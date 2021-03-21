NCAA: UK sweeps Florida; titles for Lipscomb, Weber St.; BYU wins; the big numbers and recaps

Kentucky bounced back by sweeping at Florida in their SEC match Saturday

Lipscomb won the ASUN regular-season title, Weber State took the Big Sky’s, and Kansas City reigns supreme in the Summit League after beating South Dakota again.

BYU swept San Diego in the West Coast Conference.

Leah Clayton had 30 kills for Elon and Jordan Gower had 33 digs in the Phoenix’s five-set win over the Atlantic 10’s Davidson.

The incredible saga of La Salle continues as Elizabeth Osborn had 29 kills and Isa Lopez 31 digs in an A-10 victory over Fordham.

Samantha Sanders, who had 26 kills the night before, had 28 kills in Texas Tech’s win at SMU.

Aliyah Carter had 26 kills for Kansas State in its victory over Creighton.

Maya Taylor had 25 kills for Saint Louis in its A-10 win over VCU.

On the men’s side, Penn State and BYU scored big victories.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Sunday’s NCAA Division I women’s schedule.

They got postponed Thursday, but Sunday night Big Ten-leading Wisconsin will play at Minnesota. Northwestern-Indiana was called off.

The Pac-12 has Oregon back at Oregon State, Colorado at Utah, Arizona State at Stanford, Arizona at Cal, and USC at UCLA. Washington State vs. Washington was canceled.

In the ACC, Pitt plays Duke, Boston College is at NC State, Notre Dame is at North Carolina, and Syracuse is at Virginia Tech. Louisville’s match at Virginia was called off because Virginia fired its coaching staff and ended its season.

The SEC and Big 12 are off.

Among the leagues with full schedules Sunday are the America East, Conference USA, Metro Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot, and SoCon.

The NCAA Division I-II men’s schedule includes Lewis at Lindenwood in the MIVA, and Big West matches with UC Irvine at CSUN and UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State.

BIG TEN — Penn State (9-5) hit .325 and four players had six or more kills as the Nittany Lions swept at Michigan State (2-9) 25-15, 25-21, 25-11. Annie Cate Fitzpatrick led with eight kills in 16 errorless attacks to go with a block and six digs. Serena Gray had seven kills and hit .455 and Kaitlyn Hord had six kills in 13 errorless swings and three blocks …

Ohio State hit .372 and improved to 15-1, staying one game back in the loss column behind 10-0 Wisconsin with its 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 victory over visiting Michigan (4-5). The Buckeyes won the season series with Michigan for the first time since 2006 and swept the Wolverines for the first time since 2009. Emily Londot had 16 kills, hit .448, and had a block, three assists, and seven digs. Vanja Bukilic had 14 kills, hit .423, and had a solo block and a dig, and Rylee Rader had eight kills in 14 errorless attacks and three blocks. Mac Podraza had three kills in nine errorless attempts, 41 assists, five blocks, and six digs. Paige Jones had 11 kills and six digs for Michigan …

Raina Terry had 23 kills and Illinois (4-10) rallied for a 27-25, 12-25, 25-22, 24-26, 15-9 victory over visiting Maryland (4-12). Terry also had an assist and six digs. Bruna Vrankovic had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, and five digs. Diana Brown had 48 assists, an ace, five blocks, and 17 digs. Maryland’s Erika Pritchard had 18 kills, an ace, a block, and 13 digs. Sam Burgio had 26 digs, five assists, and an ace …

Nebraska (11-2) hit .397 and swept at Iowa (3-13) 25-14, 25-20, 25-13. Jazz Sweet had 12 kills with one error in 15 attacks and three blocks. Lexi Sun had 12 kills with two errors in 19 attacks, an assist, six digs, and three blocks, one solo. Callie Schwarzenbach had four kills in five errorless swings and five blocks. Iowa hit .013 …

Purdue (11-5) swept at Rutgers (2-14) as four players had six or more kills. Emma Ellis led with 10 as she hit .381 and had two blocks in the 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 victory. Jael Johnson had nine kills with one error in 11 attacks and seven blocks, three solo …

Northwestern at Indiana was postponed.

SEC — Kentucky may have lost in five Friday at Florida, but the Wildcats came back with authority Saturday with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 sweep.

