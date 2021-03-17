NCAA volleyball: Bowling Green 16-0, Texas 20-0, NM State wins the WAC

There were just 15 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches Tuesday and 11 of them were sweeps.

Bowling Green, however, went four to win its Mid-American match at Toledo and in doing so set the school record in any sport for the best start to a season. Another MAC team, Western Michigan, is off to its best start since 2011 after getting 60 of its 75 points on kills in a sweep at Northern Illinois.

Texas swept at Texas State and is now 20-0.

And NM State swept Tarleton to clinch the WAC title.

Wednesday’s schedule is light but includes a Big Ten match as Nebraska goes to Iowa. In the West Coast Conference, BYU plays at San Diego in one of that league’s top rivalries. One note: Oklahoma’s Big 12 matches Friday-Saturday at Iowa State have been canceled.

There’s an MPSF men’s match Wednesday when USC goes to Grand Canyon.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

MID-AMERICAN — Bowling Green (16-0) won 25-15, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 at Toledo (3-11) and is now a win away from matching the program’s all-time best win total set in 2006. The Falcons, who hit .190, got 13 kills from Katelyn Meyer, who had two blocks and two digs. Petra Indrova added nine kills, two assists, an ace, six digs, and four blocks, two solo. Katie Kidwell and Madelynn Luebcke had six blocks each Jacqueline Askin had five. Hanna Laube had 37 assists, an ace, three blocks, and eight digs. Toledo’s Taylor Alt had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and seven digs, and Ryann Jaqua had 23 digs …

Western Michigan (13-3) hit .443 and swept at Northern Illinois (7-10). WMU had 60 kills — it only had 75 points total — with 13 errors in 106 attacks. Meredith Phillips and Maggie King had 14 kills each and Rachel Bontrager had 13 while hitting .524 to go with two assists, a block and 13 digs. Logan Case had two kills in two attempts, 54 assists, and seven digs …

Eastern Michigan (7-8) won in five at Central Michigan (9-8) as Franki Strefling led with 18 kills, two blocks, and 16 digs, and April Houston and Samantha Basham had 16 kills each. Basham had four aces, four blocks, and four digs. Savannah Thompson led CMU with 15 kills, an ace, 16 digs, and two blocks, one solo … Ball State (7-9) swept visiting Miami (8-8). Cait Snyder led with 11 kills … Milla Malik had 14 kills and hit .500 as Buffalo (3-14) swept visiting Akron (4-13). Buffalo hit .340 as five players had seven or more kills … Ohio (7-6) won in five at Kent State (11-5) as five players had eight or more kills, 17 by Lauren Park. Sam Steele had 34 digs, two assists, and an ace, and Vera Giacomazzi had four kills in eight errorless tries, 58 assists, three blocks, and 11 digs. Kent State’s Savannah Matthews had 19 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks, and 10 digs. Alex Haffner had three kills, 48 assists, two blocks, and 15 digs.

TEXAS ROLLS ON –– The Longhorns (20-0) hit .419 and won 25-11, 25-11, 25-21 at the Sun Belt’s Texas State (27-7). They had 53 kills with nine errors in 105 attacks. Logan Eggleston had 13 kills, hit .345, and had a block and 13 digs. Skylar Fields had 12 kills with one error in 20 attacks, two blocks, and two digs, and Asjia O’Neal and Melanie Parra had 10 kills each. Janell Fitzgerald had five kills for Texas State, but that put her over the 1,000 mark for her career.

HORIZON LEAGUE — Milwaukee (6-6) swept visiting Oakland (9-9) as Carmen Heilemann had 15 kills, hitting .462, and Kleja Cerniauskaite had 14 kills, hitting .393 … Robert Morris (3-11) swept visiting IUPUI (0-10) behind 13 kills from Maria Alfano, who hit .440, and 12 from Mirna Sarjanovic, who hit .344 and had two assists, two aces, and seven digs .. Cleveland State (9-7) swept visiting Youngstown State (3-9). Hannah Green led with 12 kills, three digs, and three blocks.

WAC — NM State (13-1) swept visiting Tarleton (10-11, 6-8) to win its second straight league title and fifth in the last six seasons. Savannah Davison has 12 kills as she hit .321 and had an assist, an ace, two blocks, and five digs. Victoria Barrett had 12 kills, two aces, two blocks, and 11 digs. Shaney Lipscomb had 10 kills …

Utah Valley (11-4, 11-3) swept at UT Rio Grande Valley (2-12, 2-10). Kristen Bell had 14 kills, two blocks, and four digs, and Kazna Tanuvasa had 12 kills, hit .348, an assist, a solo block, and four digs. Seren Jardine had 27 digs, two assists, and an ace. UTRGV’s Victoire Nama had 15 kills and 10 digs … Whittnee Nihipali had 19 kills and hit .386 to go with an assist, a block, and 12 digs as Dixie State (9-8) swept visiting Chicago State (0-6) … Grand Canyon (10-2) beat visiting Seattle U (2-10) in four. Yeny Murillo led with 15 kills, an ace, 17 digs, and three blocks, one solo. KJ Adams had 26 digs and two assists.

MCNEESE WINS — McNeese (5-4) swept visiting Lamar (1-13, 1-8) in the only Southland Conference match of Tuesday. Regan Stiawalt had 14 kills and Kendall Glueck 11 with one error in 24 attacks and she had two blocks and a dig.

MEN — There were two Conference Carolinas matches as Emmanuel beat Erskine in four and King got swept by independent Lincoln Memorial. Don Thompson had 22 kills for Emmanuel.

