Ehman’s B1G Volleyball Thursday: Northwestern’s Temi Thomas-Ailara

Editor’s note: Our countdown to the start of the fall 2021 NCAA Division I volleyball season continues with this weekly look at the Big Ten, 14 programs in 14 Thursdays.

Northwestern junior Temi Thomas-Ailara, a 6-foot-2 outside from the Chicago suburb of Glenwood, has dominated the court since the first time she walked into Welsh Ryan Arena.

The 2021 first-team All-Big Ten honoree talks about her rise to dominance, favorite memories with Northwestern coach Shane Davis, how growing up with two Nigerian parents influenced her, her TikTok game, and how a sushi eating contest with one of her teammates ended up.

***

VolleyballMag.com contributor Emily Ehman is a former Northwestern libero, lived in the bubble in Dallas and covered the inaugural Athletes Unlimited volleyball this spring, and does analysis on Big Ten volleyball broadcasts. Follow her on Twitter @emilyehman and Instagram @emilyehman