Madi Skinner had 13 kills, hit .478 after having two errors in 23 attacks, and added five blocks and three digs. Alli Stumler hit .324 after getting 13 kills, three assists, a block, and eight digs. Madison Lilley had three kills in five errorless tries, 34 assists, two aces, and six digs. UK hit .266, but Florida hit .131. Lauren Forte led with 10 kills as she hit .444 and had five blocks, one solo. Thayer Hall had seven kills but hit .000. Marlie Monserez had two kills in four errorless attempts, 24 assists, three blocks, and nine digs …

Missouri (13-7) beat visiting Texas A&M (9-7) 22-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11 as Kylie Deberg had 22 kills, hit .327, and had two assists, four aces, a block, and 10 digs. Anna Dixon had 18 kills. Lauren Davis led A&M with 15 kills and Mallory Talbert had 14 …

LSU (9-11) won its fourth in a row, a four-set victory over visiting Georgia (5-13) as Taylor Bannister had 18 kills in the 25-19, 14-25, 25-13, 30-28 victory and moved into second place on the program’s all-time kills list. Bannister also had nine digs and three blocks, one solo. Paige Flickinger had 14 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 21 digs, and Hannah Brister had 13 kills, an ace, and seven digs. Karli Rose had two kills, 46 assists, two blocks, and five digs, and Raigen Cianciuli had 27 digs and six assists. Amber Stivrins led Georgia with 13 kills and Kacie Evans had 12, two aces, 12 digs, and three blocks, one solo …

Tennessee (10-8) won 25-18, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20 at Alabama (7-13). Morgahn Fingall led with 16 kills as she hit .325 and had an assist, an ace, five blocks, and eight digs. Bama’s Kendyl Reaugh had 12 kills, two assists, four aces, 14 digs, and two blocks, one solo …

Arkansas (14-8) swept visiting South Carolina (12-10) as the Razorbacks hit .373. Jillian Gillen led with 14 kills, an ace, five digs, and three blocks. Kyla Manning had 16 kills for South Carolina.

ACC — Louisville (10-2, 8-2) swept Florida State (10-4, 6-4) 19-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 in a match played at Virginia. Aiko Jones had 14 kills, an ace, three blocks, and four digs. Anna DeBeer had 14 kills, an ace, seven digs, and two blocks, one solo. Anna Stevenson had 13 kills and nine blocks, two solo. Tori Dilfer had three kills, 46 assists, an ace, four blocks, and nine digs. Morgan Chacon and Emma Clothier had 12 kills each for FSU ….

Georgia Tech (11-2) swept at Syracuse (5-6) as Mariana Brambila had 14 kills in the 25-23, 25-15, 25-10 victory. She had two errors in 28 attacks to hit .429 and had an ace and 11 digs. Isabella D’Amico had two kills in three errorless tries, 31 assists, an ace, a block, and four digs …

Pitt (10-9, 9-4) beat Miami (9-5, 8-5) 25-17, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20 in a match played at Duke. Kayla Lund had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, a block, and eight digs. Valeria Vazquez Gomez had 11 kills, a solo block, and 10 digs. Miami’s Elizaveta Lukianova had 21 kills, two blocks, and two digs …

Clemson (11-8, 5-7) swept Boston College (1-10, 0-10) in a match played at NC State. Camryn Hannah led with 17 kills in the 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 victory. She hit .333 and had an assist, four digs, and two blocks, one solo …

Notre Dame (11-2, 10-2) won 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 at Wake Forest (0-12, 0-11) behind 19 kills by Charley Niego, who hit .368. She had an assist, three aces, two blocks, and 11 digs. Aubrey Hamilton had 14 kills. The Irish hit .305. Wake’s Ashley Slater had 15 kills, an assist, seven digs, and three blocks, two solo.

BIG 12 — The conference went 3-1 in non-league matches Saturday.

