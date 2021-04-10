NCAA men’s volleyball: Penn State clinches EIVA, BYU does the same in MPSF

Penn State clinched the EIVA title on Friday, BYU won the battle of the top MPSF teams, and Hawai’i stayed unbeaten with another Big West victory.

The recaps follow but first what’s ahead Saturday in NCAA Division I-II men’s volleyball.

The MIVA tournament starts Saturday with Ohio State at Ball State, Quincy at Lewis, Lindenwood at Loyola, and Purdue Fort Wayne at McKendree.

In the Big West, UCSD goes to Long Beach, while Hawai’i is back at CSUN.

In the EIVA, Penn State is back at Charleston, Saint Francis returns to Sacred Heart, and George Mason goes to NJIT.

And in the MPSF, BYU is back at UCLA and Grand Canyon returns to USC.

To watch any match that is being show, visit the VolleyballMag.com TV and Streaming listings.

EIVA — Penn State (18-3, 15-2) hit .463 and won 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 at Charleston (4-11). As a result the Nittany Lions earned the right to be the host for the league semifinals and championship match April 22-24. Brett Wildman led with 10 kills in 14 errorless attacks to hit .714 and added two assists, two aces, and four digs. Cal Fisher had six kills, an assist, four aces, four blocks, and three digs …

George Mason’s matches this weekend at NJIT were canceled “due to a positive COVID-19 test among the NJIT men’s volleyball program.”

MPSF — BYU (17-2) not only hit .455, the Cougars clinched the top spot in the league tournament with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 sweep at UCLA (13-5). BYU had 30 kills with five errors in 55 attacks. Gabi Garcia Fernandez had 11 kills in 15 errorless attacks to hit .733 and had three aces, three blocks, and six digs. Davide Gardini had nine kills in 17 errorless attacks, an ace, two blocks, and five digs. Wil Stanley had two kills in as many tries, 24 assists, two aces, two blocks, and five digs. UCLA, which hit .160, got 12 kills from Kevin Kobrine …

Grand Canyon (5-10) hit .450 and swept at USC (5-11). Christian Janke had 14 kills while hitting .522 and Kyle Thompson added 11 kills while hitting .733 in the 25-18, 25-22, 28-26 victory. Billy Fauntleroy led USC with 17 kills and hit .345.

BIG WEST — Hawai’i (12-0, 7-0) won 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 at CSUN (1-6) as the Rainbow Warriors hit .429 and had five players with seven or more kills. Rado Parapunov led with 17 kills, four blocks, and eight digs. Colton Cowell had 13 kills, hit .440, and had a block and six digs. Guilherme Voss had seven kills in as many tries, an ace, and eight blocks, one solo. CSUN’s Daniel Wetter had 14 kills, hit .379, and had three blocks …

Long Beach State (4-3) hit .420 and swept at UC San Diego (3-8, 3-4) as Spencer Olivier had 17 kills in the 25-18, 25-23, 25-21 win. Olivier had an ace, five digs, and two blocks, one solo. UCSD’s Kyle McCauley had 12 kills.

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — The next action is Tuesday when fifth-seeded King plays at fourth-seeded Barton and sixth-seeded Emmanuel plays at third-seeded North Greenville.

King (11-12, 7-7) hit .404 Thursday and advanced with a sweep of Lees-McRae (2-19, 2-12). Joshua Kim led with 16 kills, Diego Marcano had 15, and Jackson Carroll 10. All hit well over .400. JT Deppe had two kills, 46 assists, a block, and four digs. M.J. Doyle had 11 kills for Lees-McRae, which hit .368 …

Emmanuel (10-12, 6-8) hit .392 and swept Erskine (9-15, 4-9), which hit .000. Don Thompson hit .524 and had 14 kills, an ace, five digs, and three blocks, two solo. Aleksa Lakic had 12 kills.