark had 11 kills, five blocks, and two digs. Kara McGee had six kills, four assists, an ace, five blocks, and six digs, and Preslie Anderson had five kills and nine blocks, one solo. Hannah Sedwick had three kills, 23 assists, four blocks, and six digs. Baylor hit .224.

Rachel Ahrens led Pepperdine with 15 kills, a block, and a dig. Emma Ammerman had 14 kills and hit .444 with four digs, and Shannon Scully and Meg Brown had 11 kills each. Madison Shields had 22 digs and four assists.

CONFERENCE USA — Rhett Robinson had 25 kills, hit .339, and had five blocks and nine digs as North Texas (5-6, 2-3) beat visiting UTEP (4-4, 3-2). Miranda Youmans had nine kills with one error in 17 attacks and had eight blocks, one solo. Kaleigh Skopal had a kill, 40 assists, an ace, two blocks, and six digs. Cheyenne Jones led UTEP with 22 kills as she hit .531 and had an solo block and a dig. Serena Patterson had 16 kills and four blocks, one solo, and Paulina Perez Rosas had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs …

Alessia Sgherza had 24 kills and hit .354 as Old Dominion (5-4, 3-2) beat visiting Florida Atlantic (1-5, 1-3). Sgherza had two blocks and a 18 digs. Hailey Duncan had 11 kills with two errors in 14 swings and had seven blocks, one solo. Madeline Rudd had 10 kills, a block, and 12 digs. FAU had four players with 10 or more kills. Camryn Vogler and Alicia Hearn had 15 kills apiece and Scherine Dahoue had 12 kills, 21 digs, and three blocks, one solo …

Western Kentucky (10-, 5-0) swept at Marshall (5-2, 3-2) as Lauren Matthews had 15 kills and four blocks, two solo, and Paige Briggs had 14 kills and 16 digs. Ciara DeBell had 11 kills for Marshall and 12 digs, two aces, and a block … Nicole Lennon had 19 kills as Rice (8-3, 7-0) had to win in five at UTSA (3-8, 1-4) to hold its place at the top of the standings. Lennon had two aces, an assist, 19 digs, and three blocks, two solo. Anota Adekunle had 15 kills and hit .433 and had two aces, three digs, and four blocks, one solo. Satasha Kostelecky had 10 kills, hit .368, and had three digs and five blocks, one solo. Bianca Ejesieme and Kirby Smith had 12 kills and two blocks each for UTSA … Charlotte (6-4, 4-3) beat visiting Middle Tennessee (1-5, 1-3) in four as Emani Foster had 16 kills, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo. Amani McArthur had 11 kills with no errors in 22 attacks and had seven blocks, four solo. MTSU’s Samira Lawson Body had 11 kills, an ace, and three digs … And UAB (6-5, 5-3) swept visiting Louisiana Tech (0-13, 0-6). Alex Kells led with 13 kills, an ace, seven digs, and two blocks, one solo, and Fernanda Maia had 11 kills, three blocks, and 11 digs.

OHIO VALLEY — Morehead State (7-0) stayed unbeaten with a four-set win — 25-6 in the fourth — over visiting Tennessee State (0-7). Lauren Rokey led with 17 kills and four blocks, and Olivia Lohmeier had 13 kills, an assist, five blocks, and four digs. Allison Whitten had 21 digs, four assists, and three aces …

Jacksonville State (7-0) stayed tied for the lead after sweeping visiting Tennessee Tech (4-3). Lena Kindermann led with 14 kills, two digs, and two blocks, one solo. Four other teammates had six or more kills as Jacksonville State hit .319 …

Murray State (3-4) beat visiting UT Martin (6-2, 5-2) in five. Jayla Holcombe had 17 kills, three blocks, and three digs. Darci Metzger had 14 kills, hit .478, and had five blocks, two solo, and Kolby McClelland had 13 kills. Becca Fernandez had 24 digs, four assists, and an ace. Logan Wallick had 16 kills for UT Martin and Karen Scanlon, who had five blocks and 17 digs, and Addison Conley had 13 kills each … Southeast Missouri (5-2) beat visiting SIUE (4-3) in four as Laney Malloy had 18 kills, four assists, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs. Zoey Beasley had 17 kills, hit .389, and had four blocks, and six digs. SIUE’s Rachel McDonald had 18 kills, a block, and 13 digs … Molly Michalak had 15 kills and Jovana Bulatovic 12 as Eastern Kentucky (2-5) swept visiting Belmont (0-8, 0-7) … Austin Peay (5-2) hit .409 and won in four at Eastern Illinois (0-7) as five players had 11 or more kills. Taylor McInerney led with 16 and Chloe Stitt had 14. Laurel Bailey had 17 kills for EIU.

