Baylor survives in 5, Louisville comes back, while Ohio State, Oregon sweep in NCAA tourney

Baylor, the 12th seed that advanced to the 2019 national semifinals, had to go the distance Thursday in its NCAA Tournament opener against Pepperdine.

Eleventh-seeded Louisville survived a four-set match in the CHI Health Center in Omaha with San Diego as two West Coast Conference teams were ousted.

Ninth-seeded Ohio State and 12th-seeded Oregon both swept.

The recaps follow.

The rest of Thursday:

3:30 p.m. — High Point vs. Purdue, Texas State vs. Nebraska, Morehead State vs. Florida, Dayton vs. Washington

7 p.m. — UNLV vs. Kentucky, Wright State vs. Texas, Georgia Tech vs. Minnesota, Weber State vs. Wisconsin

10:30 p.m. — UCLA vs. BYU, North Carolina A&T vs. Penn State, Western Kentucky vs. Washington State, Pitt vs. Utah

All the matches are being streamed on ESPN3.

BAYLOR ESCAPES THE WAVES — Yossiana Pressley had 26 kills and the Bears, who hit .326, improved to 20-6 with their 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10 victory.

Baylor, an at-large from the Big 12, awaits the winner of the match between Texas State and fifth-seeded Nebraska.

Pressley hit .321 and had five digs and three blocks. Lauren Harrison had 17 kills, a dig, and three blocks. Kara McGhee had six kills with one error in 13 attacks, an ace, and seven blocks. Andressa Parise had four kills in seven errorless swings and nine blocks. Baylor was playing without right side Marieke van der Mark.

Hannah Sedwick had three kills in as many tries, 28 assists, two digs, and six blocks. Callie Williams had 17 assists and four digs.

Pepperdine, which beat UMBC on Wednesday, ended its season 17-4. The at-large from the West Coast Conference got 19 kills apiece from Shannon Scully and Rachel Ahrens.

Scully had two aces and six digs, while Ahrens had three aces, 10 digs, and five blocks. Alli O’Harra had 11 kills, hit .350, and had two digs and four blocks.

Isabel Zelaya had two kills in four errorless attempts, 62 assists, four aces, five digs, and four blocks. Her team hit .259. Madison Shields had 13 digs and five assists.

LOUISVILLE GETS PAST USD — Eleventh-seeded Louisville got all it could handle from San Diego as it came away with a 14-25, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27 with a fourth-set that was something else.

ACC-champion Louisiville (15-2), which won its 11th match in a row, awaits the winner of the match between Dayton and Washington.

Louisville’s Claire Chaussee led with 21 kills as she had one error in 37 attacks to hit .541. She also had an assist, two aces, and 10 digs. Anna DeBeer had 11 kills, eight digs, and five blocks. Anna Stevenson had seven kills, hit .385, and had two digs and six blocks. Aiko Jones had five kills but hit negative, and had six digs and three blocks, including the match-ender.

Tori Dilfer had a kill, 41 assists, an ace, seven digs, and four blocks.

Louisville thought it won the fourth set — and the match — at 26-24 when Grace Frohling’s attack was called out at the end line, but USD coach Jen Petrie won the resulting challenge and the celebration was halted at 25-25.

But that was a long way before the match ended on a big block by Jones on Roxie Wiblin.

San Diego’s season ended 13-4. The at-large from the West Coast Conference, which beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday, got 17 kills from Frohling, who hit .367 and had an ace, three digs, and three blocks. Wiblin had 13 kills, two assists, an ace, 11 digs, and two blocks. Thana Fayad had 11 kills and eight digs. Isadora Tercariol had two kills in five errorless tries, 38 assists, six digs, and two blocks. Her team hit .202.

OHIO STATE SWEEPS MIZZOU — Ohio State (16-3), seeded ninth and an at-large from the Big Ten, overpowered Missouri, an at-large from the SEC.

Ohio State, which hadn’t played since losing to Purdue on March 27, awaits the winner of Morehead State-Florida.

Emily Londot, who continued her freshman-of-the-year season, led the Buckeyes with 13 kills while hitting .346. She had an assist, 10 digs, and five blocks. Gabby Gonzales had 12 kills with one error in 31 attacks, hit .355, and had an assist, an ace, eight digs, and two blocks. Rylee Rader had 10 kills with one error in 19 swings, an assist, and three blocks. Mac Podraza had two kills in seven errorless tries, 31 assists, three aces, six digs, and a block. Her team hit .295.

In the first set, Ohio State had 16 kills with two errors in 27 attacks to hit .519.

Missouri, which beat South Dakota on Wednesday, saw its season end at 16-8. The Tigers hit .164 and got 17 kills from Kylie Deberg, who had six digs and a block. Anna Dixon had eight kills and a dig. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana had five kills, two assists, an ace, four digs, and two blocks. Andrea Fuentes had two kills in five errorless attemps, 26 assists, and five digs.

OREGON SWEEPS NOTRE DAME — Oregon (15-4) downed the Fighting Irish 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 as Morgan Lewis had 13 kills and hit .684.

Oregon awaits the winner of the match between High Point and seventh-seeded Purdue.

Lewis had no errors in 19 attacks, two digs, and three blocks. Brooke Nuneviller had 11 kills, an assist, and 21 digs. Karson Bacon added nine kills with one error in 14 swings, and she had two digs and two blocks. Taylor Borup had seven kills, two aces, and 10 digs. Elise Ferreira had 24 assists, two aces, and four digs.

Notre Dame, an at-large from the ACC that beat Army West Point on Wednesday, ended its season 15-4. The Irish hit .170. Aubrey Hamilton led with nine kills and Charley Niego had eight, an assist, two aces, 12 digs, and a block. Zoe Nunez had 24 assists and 12 digs.

***

