NCAA volleyball: Rutgers gets third B1G victory; UK, Florida win, all the recaps

Rutgers not only won in four at Maryland on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights improved to 3-14, the most Big Ten wins in program history.

Florida and Kentucky won in SEC sweeps, and N.C. Central won a MEAC match where the scores and stats are almost not to be believed.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Thursday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

Nebraska goes to Michigan. There’s a full slate of Big Ten action set for Friday, including Wisconsin at Penn State and Purdue at Ohio State.

The SEC has five matches, including Florida back at Texas A&M and Kentucky home again for Alabama. Also, Missouri is at Mississippi State, LSU is at Tennessee, and Ole Miss is at Georgia.

The Pac-12, ACC, and Big 12 are off.

There are full schedules in the Big South, Southland, and Mountain West.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got the links in the VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming Listings.

RUTGERS TOPS TERPS — Rutgers (3-14) won 25-16, 16-25, 25-17, 25-22 at Maryland (4-13) and got to three conference victories for the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2014. It was also Rutgers’ first win over Maryland since 2015.

Beka Kojadinovic led with 13 kills, three blocks, and 13 digs. Kamila Cieslik had 12 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and four digs, and Anastasiia Maksimova had 11 kills, four aces, a block, and 14 digs.

Rutgers hit .190 and Maryland hit .084.

Erika Pritchard had 17 kills for Maryland but hit .034. She had an assist, two aces, four block, and 10 digs. Sam Burgio had 21 digs, four assists, and two aces.

SEC — Kentucky (18-1) hit .419 beat visiting Alabama (7-14) 25-18, 25-15, 25-17. The Wildcats had 42 kills and six errors in 89 attacks. Alli Stumler led with 13 kills, hit .344, and had two aces, two blocks, and four digs. Avery Skinner had 11 kills with one error in 19 attacks, a block, and three digs. Azhani Tealer had five kills in eight errorless swings, two aces, and four blocks. Madison Lilley had 35 assists, three aces, three blocks, and eight digs. Kennedy Muckelroy led Alabama with 12 kills …

Florida (18-3) won 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 at Texas A&M (9-8) as six Gators had four or more kills, nine by Thayer Hall. She had two assists and seven digs. T’ara Ceasar had seven kills, an assist, four digs, and three blocks, one solo. Ciera Hecht had eight kills for A&M, which hit .116 …

Morgahn Fingall had a career-high 23 kills as Tennessee (11-8) beat visiting LSU (9-12) 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, 26-24. Fingall had two blocks and seven digs. LSU’s Taylor Bannister had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks, and nine digs …

Missouri (14-7) swept at Mississippi State (4-13) as Kylie Deberg had 18 kills and hit .400 in the 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 victory. She had two aces and nine digs …

Georgia (6-13) beat Ole Miss (1-18) 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11. Mallory Hernandez led with 14 kills and two blocks, one solo. GG Carvacho had 13 kills for Ole Miss.

AROUND THE NATION — Pitt (12-4) of the ACC swept visiting West Virginia (9-10) of the Big 12 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 as the Panthers hit .448. Kayla Lund led with 12 kills as she hit .688 with one error in 16 attacks. She had an ace, six digs, and three blocks. Chinaza Ndee had 11 kills with no errors in 16 attacks to hit .699 and had four blocks. Sabrina Starks had no kills but seven blocks, one solo, and two aces and two digs …

Navy (3-0, 1-0) swept its Patriot League match at American (2-3) as five players had five or more kills and the Mids hit .308. Taylor Gray had eight kills with one error in 13 attacks …

In the Atlantic 10, Rhode Island (5-7, 4-3) swept Fordham (5-2, 5-1) as Whitley Moody had 13 kills, hit .379, and had two blocks and five digs … George Mason (4-10, 4-5) beat visiting La Salle (4-2) in four. Katie Parmalee led with 11 kills as she hit .320 and had three digs and nine blocks, four solo. Elizabeth Osborn had 16 kills for La Salle and two assists and eight digs …

In the Colonial, Delaware swept Hofstra and Elon beat James Madison, which got 20 kills from Miette Veldmann, in four …

In the Southland, Southeastern Louisiana (11-3, 9-2) extended its winning streak to eight as it won in five at New Orleans (2-11, 2-9). Kailin Newsome led with 19 kills, an assist, and 16 digs, and Karlee Wilkerson had 12 kills and seven digs …

NC Central swept its MEAC match over South Carolina State, winning 25-5, 25-6, 25-4. NC Central, which got nine kills from Jasmine Sanders, hit .470. S.C. State hit minus .270 with three kills and 15 errors in 58 attacks.

MEN — UCLA (11-4) hit .432 and swept at Stanford (1-10) 25-23, 25-21, 25-18. Ethan Champlin led with 15 kills as he hit .423 and had an assist, two aces, a block, and seven digs. Cole Ketryznski had nine kills, hit .313, and had an assist, four aces, three blocks, and seven digs. Stanford, who has seven matches left before the school folds the program, got 12 kills from Will Rottman.