Kansas (10-10) beat visiting Wichita State (8-7) of the American Athletic 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 as the Jayhawks hit .333 and Caroline Crawford had 18 kills with one error in 23 attacks. She also had three digs and five blocks, two solo. …

Aliyah Carter had 26 kills and Kansas State (12-7) beat visiting Creighton (8-3) of the Big East 25-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19. Carter had four errors in 49 attacks to hit .449 and had an assist, an ace, and nine digs. K-State hit .392 as Shelby Martin had 56 assists to go with three kills and eight digs. Creighton’s Erica Kostelac and Emily Bressman had 14 kills each …

Tarleton (11-11) of the WAC, which had beaten TCU (2-15) at home, won in Fort Worth this time 17-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13. Amber Strange led with 22 kills as she had one error in 48 attacks to hit .448. TCU had 74 kills, 19 more than Tarleton, which included 23 by Katie Clark. She hit .545 and had four blocks and five digs …

Samantha Sanders had a career-high 28 kills and Texas Tech (9-13) hit .348 as it won 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11 at SMU of the American Athletic (8-6). Sanders hit .397 and had an assist, an ace, and 12 digs. Caitlin Dugan had 18 kills with one error in 32 attacks, an ace, a block, and three digs. SMU’s Jadyn Bauss had 19 kills, Hannah Jacobs 17, and Rachel Woulfe 17.

ASUN — Lipscomb swept visiting Bellarmine and won its first regular-season title since 2016. The Bisons (14-2, 11-1) hit .333 as Meg Mersman had 12 kills and four blocks and three others had 10 kills each … Also Liberty swept North Alabama, FGCU swept Jacksonville, and North Florida beat Stetson in four. Click here for the ASUN tournament bracket. Play begins Saturday.

ATLANTIC 10 — Dayton (9-1, 6-1) hit .419 and swept at Duquesne, which ended its season 1-8. Jamie Peterson led the Flyers with 16 kills as she hit .417 with one error in 36 attacks to go with two aces, three blocks, and seven digs …

Saint Louis beat VCU in five and pulled into a tie at 6-2 with VCU behind Dayton in the West. Maya Taylor had 25 kills, four assists, three aces, a solo block, and nine digs …

La Salle — now up to eight players — beat visiting Fordham in five and they stayed tied atop the the East at 5-1. Elizabeth Osborn had 29 kills, two aces, two blocks, and seven digs. Sydney Stone and Reilly Lowe had 14 kills each and Isa Lopez had 31 digs, six assists, and an ace. Whitley Moody had 20 kills for Fordham to go with two aces, a block, and nine digs …

Rhode Island beat George Mason in four.

BIG SKY — Weber State (14-1) captured the regular-season title for the first time in program history with a four-set win over visiting second-place Montana State (10-3). Dani Nay led with 16 kills, an assist, an ace, and 12 digs. Kira Thomsen had 22 kills and 12 digs for Montana State … Portland State swept Idaho State and Southern Utah beat Eastern Washington in five. Southern Utah’s Sarah Gasper had 31 digs, three assists, and three aces.

MID-AMERICAN — Bowling Green, which clinched a tie on Friday, laid claim outright to the regular-season title with a four-set win over visiting Akron as the Falcons improved to 18-0. Katelyn Meyer led with 13 kills and three blocks …

Western Michigan (14-4) beat Ohio in five to lock up the West title. Rachel Bontrager led with 21 kills as she had three errors in 39 attacks to hit .462. She also had 11 digs. Ohio’s Mariana Rodrigues had 20 kills and seven digs … Savannah Thompson had 21 kills as Central Michigan won in four at Ball State, Toledo beat Buffalo in four as Toledo’s Taylor Alt had 22 kills and Buffalo’s Milla Malik had 23, Kent State swept Northern Illinois, and Miami beat Eastern Michigan in four.

MOUNTAIN WEST — UNLV (9-0) swept San Jose State and has won 25 of its last 27 matches. Mariena Hayden led with 16 kills as she hit .500 with two errors in 28 attacks to go with an ace, a block, and six digs …

San Diego State (5-8) won in five at Boise State (10-3) as Nya Blair had 18 kills. Lauren Ohlinger had 17 for Boise State … Colorado State beat Fresno State in four and Air Force swept at Utah State.

SOUTHLAND — Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin are tied for the lead at 9-1 and Southeastern is a game back at 8-2 after SFA hit .517 as it swept Northwestern State as the Ladyjacks had 49 kills and only four errors in 87 attacks. Sam Houston swept Nicholls State, and SLU beat UIW in four. Also, Central Arkansas swept Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi swept New Orleans, and Houston Baptist swept Lamar.

