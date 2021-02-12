NCAA volleyball: WSU, OSU get Pac-12 wins; Florida, A&M, State win in SEC, all the recaps

Washington State and Oregon State got Pac-12 victories, while Florida, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State won in the SEC.

San Diego won its fourth match in five days, and the line of the night went to Franki Strefling of Eastern Michigan, who had 23 kills while hitting .400 to go with an assist, three blocks, and 26 digs in a win at NIU.

The recaps and notes from NCAA Division I women’s volleyball follow, but first a look at what’s ahead Friday.

The Big Ten matches have Nebraska at Rutgers, Wisconsin at Indiana, Michigan State at Maryland, and Iowa at Ohio State. Michigan finally gets to play on Saturday, but more on that Saturday.

The Pac-12 schedule is full, with Arizona State back at Oregon State, Arizona at Oregon, Stanford at Cal, USC at Utah, and Washington at UCLA.

In the SEC, Ole Miss is back at Mississippi State, Missouri goes to Tennessee, and Alabama is at Arkansas.

Clemson of the ACC is playing at 9 a.m. — yes, 9 a.m.. — at North Florida of the ASUN in the first meeting between the schools.

The American Athletic slate includes East Carolina back at Cincinnati, while Temple is at USF, Wichita State is at Tulsa, Houston is at SMU, and Memphis is at Tulane.

The MAC had a busy Thursday and continues with the second of those five matches on Friday, including Bowling Green at Ball State.

Five Mountain West matches include Colorado State at Nevada.

On the men’s side, there are three MIVA matches, but Lewis at Ball State isn’t happening. Those Friday-Saturday matches have been postponed. The MPSF slate has Concordia at Grand Canyon and Pepperdine at BYU.

Go to the VolleyballMag.com TV and Streaming listings to get links to any match that is being broadcast.

PAC-12 — Colorado was off to a 4-0 start, but eight players had kills for Washington State (5-2) and the Cougars had 14-8 blocking advantage as they came away with a 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22 victory. Julianna Dalton led with 13 kills as she hit .300 and had three digs and two block, one solo. Pia Timmer had 12 kills, an assist, eight digs, and a solo block. Alexcis Lusby had nine kills, a dig, and two blocks, one solo. Magda Jehlarova had seven kills, hit .357, and had two assists, an ace, three digs, and six blocks, one solo. Hannah Pukis had six kills and hit .500 to go with 34 assists, 13 digs, and four blocks, one solo.

Leah Clayton had 13 kills for Colorado, which hit .126, and Rachael Fara had 11 kills and Jill Schneggenburger 10. Jenna Ewert had four kills, 35 assists, two blocks, and eight digs …

Oregon State (2-5) held off visiting Arizona State (1-6) 26-28, 25-16, 18-25, 29-27, 15-11. Mychael Vernon had 18 kills, an assist, two aces, two blocks, and 16 digs, and Aliyah McDonald had 15 kills and three blocks. Lindsey Schell had 11 kills and nine blocks, one solo. Izzi Szulczewski had four kills in 15 errorless tries, 40 assists, an ace, 18 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Grace Massey had 26 digs, eight assists, and four aces.

Marta Levinska had 20 kills to lead Arizona State and added two assists, six digs, and four blocks, one solo. Iman Isanovic had 16 kills, 12 digs, and four blocks, two solo. Annika Larson had 26 digs, two kills in three errorless swings, five assists, and three aces.

SEC — Texas A&M (6-4) made it back-to-back at South Carolina (9-5) as Lauren Davis and Morgan Christon had 12 kills each in a 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21 victory. Christon had two aces, six digs, and three blocks, one solo. Kyla Manning led South Carolina with 17 kills as she hit .417 and had two assists, four aces, a block, and 13 digs …

Florida (10-2) beat visiting LSU (3-7) in four as T’ara Ceasar had 20 kills with three errors in 40 attacks to hit .425 to go with an assist, two aces, and 15 digs in the 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 victory. With starting setter Marlie Monserez out sick (not COVID-related, a Florida spokesperson told us), 6-foot-7 right side Holly Carlton set and had 55 assists to go with four kills, three aces, three blocks, and three digs. Thayer Hall had 19 kills. Taylor Bannister had 19 kills and four blocks for LSU, and Whitney Foreman had nine kills with one error in 12 attacks to go with six blocks, one solo …

Mississippi State (3-8) beat Ole Miss (0-11) for the first time since 2015. Gabby Wadden led State with 14 kills in the 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 victory as she hit .370 and had a block and two digs. Callie Minshew had 11 kills, four aces, and eight digs. Lilly Gunter had 19 digs, an ace, and three assists. Ole Miss hit .057.