MISSOURI VALLEY — Hannah Thompson had 17 kills and 17 digs to go with an assist, two aces and a solo block as Bradley (6-3) beat visiting Southern Illinois (2-9, 1-8). Raeann Bergman added 14 kills while hitting .321 to go with two digs and four blocks, one solo. Karagan Coggin had 13 kills with one error in 25 attacks, five digs, and four blocks, one solo. Kate Poore had seven kills, three assists, 16 digs, and five blocks, two solo. Four Salukis had 10 or more kills, led by Hannah Becker with 14 and five blocks, one solo. Rachel Maguire had three kills, 44 assists, and 23 digs …

Four players had 11 or more kills as Valparaiso (5-6, 4-6) played for the first time in two weeks and won in four at Drake (6-4. 4-3). Jaclyn Buhlman led with 18 kills, a block, and four digs. Peyton McCarthy had 13 kills, an assist, four aces, five blocks, and six digs. Emily Plock had 14 kills for Drake to go with two assists, four blocks, and six digs. Kylee Macke had 28 digs and an assist … Missouri State (10-2, 6-1) swept visiting Evansville (3-8, 2-7) as Brooklyn Cink had 16 kills and Amelia Flynn 15. Cink had an ace, 12 digs, and three blocks, two solo. Teagan Polcovich had 23 digs, three assists, and an ace. Evansville’s Melanie Feliciano had 11 kills, a block, and nine digs … Indiana State (4-6, 5-6) won in five at Northern Iowa (5-7, 5-4), its first win ever at UNI. Mallory Keller had 10 kills and Taylor Shelton had 10 and 15 dig. The boxscore was not available … Illinois State at Loyola was postponed.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Denver (6-1) had to go five to win at Oral Roberts (2-7, 2-5). Seven Denver players had six or more kills, led by Katarina Marinkovic, who had 11, an ace, a block, and two digs. Lorrin Poulter had 10 kills, 18 assists, an ace, a block, and six digs. Four ORU players had 10 or more kills, led by Aixa Vigil, who had 18 as she hit .516 and had an assist, an ace, 12 digs, and five blocks, one solo … Kansas City (8-1) hit .314 and swept at North Dakota (2-7, 2-5). Melanie Brecka led with 12 kills, hitting .475, and she had two aces, a block, and 10 digs. Alex Ratzlaff had 10 kills, hit .421, and had two assists, an ace, 13 digs, and four blocks, two solo … Sadie Limback had 19 kills and Anna Blaschko 18 and Omaha (7-4, 6-3) hit .357 as it won in four at Western Illinois (0-10, 0-9). Limback hit .567 and had four blocks and two digs. Blaschko hit .600 and had three blocks. WIU’s Aubrey Pittman had 13 kills, hit .303, and had a block and 12 digs, and Mariah Mitchell had 12 kills, four blocks, and two digs … And Sami Slaughter had 20 kills as South Dakota (7-4, 6-1) won in four at South Dakota State (2-8, 2-7). Slaughter hit .333 and had seven digs and five blocks, one solo. Lolo Weideman had 26 digs and two assists. The Jackrabbits were playing without leading attacker Elizabeth Juhnke, who leads the Summit in kills. Crystal Burk led South Dakota State with 15 kills, an ace, a block and 13 digs. Tatum Pickar had 23 digs, an assist, and three aces.

BIG SKY — Montana State (8-2) beat visiting Portland State (0-11, 0-10) as Kira Thomsen had 15 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and 17 digs in the four-set victory. Libby Christensen had 21 digs and four assists. Maddy Reeb led Portland with 14 kills, 23 assists, an ace, three blocks, and 12 digs … Northern Colorado (8-3) swept at Idaho State (4-7, 2-7) behind 16 kills by Taylor Muff, who had an assist, three aces, a block, and 10 digs … Taylor Jacobsen had 17 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 17 digs as Northern Arizona (7-2) topped visiting Southern Utah (4-6, 4-5) I four. Lyla Hollis had 14 kills, an assist, three aces, a block, and 18 digs, and Millie O’Ketter had 33 digs, four assists, and three aces … Tough-luck Montana (2-9) finally won a five-setter as the Grizzlies beat visiting Idaho (4-5. 3-4) 25-11, 11-25, 25-18, 24-26, 16-14. From the Montana recap:

For Montana, it was just the program’s third win over the Vandals in the past 21 seasons.