SUMMIT LEAGUE — Kansas City (13-1) lived life on the edge in its two-match swing at South Dakota (11-6, 10-3) but after winning in five for the second straight day, the Roos are alone atop the conference. Melanie Brecka led with 23 kills in the 21-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 15-7 victory. Brecka had an assist, two aces, two blocks, and 13 digs. Odyssey Warren had 13 kills and Alex Ratzlaff had 10 kills, two assists, three blocks, and 23 digs. Maddie Renn had 25 digs and four assists. South Dakota’s Elizabeth Juhnke had 15 kills but hit .103, with an assist, an ace, 23 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Madison Harms had 14 kills with one error in 25 swings to hit .520 …

Also, Denver (11-2) swept North Dakota State to stay a game back in the loss column, Oral Roberts swept South Dakota State, and Western Illinois won again, beating North Dakota in five, leaving both teams 2-12 in the conference.

AROUND THE NATION — BYU (12-1, 11-1) hit .353 and swept visiting San Diego (11-3) 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 in a battle for second place in the West Coast Conference. League-leading Pepperdine (13-2, 13-1) was off. BYU’s Kate Grimmer had 14 kills and hit .600 with two errors in 20 attacks, and she had two digs and two blocks. Kennedy Eschenberg had 12 kills with no errors in 19 swings to hit .632 to go with an assist, two digs, and eight blocks, two solo. Roxie Wiblin led USD with 12 kills. Her team hit .130 … Also in the WCC, San Francisco beat Gonzaga in four as McKenna Marshall had 20 kills and 20 digs …

Leah Daniel had a career-high 30 kills and hit .387 after having six errors in 62 attacks as Elon of the Colonial Athletic Association beat Davidson of the A-10 in five. Daniel added two blocks and 14 digs, and Jordan Gower had 33 digs, three assists, and an ace … Also in the CAA, UNCW won in five at William & Mary and James Madison beat visiting College of Charleston in five. Kate Dedrick had 24 kills for William & Mary, while Miette Veldman had 23 for James Madison …

Texas State of the Sun Belt won in four at the American Athletic’s Houston. Janell Fitzgerald led with 16 kills …

In the Big East, St. John’s swept Providence and Seton Hall beat Villanova in five. Raygan Murray had 22 digs for Seton Hall, four assists, and three aces …

In the lone Conference USA match of Saturday, Western Kentucky swept Middle Tennessee to improve to 15-0, 9-0 in the conference. The Lady Toppers hit .410. Paige Briggs had 12 kills and hit .360 to go with two assists, an ace, 13 digs, and three blocks, two solo.

MEN — Penn State (14-2, 11-1) took control of the EIVA with another sweep at NJIT (11-5, 11-3). Penn State, which hit .439, had 42 kills with six errors in 89 attacks. Brett Wildman led with 15 kills as he hit .414 and had two assists, two blocks, and eight digs. Cal Fisher had 13 kills … Also in the EIVA, George Mason swept at Charleston …

BYU (12-2) hit .460 and swept its MPSF match at Pepperdine (8-5). The Cougars had 39 kills and 10 errors in 63 attacks. Gabi Garcia Fernandez led with 12 kills and four blocks, one solo. Zach Eschenberg had 11 kills and hit .600 to go with three blocks, one solo, and David Gardini had 10 kills, hit .533, and had an assist, an ace, four blocks, and six digs … Also in the MPSF, Grand Canyon (4-5) hit .463 and won in four at Stanford (1-8). Four Lopes had 10 or more kills, 13 each by Camden Gianni and Christian Janke …

In the MIVA, Jon Diedrich had 24 kills and hit .636 as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Ohio State in four. Sotiris Siapanis had 20 kills for Ohio State and hit .515 … Also in the MIVA, Ball State swept at Quincy …

In the Conference Carolinas, Belmont Abbey won in four at Emmanuel, which got 20 kills from Don Thompson. Four players for Belmont Abbey had 11 or more kills, 13 each by Andrew Kohut and Matteo Miselli … Also, Barton lost to independent Queens.

