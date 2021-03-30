NCAA volleyball: Morehead State forces OVC tie; Samford, Mercer share SoCon titles

Morehead State wrapped up the Ohio Valley Conference’s No. 1 tournament seed on Monday with a sweep of Jacksonville State that left the two teams tied for the regular season title at 15-1.

Samford did the same in the Southern Conference as the Bulldogs and Mercer tied for the regular-season crown.

There are only three matches on tap for Tuesday and we’ve got the viewing links at our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

In the West Coast Conference, BYU is home for Santa Clara, Winthrop has a Big South match at UNC Asheville, and West Virginia of the Big 12 is at Old Dominion of Conference USA.

There’s an EIVA men’s match with Sacred Heart at St. Francis Brooklyn and in Conference Carolinas, Lees-McRae is at Belmont Abbey.

Looking ahead, the Pac-12 resumes action Thursday with five matches, including Washington at Cal, Oregon at Arizona State, Utah at Oregon State, Washington State home for Arizona, and Colorado at USC.

The Big Ten has two matches Thursday with Wisconsin home for Michigan and Penn State at Nebraska and then a full schedule on Friday.

The ACC on Thursday has four matches, Louisville at Miami, Pitt at Clemson, Syracuse at Florida State, and Notre Dame at Georgia Tech.

The Big 12 winds down with six matches through Saturday starting with Kansas State at Baylor on Wednesday.

In the SEC, Georgia is at Mississippi State on Wednesday and Thursday as that league ends its spring season.

AVCA WOMEN –– Wisconsin, which has played ne match since February 21st, stayed No. 1, and Kentucky, which won the SEC, moved up a spot to No. 2 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll that saw Minnesota move up one notch to No. 3.

For that matter, for really the first time all spring, there was movement throughout the poll, as Nebraska jumped a spot to fourth, while Texas fell from second to No. 5.

Florida, Washington, Purdue, Baylor, and Ohio State round out the top 10.

Florida State dropped out and Rice, after its big win over Texas, moved in at No. 24.

Click here for the complete AVCA women’s poll.

AVCA MEN — The top three teams, Hawai’i, BYU and UC Santa Barbara, stayed the same. Pepperdine is up one spot to No. 4, trading places with Lewis. No one dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

OHIO VALLEY — A day after Jacksonville State won their match in five, Morehead State (15-1) beat visiting Jacksonville State (15-1) 25-16, 25-23, 25-21.

Accordingly, Morehead State gets the No. 1 seed for the tournament that starts Thursday and plays SIUE. Jacksonville State plays Southeast Missouri in the other semifinal. Get all in the information here.

Olivia Lohmeier, the Morehead State workhorse, had 15 kills, two blocks, and four digs. Mia Swearingen had 10 kills, hit .364, ahd had six blocks. Lauren Rokey and McKenzee Wagener had nine kills each. Eight Jacksonville State players had a kill, nine by Courtney Glotzenbach, who had two solo blocks and a dig. Sadie Brown had six kills and six blocks, one solo. The Gamecocks hit .131, their lowest of the season …

Southeast Missouri (14-2) swept Murray State (5-11) despite hitting .145. Zoey Beasley led with 15 kills, four digs, and two blocks, one solo. Murray State ended its season hitting .008 … SIUE (10-4) swept Eastern Illinois (2-14) as Sydney Hammond had 11 kills, 13 digs, and an a block … Also, Tennessee State beat Eastern Kentucky in four, Tennessee Tech did the same to Belmont, and Austin Peay swept UT Martin in the first match of a doubleheader but then UT Martin won the nightcap in five as Karen Scanlon had 18 kills, hit .385, and had an ace, four blocks, and five digs. Kenzie Hinshaw had five kills, 59 assists, two blocks, and 16 digs.

SOCON — After four matches Monday, including Samford’s five-set win over The Citadel, the league tournament is set for Friday and Saturday in Birmingham. Samford got the top seed and plays Wofford, while second-seeded Mercer plays Western Carolina. Information can be found here.

Samford (13-3) beat The Citadel (9-12, 8-10) 30-28, 18-25, 31-29, 17-25, 15-13 as Kenya McQuirter had 20 kills and Lauren Deaton 19. She also had two assists, an ace, two blocks, and 19 digs. Emily Naubert had 26 digs, five assists, and an ace. Sharlissa de Jesus had 24 kills as she ended her strong career at The Citadel and added an assist, two aces, a block, and 25 digs. Mellanie King had 22 kills, three assists, seven digs, and four blocks, one solo. Kenzie Kellerman had 30 digs, four assists, and an ace. Amie Green had three kills, 58 assists, three aces, three blocks, and 12 digs …

Mercer (14-7, 13-3) won in four at Furman as Jaida Howell had 12 kills with one error in 19 attacks and eight blocks, two solo. Taylor Lynch had 10 kills, three digs, and seven blocks, one solo. Rayanne de Oliveira had seven kills, two aces, four digs, and 10 blocks, four solo …

Western Carolina (11-7, 11-5) won at UNCG (2-15, 2-14). Julia Gardon led with 11 kills and Merry Gebel had 10. Maria Esch had 16 for UNCG … and ETSU (7-9) swept Chattanooga (6-12, 4-12) as Sara Esposito had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, two digs, and a solo block.

BLUE HENS WIN — Delaware (4-6) of the Colonial Athletic Association beat visiting West Virginia (9-11) 18-25, 25-17, 24-26, 27-25, 16-14 as three players had 13 or more kills. Savannah Seemans led with 17, four assists, three aces, a block, and 15 digs. Lily Rogers and Ezgi Basaranlar combined for 10 kills, 54 assists, three aces, and 17 digs. Katie Turner had 28 digs and four assists. West Virginia’s Kristin Lux and Briana Lynch had 17 kills each. Lynch hit 484 and had 19 blocks, one solo. Lacey Zerwas had 50 assists, four blocks, and seven digs, and Alexa Hastings had 36 digs and six assists.

