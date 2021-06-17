Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Penn State’s Gabby Blossom

Editor’s note: Our countdown to the start of the fall 2021 NCAA Division I volleyball season continues with this weekly look at the Big Ten, 14 programs in 14 Thursdays.

Penn State’s Gabby Blossom, a senior from St. Louis, has new weapons to set next season with some impactful transfers. We talk about the Nittany Lions’ potential, the excitement the team puts forth, and, of course, where to eat in State College.

VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern libero, lived in the bubble in Dallas and covered the inaugural Athletes Unlimited volleyball this spring, and does analysis on Big Ten volleyball broadcasts. Follow her on Twitter @emilyehman and Instagram @emilyehman