SOUTHLAND — Katelyn Mueller had 23 of her team’s 44 kills as Abilene Christian (3-2, 2-1) beat visiting McNeese (2-1) in four. She had a solo block and 14 digs. Kendall Glueck had 13 kills and six blocks, one solo, for McNeese … UIW (1-4, 1-2) swept at Central Arkansas (3-4, 1-1) as Bethany Clapp and Chase Jackson had 10 kills each … Sam Houston (2-1) swept at New Orleans (2-3, 2-1) as Ashley Lewis had 13 kills, hit .313, and had an assist, an ace, and three blocks … Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-2, 2-1) swept at Northwestern State (2-2, 0-2). Kylie Filipiak led with 12 kills … And six players had four or more kills and the Ladyjacks hit .303 as Stephen F. Austin (15-4, 3-0) swept visiting Lamar (0-7, 0-2). Taya Mitchell led with eight kills as she hit .727 after having no errors in 11 attacks to go with three digs and five blocks, one solo.

MID-AMERICAN — Bowling Green (7-0) left no doubt who is on top of the league after winning again at Ball State (5-2) as the Falcons swept 25-14, 25-16, 25-20. Jacqueline Askin and Katelyn Meyer had 12 kills each and Petra Indrova 11. Askin had four blocks and five digs and Indrova four blocks and six digs. Nikolija Katanic had eight kills with no errors in 10 attacks, three blocks, and three digs, and Hanna Laube had 42 assists and seven digs. Ball State hit .060 …

Frankio Streffing had 23 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, three blocks and 26 digs as Eastern Michigan (1-2) won in four at NIU (1-6). Abbey Kearney and Samantha Basham had 12 kills each, while NIU’s Kennedy Wallace had 13 kills and five blocks and Katie Jablonski had 13 kills and 16 digs …

Rachael Bontrager had 22 kills and coach Colleen Munson got her 300th career victory as Western Michigan (5-2) beat visiting Central Michigan (3-4) in four. Bontrager hit .333 and had an assist, eight digs, and seven blocks …

Ohio (3-2) swept visiting Buffalo (0-7) as three players had 10 or more kills. Lauren Park led with 12 kills, two digs, and a block. Sam Steele had 24 digs and two assists … And Kent State (5-0) beat visiting Akron (2-5) in four as five players had 10 or more kills, led by Taylor Heberle, who had 14. Lanas Strejcek had 13 kills with no errors in 23 attacks and five blocks, one solo, and Danie Tyson had 12 kills with one error in 20 swings, and five blocks, one solo. Akron’s Alexis Adlete had 13 kills and hit .313.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — Houston (4-1, 1-0) hit .349 and opened AAC play with a big sweep at SMU (4-1, 0-1) as Abbie Jackson had 14 kills hit .375, and had an assist, an ace, and five digs. Jadyn Bauss led SMU with 14 kills and nine digs …

Cincinnati (3-2, 1-0) beat visiting East Carolina (1-1, 0-1) in four behind 21 kills by Maria Mallon, who had an ace, a solo block, and 21 digs. Adria Oliver had 15 kills, hit .571, and had three blocks and four digs. Sydney Kleinman had 16 kills for ECU …

Wichita State (6-0, 1-0) swept at Tulsa, which was opening its season. Nicole Anderson led the Shockers with 13 kills and nine digs.

AROUND THE NATION — Fatigue? Not with San Diego, which improved to 4-0, all in the West Coast Conference, with its fourth win in five days, this time a 25-9, 25-17, 25-10 sweep of visiting Portland (0-6). Thana Fayad led with 14 kills and hit .440 as she had four blocks and three digs. Grace Frohling had 13 kills, hit .455, and added four aces, five blocks, and 11 digs. Laura Madill had two kills in five errorless attempts, and had 34 assists, an ace, a block, and four digs. While USD hit .341, Portland hit minus .123 …

North Carolina A&T (1-4, 1-0) opened MEAC play with a sweep of visiting Norfolk State (1-1, 1-0). Fatimah Shabazz led with 12 kills, three blocks, and six digs … North Carolina Central swept a MEAC match at South Carolina State. No details were available …

Three players had nine kills as Winthrop (1-2) swept its Big South match against USC Upstate (0-3).