The Grizzlies’ last three matches, and four of their last five, have gone five sets. Prior to Sunday, they had lost each time after holding leads. Feb. 14 vs. Montana State, Montana had a swing for the win, but couldn’t convert and later lost 17-15. Last week vs. Eastern Washington, the Grizzlies held 2-1 and 2-0 match leads, before the Eagles came back to win on their home floor.

Sophia Meyers led with 18 kills, an ace, a block, and 12 digs. Peyten Boutwell had 15 kills, hit .375, and had two digs and five blocks, one solo. Carly Anderson had five kills, 41 assists, an ace, nine digs, and four blocks, two solo. Idaho’s Kennedy Warren had 13 kills, an ace, three blocks, and 14 digs, and Nicole Ball had 10 kills with one error in 18 attacks to go with nine blocks, two solo.

SOCON — UNCG (1-8) broke through with a five-set win at Furman (3-4). Maria Esch led with 16 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 12 digs. Mandy Garvens had seven kills, two aces, and 26 digs. Furman’s Neci Harris had 18 kills while hitting .484 and she had an assist, six digs, and three blocks, one solo … Wofford (6-2) swept visiting The Citadel (3-9, 2-7) as Meghan Yaffa, Sarah Barham, and Riley Coonan combined for 32 kills with three errors in 57 attacks. Yaffa had 11 kills with one error in 26 swings and had three aces and seven digs. Barham was perfect in 11 attacks and had two blocks, one solo, and Coonan had 10 kills with two errors in 20 attacks, a block, and two digs … Western Carolina (4-6, 4-4) swept visiting ETSU (4-3) as Julia Gardon had 13 kills and Merry Gebel 12, an assist, two aces, and 16 digs … And Jayda Howell had 14 kills, hit .357, and had seven blocks, three solo, as Mercer (7-5. 7-2) won in four at Chattanooga (5-6, 3-6).

AROUND THE NATION — East Carolina (2-4) of the American Athletic swept visiting North Carolina (7-3) of the ACC despite hitting .158. Sydney Kleinman led with nine kills, four blocks, and a dig. UNC hit .098 …

Kennesaw State (8-0) swept its ASUN match against visiting North Alabama (1-6, 1-5) as Lauren Chastang had 11 kills, an ace, and five digs. UNA hit minus .068 …

In the America East, UMBC (3-0, 2-0) won in five at Stony Brook (0-5, 0-2) as Anouk Van Noord and Emily Ferketic had 17 kills each. Loren Teter had 26 digs and three assists, and Aysia Miller had two kills, 47 assists, three aces, and 23 dig. Four Stony Brook players had 10 or more kills. Nia Wattley led with 15 and two blocks, one solo … Also in the AE, Albany (3-1. 2-0) beat visiting New Hampshire (1-1) in four as Noa Brach and Kamara Kelly had 15 kills each. Brach hit .429 and had five blocks, one solo. Charlotte Macken had 22 digs, six assist, and an ace, and Malean Stanton had 25 assists, two aces, and 22 digs …

The lone Atlantic 10 match of the day saw Maya Taylor get 23 kills as Saint Louis (6-6, 5-1) sweep visiting Duquesne (0-3). Taylor hit .353 and had an assist, an ace, and nine digs …

In the Big South, Winthrop (3-3) beat visiting Campbell (5-1) in four. Morgan Bossler led with 11 kills, an ace, a dig, and six blocks, two solo. Nikkia Benitez also had 11 kills and had 19 digs and two blocks, one solo. Jessica Young had nine kills, an assist, an ace, 12 digs, and four blocks, two solo. Campbell’s Sarah Colla had 11 kills, three aces, four blocks, and two digs. Lailah Green had 10 kills, an ace, four blocks, and 15 digs … Also in the Big South, UNC Asheville (2-6) swept at Gardner-Webb (2-4). Molly Hackett led with 10 kills, two blocks, and four digs …

Holy Cross (2-0) beat visiting Lafayette (0-2) in their Patriot League match as Clare Honan had 17 kills, hit .625, and had an assist and six blocks. Leanna Deegan had 16 kills for Lafayette … Also in the Patriot, Colgate (3-1) swept at Lehigh (0-2) as Alli Lowe had 14 kills, hit .387, and had two aces, a block, and seven digs …

Grambling (3-3, 2-2) swept its SWAC match against visiting Southern (2-4). Semira Fields led the Tigers with 11 kills, a solo block, and eight digs. Gillian Jones had 10 kills with one error in 21 attacks, a block, and two digs.

